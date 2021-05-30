Mark Schultz returns to Marion for 21st appearance, marking civic center's first post-pandemic show

Shultz says the people of the region treat him as a family member. He said his Marion concerts often feel less like concerts and gathering of friends with lots of ad-libbing and interaction with fans, many of whom have attended every one of his Southern Illinois shows.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What happens and what I feel when I’m onstage in Marion is something that just can’t be manufactured," he said. “You just can’t make it up or make it happen.”

He credits WBVN-FM and its relationship with listeners for building the relationship, but station manager Ken Anderson disagreed.

“The relationship is not between Mark and the radio station; it’s between Mark and the people. To be honest, our crowd doesn’t come and watch Mark’s shows, they join in with him in the event. They become part of it. I think Mark responds to that and that’s why he’s been here so many times. It’s more than just songs and music,” Anderson said.

Anderson said when the Schultz concert scheduled for March had to be scrapped because of the lockdown, the artist came to town anyway, going on the air for three hours, performing, chatting and talking with listeners. It made for a highly appropriate moment.