Mark Wills, Lorrie Morgan to perform in Marion

Mark Wills and Lorrie Morgan, two country music stars who are usually headliners in their own right, are coming together for a single show, on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
“These are both super-successful artists, either one who could headline a show, coming together for a great evening of country music,” explained promoter Cody Dunbar.
Dunbar said each artist has their own following, but their styles complement one another.
“It’s two different kinds of sounds, with some obvious country music similarities,” he said. “I think everybody will appreciate being about to see two great artists in one show and each will perform full set lists.”
Wills had had 16 singles on the Billboard charts, including “Wish You Were Here” and “19 Somethin,” both of which reached No. 1. Morgan had her first single at the age of 13 and has since hit the Billboard Hot Country chart more than 40 times, including three No. 1 singles: “Five Minutes,” “What Part of No” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.” She is a three-time Grammy nominee.
“Anytime someone has Grammy nominations, they are definitely worth seeing,” Dunbar said of Morgan. “She has been big in Nashville for multiple decades and had an influence on so many other artists.
Lorrie Morgan and Mark Wills’ concert is set for Thursday, Sept. 22. Ticket prices range from $39.99-$129.99 and are available at www.marionccc.com.
Rocking with Robbie Stokes
Music Historicity | A Life in Music: A Q&A with legendary Carbondale musician Robbie Stokes
It's safe to say that nearly all musicians passing through Southern Illinois, past and present, have heard the name Robbie Stokes.
The same can be said for numerous friends and music fans who are acquainted with the world-class musician, his warm smile, quick wit and savvy business acumen.
After 71 years of sound engineering and playing guitar from his Carbondale hometown to San Francisco, it's about time for Robbie's story to be told, albeit briefly, in a Music Historicity question and answer format.
Many readers recall that Robbie wrote one year of music memories in this very column prior to a medical diagnosis that had him take a leave of absence last August. He plans to publish those 49 weeks of stories into a new book, the details of which will be announced some time later this year.
But just why is Robbie known as well as he is?
Like any significant person in any profession, people take notice when someone simply is good at what he or she does. If you're one of the best architects in the area, your abilities become known and you garner accolades and awards. If you're an excellent professor and department head at a university med school, you earn the support and admiration of your students and fellow faculty.
Similarly, Robbie Stokes is an outstanding musician.
A previous Music Historicity column offered a quiz on the aspects that define being a good band member, such as performance ability, equipment, personality and attire. Robbie excels in all these areas.
Although he's been a member of nearly two dozen bands, Robbie's most notable claim to fame is for performing on "Rolling Thunder," a solo album by Grateful Dead drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Mickey Hart.
Since then, Robbie has been a mainstay in the Carbondale music scene, playing in well-known bands such as Four on the Floor, contributing to Jason Ringenberg's 2019 "Stand Tall" album and operating his own audio sound company, among many other accomplishments.
Gary Gibula: How old were you when you first began playing music?
Robbie Stokes: I've always been fascinated with music, ever since I can remember. My grandpa, Emil Fritze, played the piano. He and grandma had a Dixieland record by Mugsy Spanier & the Silver Dollar Boys that I wore out. At age 12, I'd been buying LPs and 45 rpm singles like "Little Diane," by Dion and the Belmonts, and "Do You Love Me," by the Contours. When the folk music Hootenanny craze hit, I prevailed on my parents for a cheap nylon string acoustic guitar and then a steel string. That got the ball rolling.
GG: What was the situation where you first performed music for people?
RS: I played at the old Lincoln School, which is now the site of the Carbondale Police Department. It was in the cafeteria with my first outfit, The Satellites. I was barely 13, I’d say.
GG: What were your teenage years like?
RS: By age 14, we had a more serious band called The Counts. I was playing a Silvertone 3-pickup electric semi-hollow body guitar. We had gigs like playing on a flatbed truck parked at Murdale Shopping Center. Other than being a paperboy for the Southern Illinoisan, I'd always been just a musician. I took to it pretty quickly and even started teaching guitar. I bought Carnaby Street-influenced clothes with my gig money. By 1968, I was 18 and playing music in San Francisco. Explosive times!
GG: How did it happen that you moved to San Francisco?
RS: I had attended University High School, at Pulliam Hall, and our band, The Viscounts, had broken up. Psychedelia was just starting to hit the 'Dale. Along with Brett Champlin, it was a group idea for our new band, Devil's Kitchen, to move to San Francisco.
GG: What was life like there?
RS: I found San Fran idyllic and intellectually stimulating. We lived near Golden Gate Park and also in the famous Haight-Ashbury neighborhood. It was a wild place. We played the original Fillmore West Auditorium twice. Devil's Kitchen was something of the house band for a venue called the Family Dog at the Great Highway and we opened for many of the biggest groups of the day, including Taj Mahal, Jefferson Airplane, the Grateful Dead and many others. We also ran with a band called Frumious Bandersnatch, named after a character in the Lewis Carroll poem "Jabberwocky," which had a bass player who went on to form Journey.
GG: Did you feel a calling to attend Woodstock, in 1969?
