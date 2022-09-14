Mark Wills, Lorrie Morgan to perform in Marion

Mark Wills and Lorrie Morgan, two country music stars who are usually headliners in their own right, are coming together for a single show, on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

“These are both super-successful artists, either one who could headline a show, coming together for a great evening of country music,” explained promoter Cody Dunbar.

Dunbar said each artist has their own following, but their styles complement one another.

“It’s two different kinds of sounds, with some obvious country music similarities,” he said. “I think everybody will appreciate being about to see two great artists in one show and each will perform full set lists.”

Wills had had 16 singles on the Billboard charts, including “Wish You Were Here” and “19 Somethin,” both of which reached No. 1. Morgan had her first single at the age of 13 and has since hit the Billboard Hot Country chart more than 40 times, including three No. 1 singles: “Five Minutes,” “What Part of No” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.” She is a three-time Grammy nominee.

“Anytime someone has Grammy nominations, they are definitely worth seeing,” Dunbar said of Morgan. “She has been big in Nashville for multiple decades and had an influence on so many other artists.

Lorrie Morgan and Mark Wills’ concert is set for Thursday, Sept. 22. Ticket prices range from $39.99-$129.99 and are available at www.marionccc.com.