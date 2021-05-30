Mark Schultz returns to Marion for 21st appearance, marking civic center's first post-pandemic show

In some ways, Mark Schultz personifies the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
Perhaps no other touring performer has stood on the venue’s stage more often and more regularly than the contemporary Christian singer/songwriter who will be making his 21st appearance in Marion this weekend.
In fact, he has been part of many of the building’s milestones.
His June 5 performance will be the first concert at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center since the venue was closed due to the COVID-19 in March 2020. Schultz played live and on-stage for the venue's final pre-pandemic performance.
Additionally, Schultz was the very first concert booked in the new Marion Cultural and Civic Center, on July 17, 2004 after the facility was rebuilt following the 1997 fire.
His 2005 live performance DVD, “A Night of Stories and Songs” was filmed in Marion as well. The DVD earned Schultz his first Dove Award.
Schultz’s bond with Southern Illinois goes beyond the stage. He has often referred to Marion as his “second hometown,” and says it is his favorite place to perform. His relationship with area fans began with his initial performance in the region many years ago.
“The first time I did a concert here, I was playing a song called 'Remember Me,' which had just come out on the radio. I thought I’d play it as my last song even though nobody knew it,” he recalled. “I started to play it and the whole place was singing. It was so loud. It caught me off-guard and I was shocked. I stopped playing, but people just kept singing. I had tears in my eyes. It was then I just fell in love with the place and the people.”
Shultz says the people of the region treat him as a family member. He said his Marion concerts often feel less like concerts and gathering of friends with lots of ad-libbing and interaction with fans, many of whom have attended every one of his Southern Illinois shows.
“What happens and what I feel when I’m onstage in Marion is something that just can’t be manufactured," he said. “You just can’t make it up or make it happen.”
He credits WBVN-FM and its relationship with listeners for building the relationship, but station manager Ken Anderson disagreed.
“The relationship is not between Mark and the radio station; it’s between Mark and the people. To be honest, our crowd doesn’t come and watch Mark’s shows, they join in with him in the event. They become part of it. I think Mark responds to that and that’s why he’s been here so many times. It’s more than just songs and music,” Anderson said.
Anderson said when the Schultz concert scheduled for March had to be scrapped because of the lockdown, the artist came to town anyway, going on the air for three hours, performing, chatting and talking with listeners. It made for a highly appropriate moment.
“Honest truth,” Anderson shared. “I got a call from the Civic Center that day – they didn’t know Mark was in town – and they asked if we wanted to book him as soon as they opened in June. We asked Mark while he was sitting in the studio and he said, ‘I’ll be here,’ and that’s how it happened that he was the last concert and now will be the first concert back at the Marion Civic Center.”
The concert is the beginning of a return to regular performances at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, although seating will be limited to 60% of full capacity (about 660 seats), said Josh Benson, executive director of the facility.
“We hope to announce soon a series of free reopening concerts on two Thursdays and a Sunday at the end of June and then we hope to be back to normal,” he said, adding he hopes to return to full capacity in mid-June.
“We’re so happy that Mark Schultz was not only willing but excited to be our first concert now that we’re back,” Benson added.
Schultz said because the evening is not part of a larger tour, the Marion concert will be unique, and almost informal.
“This place is a second home to me. Every time I am there it really does feel like another homecoming. I feel like I am part of life. That’s what I love about playing in Marion,” he said.
Tickets for the June 5 Mark Schultz concert are $13 and available at www.wbvn.org.