RS: I didn’t yearn to go to Woodstock. But, as clear as day, I remember looking over at the Oakland Bay bridge one time and seeing a psychedelic-painted school bus with ‘Woodstock or Bust’ painted on the side, heading east!
GG: How did you meet Mickey Hart?
RS: I first saw Mickey at a Grateful Dead show at the old Armory in St. Louis, right before Devil's Kitchen left for San Francisco. About three years later, our road manager tipped me that Mickey was cutting his first solo record for Warner Brothers and could use my help. I drove up to his ranch and studio in northern Marin County. I rolled out of my Volvo with a guitar case as Mickey came out of the studio. I said, “hey, it’s that crazy drummer,” and he said, “hey, it’s that crazy guitar player,” and that’s how it happened.
GG: How did you come to start your own sound company?
RS: I started out mixing sound at Hangar 9 in 1984 and began providing extra gear like microphones, processing racks and subwoofers. Robco started the following year. I became a sound dude because I quickly found out that I could make a living and not have to travel for out-of-town band gigs.
GG: What are some of your other interests?
RS: I'm an aviation enthusiast, an astronomy nerd, a Cubs fan, a sports car geek and a literature buff.
GG: Lastly, what advice would you give young musicians out there?
RS: Stick to your guns, never give up and practice until you get blisters on your fingers!
Robbie Stokes: The ghosts of Hangar 9 and Shryock Auditorium
I felt it again today in Hangar 9, working on my sound system with my associate crewman and Hangar booking coordinator Blake Bledsoe. Was it the wind, or the long, lonesome moan of an Amtrak engine’s air horn, reverberating in the distance through the cold winter air?
Hearing that sound is distinctive at two very different places, both of which have been and still are key in Carbondale’s musical and entertainment history. All the notes we ever hit at that storied venue (Hangar) … or anywhere else, for that matter … where do they go? Into the interstellar medium via the solar wind, I spec, and, like space probe Voyager, those notes are heading ever farther away from the Pale Blue Dot.
Billions and billions of notes! Dotted notes, full notes, half notes, bent notes, grace notes, blue notes like dust motes wafting into the void. From the Amtrak trains’ tone to the black snake moan, the number of great blues artists alone who have played Hangar 9 (and Gatsby’s, also once a key player) is impressive.
A recent Facebook post by none other than the good mayor of Murphysboro and president of the Southern Illinois Blues Society, Will Stephens, reminded us that bluesman Matt "Guitar" Murphy trod the boards at the good old Hangar in 1982. I met Matt, and he was a sweet dude. Many will recall him in the "Blues Brothers" movie as the beefy restaurateur and husband of the character Mrs. Murphy, played by Aretha Franklin. Matt Murphy lived a long and fruitful life, passing away at 88 in 2018 (and thus missing the execrable year 2020).
Other blues music greats who have made the Carbondale run include Eddy Clearwater (1935-2018), Lonnie Brooks (1933-2017), Mighty Joe Young (1927-1999), drummer Clyde Stubblefield (progenitor of the James Brown funk beat, most-sampled drummer of all time in hip-hop. 1943-2017), Big Time Sarah (1953-2015), Koko Taylor (1928-2009), A. C. Reed (1926-2004, a sax player with local roots who once opened an eponymously-named club in Carbondale at the location of what is now the Buckwater Brew Works), Son Seals (1942-2004), and saxophonist Eddie Shaw (1937-2018). There were many others, many of whom are fortunately still active. Do the ghosts of these great blues folks, now entered in to that great juke joint in the sky, haunt our venues and streets? I like to think so!
As reported in The Southern Jan. 27, 2021, Cloris Leachman, the chameleonic actor of many faces and roles, has passed away quietly in her rest at the age of 94. The breadth of her skills enabled the Des Moines, Iowa native to perform roles as diverse as Timmy’s mom on "Lassie," Ruth in Peter Bogdanovich’s "The Last Picture Show" and as the inimitable Frau Blucher in Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein."
Ms. Leachman called me "Baby" at Shryock Auditorium, and we hit it off well. We did sound for her show when she played a Carbondale date at Shryock on her one-woman "Grandma Moses" tour, back around 1990.
I get an eerie a feeling when I'm alone in that venue. It is hard to describe. I often feel it, 103-year-old building that it is, and because I literally grew up on our gorgeous campus here in Carbondale. So part of it is simple nostalgia. I get a satisfied feeling doing my PA setup work with no one there save for maintenance in their basement office, the TD (Technical Director) and crew having taken leave for the dinner break. I think of all the great performers who trod the boards before me in the august structure, and that I get paid to assist the performances of the greats who have plied their trades there.
Did you know that Shryock is considered to be haunted? The stage safety lamp is called "Henry," for Henry Shryock, former (fifth) president of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Shryock passed away at his office inside the auditorium in 1935, and some think that old Henry still pays us a visit there on occasion. For more on Shryock, See Hannah Erickson/SIU Media Services’ "From Presidents to musicians to ghosts, Shryock Auditorium has hosted many in its 101 years." The article is available online.
It’s amazing to stand on that stage amongst the tools of our trade and look out while thinking of the fabulous artists of the past and present who have played there. From just my own personal sound engineer experience alone, that madly diverse list includes Old Crow Medicine Show, the Kingston Trio, Jesse McCartney, Lily Tomlin, Paula Poundstone, The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Vicki Lawrence, Lewis Black, Pete Seeger, Art Alexakis (Everclear), the Fletcher Henderson Orchestra, The Uppity Blues Women, Tret Fure, John Prine, Richard Lewis (TV show "Anything But Love" with Jamie Lee Curtis), Travis Tritt, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Lionel Hampton Orchestra, Robert Earl Keen, Head East, rapper Young Joc, Garrison Keilor, and many others.
Some artists that played Shryock that came in with their own production or with different sound providers include jazz bassist Stanley Clark, the Psychedelic Furs, Ray Charles, the Pretenders, the Divynls, Joe Bonnamassa, And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, Death Kloc/Megalopolis, the Dave Brubeck Quartet, French violinist Jean Luc Ponty, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble, Depeche Mode, Widespread Panic, the Avett Brothers, Ween, Medeski, Martin and Wood, Son Volt, Henry Rollins, Wynton Marsalis, Arlo Guthrie, Steve Goodman and Leo Kottke in a double-bill, the Smothers Brothers, and many more.
Just today I read online that another great artist with whom we worked at Shryock, Hal Holbrook, has passed away (Jan. 23) in Beverly Hills, California at the venerable age of 95. He brought his famous one-man show that brought American writer and humorist Samuel Clemens' Mark Twain to life to the auditorium, and it was fantastic. Mr. Holbrook, despite the long and popular run of his Mark Twain character, was able to avoid typecasting, appearing in many TV, film and stage roles. A character actor nonpareil, he played roles in films as diverse as "All the President’s Men," "The Firm," "Into the Wild," "The Fog" and numerous others.
An excellent chat with the redoubtable Carlos Santana can be found in the Guitar Player online magazine of Jan. 29, 2021. I was fortunate enough to have been in a position to jam with Carlos quite a few times at the legendary Tuesday Night Jam at the Fillmore West in San Francisco in the late '60s. I love Carlos’ commentary on playing through a Marshall amp for the first time, and that apt description in the GP piece certainly fit with my experience.
I bought a Marshall JCM-900 with a slant 4-12 speaker cabinet quite some time ago, used, from Mike’s Music in Carbondale. While I purchased the thing more for use as a "backline" rental item (backline is stage equipment: Drums, amps, pedals, instrument stands, even instruments if a given band is traveling REALLY light), I once dragged the Marshall rig into Carbondale club Tres Hombres for a gig with one of my own outfits, the Venturis. The band was like "what’s THAT thing doing up here?" I turned the amplifier on ONE (yes, one out of ten; and no, it DOESN’T GO TO ELEVEN!) and the result was loud enough for The Who’s Pete Townshend at the Enormo Dome. Just the sound of the tube hum at idle was ominous enough to scare you!
I am working on two records at two studios, playing on a couple of the tracks on a new Tim Crosby Album at Misunderstudio and a new Pate Blewett effort at Low Key Studio. Helmed by long-time engineers Mike Lescelius and Shadi Frick on the boards, respectively, these recordings will be available … soon!
Our other band, ‘Til the Morning Comes, is playing the Virtual Varsity broadcast from the East Room at the fabulous venue on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 27.
Catch you on the flip!
Robbie Stokes: A weird gig and road encounter and the loss of a Carbondale legend
Where to start? Most musicians have a mental catalog of the weird things that are bound to go down at shows, or getting to and from shows, and I am no different.
In the early '70s, on one of my hiatus times from California and back in Carbondale, I played with the great keyboardist/arranger/vocalist Bob Pina and drummer/vocalist Randy Bradle in a trio we called Rolls Hardley. This was prior to when bandmate maestro Pina would go on to join Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows, in that legendary band playing keyboards and writing key arrangements for their classic R&B records. Rolls Hardley was booked at that time, as many around here were, by Shawnee Talent, a booking agency run by a fellow named Mike Hedeen, who was finishing a law degree at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Shawnee Talent had originally been started by our band Devil’s Kitchen’s manager, John Loyd. Along with agent Bill "Beach Boy Bill" Niemeyer, they worked out of offices in the building that now houses Cristaudo’s on South Illinois Avenue, and was once the location of Reichart’s Pawn Shop, where I purchased my first really great instrument, a red 1959 Gibson model ES355 electric guitar with a gold-plated Bigsby vibrato bar. Shawnee Talent Agency sent us all over the place, and "Rolls," as we called the band for short, was a money-making little outfit.
On one occasion, we played at some VFW or KC Hall up in, as I recall, Perry or Randolph County. This was the hippie and Vietnam War time, mind. There was a Marine home on leave from ‘Nam on the premises that night. I had injured my right knee skiing at a California gig at a ski resort called Bear Valley prior to that trip home to Carbondale, and I was using a cane. So here’s this long-haired, bell-bottomed, California, granny-glasses wearing guitar player sitting on a bar stool cool as can be, entertaining the people.
At some point during the night, on a break, I left the relative safety of the bandstand to hit the john and that rather morose young soldier bum-rushed me before I got very far and had me down. I yelled out: “Watch the knee!’’ Just as the kid was about to throw a punch, the owner/operator came out like a flash from behind the bar and held the guy off. (Smart, because the band helps you make money!) It all ended up OK, but could have been a bummer. This is the first time that I have written about that story.
The next one I referenced in a column that explored the concept of music soothing the savage beast, with a lot more detail here.
It is 1970. Our psychedelic/folk-rock/blues hippie rock band Devil’s Kitchen is on a long sojourn from San Francisco heading for gigs with the Allman Brothers Band in Cincinnati, Ohio and to play at the clubs in Carbondale. Pot smoke billows out the windows of our GMC bread van with California plates, those cool old yellow-on-black plates no doubt banged into shape at San Quentin or Alcatraz by some poor guy in there for blowing weed or dealing acid.
We are somewhere in Missouri at a gas station off of I-80. The old farmers playing checkers outside of the station eyeball us as we brake to a stop at one of the gas pumps. One of them gets off the tree stump serving as furniture and wipes his brow with his cap. The vibe is like, this could go either way. In the back of the van, I am plucking on a violin I had purchased for 10 bucks somewhere, or obtained maybe on a trade at Lundberg Guitars in Berkeley. We shopped there often as I used to LOVE strings made by the late Jon Lundberg at this legendary Berkley guitar shop, where many of the stars of the day got their Gibson, Fender and Martin instruments worked on. The violin’s case was hand-painted a God-awful turquoise color, and the instrument was new to me, but I had learned quickly to scratch out "Turkey in the Straw" and the like. This proved to be rather a key development.
I may have bought the "fiddle" because a guy named Richard Greene, a fabulous and well-known violinist, had asked me in a phone call one day to join his group Sea Train. I was in Berkeley, coincidently, when the call came. I turned down the gig even though they had a record deal with A and M and then Capitol and had members from the fairly famous band Blues Project and bluegrass legend and later Old and in the Way (with Jerry Garcia) member Peter Rowan. Their single "13 Questions" made it to No. 49 on the Billboard charts. They toured England with Traffic! I kind of regret that one, but when you’re 19 or 20, one does not always see the future very clearly. Especially back in THAT day! George Martin, the Beatles’ late producer, helmed one of their albums! I doggedly stuck with Devil’s Kitchen only to have it break up later in that halcyon year of 1970. Ultimately, that led to the band COAL KITCHEN.
SO, back to the gas stop out in the hinterlands … the farmers and gas station workers are getting riled up, more or less bemusedly, at this spectacle at their pumps. Just when I sensed that it could "go south," as they say, "Deliverance"-style, I shouldered the "fiddle," took up the bow, exited the truck with a jaunty leap, and launched into the country riffs I had by then perfected.
The lead old boy slowly refitted his cap on his head, spat out his chaw, did a little jig, and exclaimed: “Well I’ll be Gol-danged!” And that was that. Our gas bought fair and square, back in the hippie conveyance and off for St. Louis, we probably made a stop at my friend and microphone guru Bob Heil’s "Ye Old Music Shoppe" in Marissa, Illinois, and then made our way on to Carbondale. It might be worth noting that that van was known to frequently leave us in the lurch due to mechanical problems, and this is no doubt the reason why some wag in our camp, likely our manager John Loyd, in a fitting Biblical reference, named it "Judas."
Several weeks ago, on Friday, Feb. 12, I learned that Joe Castrejon, or Joe C. as we always called him, had passed away from cancer at 65. Joe was the owner/operator of Soundcore Music on The Strip in Carbondale. He didn’t tell anybody whom I personally know anything about his illness. That is a personal choice, valid, and a brave approach. I wish I had known something inasmuch as I could have reached out.
As I wrote on Facebook, to say that I was — and still am — stunned and saddened by this development is an understatement. My musical associate Shadi Frick (Carbondale Middle School Band Director, recording engineer, musician) and I dropped by the store with a condolence plant and card and a check toward final arrangements for Joe. Mr. Frick bought a brand-new keyboard as well. I urge local musicians to get to the store soon and buy while inventory remains. Prices are very good. Call the store first (618-457-0280); reportedly sales are by appointment only at this time.
My crew and I send out our deepest regards and condolences to Joe’s family and friends. Losing Barrett (Rochman), Mike (Mills) and Joe all within a few months hardly seems possible. The Southern Illinois business community is impacted by the loss of these fellows, and the regional music community is greatly the lesser for Joe’s loss.
Peace out, friends. Catch you on the flip.
Column | Robbie Stokes: Legendary Carbondale band the Jungle Dogs
Here Come the Mummies are a cool band, but here come the Jungle Dogs, woof! Just hearing the name brings up thoughts of good times for regional party-goers. Especially at the outdoor shows!
Often simply called "The Dogs" for short — and who doesn’t like dogs, I say? — they are near-indisputably, depending on musical tastes, the longest-reigning kings of Carbondale party music fun with their reggae, calypso, ska and rock bounce. Many of you have hoisted a pint to the their original tune "Cold Beer," risked the health of your sacroiliac to "Limbo Walk," shaken a tail feather to "Da Butt," sung along at the top of your lungs to the Dogs doing Harry Belafonte’s banana boat song "Day O" chorus — "Day-o! Day-a-a-O" — or done the rumba line dance to another great song or three. Bob Marley’s "Three Little Birds" really takes on its own inimitable (those horns!) J. Dogs character when they hit that just-right reggae groove!
In a HerrinFesta column I wrote last fall — note that all of my columns are archived at thesouthern.com — I related the story of The Dogs’ legendary performance at the venerable Herrin/Memorial Day weekend mega-party (which had to be canceled this year). At that second — and last — HerrinFest gig — that just adds to the bad-boy status of it that they were not ever booked back! — the weather was for crap, the crowd was huge and rowdy, and they were NOT in any mood to put up with an imminent rain cancellation even with thunder, lightning and a hard rain severely pummeling the pavilion. The boys in the band were not ready to exit the stage, either, naturally, but you cannot fool with Mother Nature. That night has achieved near-legendary proportions in local music-lovers’ and party peoples’ recollections.
We — Robco Audio — were doing sound, and I will never forget HerrinFest honcho and good buddy Dan Cox blowing his "long trumpet" with the band as loud as he could muster, banner attached near the bell of the horn waving in the wind. Further anecdotes on that gig are in my HerrinFesta column from last fall.
One of the great draws of the old Hangar 9, the Dogs graced the stage at the new Hangar 9 — same location, different structure — at last fall’s Oct. 26 Halloween bash, when once again inclement weather reared up and forced the show from the "Carbondale Rocks" (my term) outdoor downtown concert site to the Hangar — the easiest to access at the time, fully sound-system-outfitted indoor location on hand.
Importantly, the Hangar stage is big enough, because the Dogs are a BIG band. Getting them on that night after the preceding band — the Copyrights — played was one of the fastest between-band changeovers I have ever had to do. I was working on my own there because after the earlier consultation between city officials and myself prior to canceling the gig for outside, I had let my sound crew go. Avowedly, they were aiming to carouse! It was a Carbondale Halloween bash, can you blame them? While not as raucous as that event in the past — not all bad — Carbondale’s tradition of epic Halloween throw-downs has been brought back to life and the Jungle Dogs’ contribution is key.
The Jungle Dogs, as many know, are large in number, typically eight or nine musicians. Bands that size require serious focus to get on quickly and efficiently in a live music environment. It is stressful, high-stakes and ultimately rewarding. When the fellas hit the first drop that night after the drummer’s downbeat and the collective sound balance was on the money and "in the pocket," I was one happy camper.
I can always tell from the first few bars of music if a live sound mix was built well enough during the line check (a hurried proof of signal integrity run-through of each different instrument or vocal channel on the mixer) to be at 80% or better when the hit comes. Then you can relax and start the performance-long process of refining the sound mix. Each song demands its own approach as the lead vocalists change and the soloists deliver.
Note that bands like the Jungle Dogs, with a sometimes four-piece horn section deployed, are rare. It is rather unwieldy to deploy that many guys in a working group, not to mention pay them! So: Overall balance first, individual channel input tweaking to follow, and finally a nice sprinkling of effects — reverberation (reverb), time delay (echo), spatial effects, stereo imagery and the like.
Like a painter with his art tools ready or a writer with a tabula rasa — a clean slate — each song presents challenges and opportunities. A good sound technician — often a musician himself or herself — is innately able to do this, and fast. The Jungle Dogs sound mix has to be as tight as the band’s music is. This is how you do it, baby!
I also had the honor and privilege to sit in with the band on guitar once again at the downtown Sunset Concert (2018, also at the "Carbondale Rocks" site). With other regional musical guests including "Tawl Paul" Frederick and James Barnes, the band graciously supplied all guest artists with nice gift bags. The T-shirt from that one is the bomb!
Carbondale owes a lot to the Jungle Dogs for spreading the good vibe, not just around here, but Rock Island, St. Louis, DeKalb and other locales, as well. They have always given SIU and Carbondale a good rep as a fun place to work and play. Props to the Dogs!
Jungle Dogs members are: Eddie "Chop" Chapa on bass and vocals, Dan "Sching-a-Ling" Schingle on guitar and vocals, Keith "Huff" Huffman on keyboards and trumpet, John Hunter on drums, Matt Linsin on percussion and vocals, Dan "Dee" Ward on trumpet and vocals, Larry Daly on trombone and vocals, Jim Owens on trombone and keys, and Klaus "The House" Bank on sax and vocals.
The bands’ Website is jungledogs.com, and they are on Facebook.
Recordings are available online — try ReverbNation — or in hard copy at shows, whenever that may be. They are:
- "Jungle Dogs" (self-titled), 1992
- "Throw ‘Em a Bone," 1994
- "Halloween Dogleg" (live), 1995
- "Jungle Jym" (children’s book and CD), 2002
- "Jungle Dogs’ Greatestshit," 2010
With the close of Carbondale’s other Jungle Dogs’ hangout Pinch Penny Pub at New Year’s this year, and of course the ongoing public health situation, the band’s traditional Labor Day weekend show is an unknown to this writer at this time. Not to mention Halloween.
I do not know the Jungle Dogs’ views on the potential situation currently, but it's safe to say such large gatherings must at the very least be designed very differently in the foreseeable future. Though the bands’ members — grown men with families and jobs! — have now dispersed to several other states, they had been getting together occasionally to play big shows. As you can imagine, that is logistically involved even in the best of times. The band reports that they are at least talking to the city about doing something “…but everything is up in the air and as of now no J. Dogs gigs on the books."
Could it be a permanent hiatus? It’s undetermined. We all may just have to suck it up and rely on our good memories of their gigs, at least for now.
So as the British say, have a "stiff upper lip." Best to us all, and to quote Tom Hanks as astronaut Jim Lovell in "Apollo 13": “Catch you on the flip side”.
Or at least in the Scene618!
Legendary '60s shows in St. Louis: Rolling Stones, Yardbirds and the Fab Four
In previous columns I have written a bit of some of the great concerts I was fortunate enough to be able to attend in the '60s at the original Kiel complex in St. Louis, Missouri.
That august old edifice, solidly built — like a rock! — for the ages and originally opened in 1934, has been a busy place with many great shows taking place there over the ensuing decades. Of course, when you are 15 or 16 years old in the mid-'60s, and on your own at a rock concert in a large city, it was hardly an everyday occurrence at that point and most ANYTHING would have seemed great, eh?
The opera house part was once known as the Municipal Opera House, then the Kiel, the Peabody Opera House and now known as the Stifel Theatre, and the original auditorium — seating capacity over 9,000 — was supplanted in 1994 by what is now the Enterprise Center.
The locale hosted everyone from the "Chairman of the Board" Frank Sinatra — spearheading an original Rat Pack gig there with Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and Johnny Carson as emcee — to the Rolling Stones. Great White played the site, no doubt regaling the crowd with the hit Ian Hunter-penned (Mott the Hoople) tune "Once Bitten Twice Shy." That was in 1989 with Tesla (the band) on the bill, as well, and it is very possible that was the same year that Great White sat in with our pre-Venturis band Four on the Floor at the original Gatsby’s.
A lot of metal shows seemed to make their way through Kiel with Dio, Judas Priest, Metallica and the hair-metal contingent, including Cinderella and Poison. Dream Theatre played there. Good stuff! Also doing shows were AC/DC, Supertramp, Bay Area homeboys Huey Lewis and the News, INXS, Duran Duran, the Police, and many others. How many of you were at any of those gigs?
I saw the Stones at Kiel Auditorium in July of 1966 when Brian Jones was still in the band, every bit the elegantly wasted '60s rockstar in a striped blazer with his blond hair flipping ‘round his face as he bashed it out on a Gibson Firebird through a Fender piggy-back amp.
Mick Jagger was doing his signature moves while wailing away on "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" while stoic original bassist Bill Wyman stood near-passively and played a Framus bass with the instrument’s neck pointed near vertical, his standard playing position (and the inspiration for the Pat DiNizio lyric “…and she stood just like Bill Wyman, now I am her biggest fan” from "Behind the Wall of Sleep" by the great New Jersey band the Smithereens, a No. 23 hit in 1986).
Drummer Charlie Watts kept time in his inimitable style while Keith Richards, though certainly and resplendently dapper, looked like he had been DOING time. The house was maybe half-full.
I also caught the legendary English rave-up band the Yardbirds at Kiel in 1966. The group was, famously, something of an incubator in the manner of the early John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, in being a breeding–ground act for ace UK guitarists including the nascent Eric Clapton and at the time a recently flown-the-coop Jeff Beck.
Therefore, the St. Louis gig featured Jimmy Page, later of course of Led Zeppelin, banging out feverish guitar licks on Yardbirds’ hits "For Your Love" (written by Graham Gouldman of 10CC), "Heart Full of Soul" and the Giorgio Gomelsky-produced "Shapes of Things," arguably one of the first, if not THE first, psychedelic hit singles, with the creative tune reaching Top 20 status in the U.S. in May 1966.
Sound reinforcement at the concert was minimal, but who knew much about that then? In fact, in Carbondale, we were still using cheesy Silvertone guitar cabinets purchased through Sears and repurposed for PA duty, our Radio Shack vocal microphones plugged into Bogen amplifier/mixers. (Carbondale once had TWO Radio Shack outlets, mind.)
It is hard to believe that before the decade was out, the Fillmore Auditoriums, West and East, and owner/operator Bill Graham and his team would reinvent the business and raise the bar for concert production and sound systems. St. Louis’ (Fairview Heights) own Bob Heil would have a significant part in that concert technology sea change with his designs and builds for proprietary PA systems and quadraphonic mixers used by The Who and the Grateful Dead, as well.
I saw Herman’s Hermits of "Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter," "Enery the Eighth" and "Kind of Hush" fame, and a "Dick Clark Caravan of Stars" at the Kiel Auditorium. Frankly, details are sketchy, as later in the '60s, things got a bit more, err, foggy. Cream played there in April 1968, and some of our band members in Devil’s Kitchen attended, but I missed that one. Plus, later that year, in November, Jimi Hendrix played the Kiel, but by then, myself and Devil’s Kitchen were in San Francisco, California.
In later decades, groups of us trekked up to the STL for sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar’s performance in the smaller Kiel Opera House, as well as Joe Jackson's — he of "Is She Really Going Out With Him" and "Steppin’ Out" fame.
I saw the Beatles at the original Busch Memorial Stadium, also in 1966, Aug. 21. I say saw it, because hearing it was virtually impossible with the incredibly high-pitched sound waves of girls’ screams reverberating across the field, into the seats and through our bodies.
It had been raining and the "Mop-Tops" played a bit early to take advantage of a weather lull. The time flew by, man ... they played 11 songs in about a half hour.
The other acts on the bill were Bobby Hebb ("Sunny"), The Cyrkle ("Red Rubber Ball"), Boston band the Remains, and "Wall of Sound" — nothing to do with the Grateful Dead sound system, which was also so named — record producer Phil Spector’s pride and joy the Ronettes ("Be My Baby," "Walking in the Rain").
A crowd of more than 23,000 rocked the stadium. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on-site nurse Nancy Berger as saying: “It’s mild hysteria. The symptoms are weeping, wailing, and uncontrollable shaking. I tell them to sit down and cool off.”
The songs played included "Yesterday," "Rock and Roll Music" (no doubt a tribute to St. Louis’ man about town and song composer/performer Chuck Berry), "She’s a Woman" and "I Feel Fine." Note: They did NOT play "Rain!"
The sound guy, one Jack Goggin, took a little heat in the press over some small lack of intelligibility in the PA … ’tis ever thus! 200 speakers — 1966-era speakers, remember — were deployed in the attempt to sonically direct the madness. The band were a bit worried about the dampness, not because of their hair or clothes, but, rightfully, due to the electric shock possibilities. Yet they soldiered on! I am sure the long nights playing the Kaiserkeller in Hamburg, Germany drenched in Beck's Bier, helped get the Fabs through such shows.
Your intrepid writer was there. It is good to be young! Carry on, friends, good times will return someday. Much love from my new/old home … a recording studio. Cheerio!
Column | Robbie Stokes: New Dylan documentary sparks local connections
I just watched a video post that popped up on Facebook from YouTube of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit covering "Ohio" with David Crosby at Red Rocks. It’s from just a few days ago (Sept. 17 to be exact) and I am marveling at the fact that I have been able to both: Jam with David Crosby in northern California at drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Deads’ Rolling Thunder Ranch Studio, and mix sound multiple times for Jason Isbell in good old Carbondale at the Sportsblast Sky Bar, PK’s and in the streets (thank you Curtis Conley and friends).
I’m seeing a lot of these rather uncanny little ellipses of late.
I’m also celebrating Bruce Springsteen’s 70th birthday (Monday, Sept. 23), and the fact that Bob Odenkirk and Jennie McCarthy mentioned SIUC at the Emmys.
Readers of Scene 618 may recall that in my first column for these pages two weeks ago, I discussed the careers of former SIU Carbondale bass students Angus Thomas (Miles Davis Band, John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, Peter Wolf Band) and Darryl Jones (Miles Davis, Sting, Madonna, Rolling Stones). Last week, while watching the new Martin Scorsese-directed Bob Dylan documentary "The Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story," — the great director’s first celebrated Bob Dylan documentary was "No Direction Home" in 2005 — I was reminded of yet another great musician that attended SIU whom you may not be aware of.
That would be the effortlessly-cool violinist Scarlet Rivera, originally of Chicago, Illinois, and an SIU Carbondale student from about 1970 to 1971. Her story of landing with Bob Dylan’s epic "Rolling Thunder" tour is really a cool rock legend.
She was basically flagged down on a major New York City street by Dylan and his entourage while walking and carrying her instrument, on the way to a salsa band practice. Dylan and company persuaded her to rehearse with them instead, and subsequently she joined the Rolling Thunder Revue tour. She also played the gorgeously snaky violin lines in Dylan’s epic "Hurricane" and "One More Cup of Coffee" and other tunes on the classic Dylan record "Desire." Note that Scarlet (her stage name) was well-known to us in Carbondale, as she often came out to hear our bands at that time, and she also visited me in California (Novato, Marin County) during the time we were recording Mickey Hart’s "Rolling Thunder."
That record featured Steve Stills, Tower of Power ("You’re Still a Young Man," "What is Hip"), Barry Melton (of Country Joe and the Fish), John Cippollina (of Quicksilver Messenger Service), Bob Weir, Phil Lesh and Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead, Grace Slick and Paul Kantner (of Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship) and others, along with yours truly.
"Rolling Thunder" the record was recorded and released in 1972 and the Bob Dylan Rolling Thunder Revue tour hit the bricks in ‘76, so the Mickey Hart/Dead-family solo record predated the Dylan tour by several years.
In yet another ellipse, the aforementioned Rolling Thunder Ranch Studios and the record we cut there, and "Rolling Thunder," were named for a Native American Shoshone chief who went by that name. He does an invocation at the beginning of the record, recorded outside in the hills around Mickey Hart’s ranch, which was originally released as an LP on Warner Bros. and was re-released in CD form by the Grateful Dead organization in the late '80s. A side note: Mickey sent me a copy of the CD and a nice letter on his production company stationery in August of 1989.
Rolling Thunder the Shoshone medicine man is featured in the Scorsese documentary as well, so there’s the connection.
Scarlet Rivera is well-represented in the new documentary film. Any Dylan fan will enjoy it. Rivera, the former Saluki-for-a-while, continues to play and record to this day.
It has just today crossed my desk from Rolling Stone Online and other outlets that the great lyricist for the Grateful Dead (and Bob Dylan), Robert Hunter, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, in California. This is another hard-to-fathom loss to the music community, as Hunter’s lyric contributions have fueled many a Grateful Dead classic, including "Ripple," "Uncle John’s Band," the Phil Lesh-composed "Box of Rain," and their biggest hit single "Touch of Grey." "Fire on the Mountain" (written by Mickey Hart with Hunter lyrics) is another. I worked on that jam for months with Mickey and Phil Lesh, long before Hunter co-wrote lyrics and the tune appeared on the Grateful Dead record "Shakedown Street."
I played on a track called "Mad" on Hunter’s solo record "Tales of the Great Rumrunners," which was, naturally, recorded at Rolling Thunder Ranch Studio.
Check out the Scorsese Dylan film on Netflix and get your Scarlet Rivera fix.
Roll on like the rain and thunder, people. Much love!
Column | Robbie Stokes: Remembering Eddie Money, and other stars who've come to HerrinFesta
Not the only, but arguably the biggest, music festival in Southern Illinois is HerrinFesta, with its traditional five-day run.
I had a lot of fun, wore a lot of hats, made some dough — and did a lot of hard work — "putting out fires" of all types in my duties assisting production at that event. I estimate that was over a period of 15 years, give or take ... that’s a lot of shows there! My last show as tech dude at the festival was in 2009, right after returning from a European tour with "Chicago" Mike Beck.
I thought of HerrinFest as a column topic this past week upon learning that singer/songwriter and saxophonist Eddie Money had gone on to Rock 'n' Roll Heaven (aka the Night Shift). His HerrinFest show was smooth, though I recall that Eddie’s percussionist left his entire rented-from-Nashville percussion setup behind at the gig. I had to box that up and ship it back to Nashville, prepaid freight — thankfully — and it was over $180 to do so. That included CONGAS. For Pete’s sake … who forgets all that gear?
Other tales jump out … I just last night watched the Saturday Night Live "More Cowbell," skit, now available on YouTube and considered one of the show’s top 10 episodes, and remember that the HerrinFest BOC — Blue Oyster Cult — gig was a standout.
With really nice weather, catering and production, the band was in a great mood. Their leader and lead guitarist Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser thanked me for “…treating us like kings!” Notably, their sound guy was — and is — Steve "Woody" LaCerra, who writes for top music production magazine Front of House. Original "stun guitar" player/lead singer Eric Bloom was also on the Herrin gig, as was the original keyboardist, the late Alan Lanier.
When they paused just before the famous instrumental section on "Don’t Fear the Reaper," then came back in dead-on with all batteries blazing, the hair stood up on the back of my neck, I kid you not. It was pretty cool to be in my customary stage position right behind the drums and amp backline for that!
In the famous "SNL" skit, Will Ferrell plays the fictional Gene Frenkel, purveyor of massive and definitely rather irritating cowbell. They refer to the drummer, played by Jimmy Fallon, as Bobby, perhaps a nod to Bobby Rondinelli, who played the gig in Herrin, though the real drummer on "Don’t Fear the Reaper" was original member Albert Bouchard. His brother Joe Bouchard was the original bassist. It doesn’t seem that long ago, but the BOC/HerrinFesta gig occurred before the 2000 debut of the "SNL" skit. If Don "Buck Dharma" Roeser had known what was going to come after that skit … wow. Hilarious, though, you got to admit! Plus, not all that bad for the bands’ fortunes, I’ll wager. Actor Christopher Walken — as record producer Bruce Dickinson — has said that he basically cannot go anywhere to this day without someone saying: “More cowbell!”
Other tales from the annals of HerrinFest: The Danny Seraphine Band played one year, and the day of show I was placing microphones on the original Chicago drummer’s kit as he positioned his cymbals. I casually and rather ruefully mentioned: “Hey, Chicago was responsible for me having to play 'Color My World' at, like, dozens of proms.” Their percussionist overheard and was in stitches. Happily, Danny was pretty good-natured about it, as well.
The Babys' singer John Waite performed at the 'Festa, and at that show I mixed monitors (on a Yamaha digital desk for you tech geeks) for the British star.
They had a blonde lady in tow, and she was singing harmony with the band in the dressing room prior to the gig. I went back at the two-minute to escort them onstage and the lady took a seat I’d pulled up for her near me at monitor world. At one point — the band was playing pretty loud up there — she asked for some earplugs and made a little chit-chat.
After the successful set, Waite, the band and the nice lady with her hair pulled back made a beeline for a black limo, right after playing Waite’s big hit "Missing You" and an encore. The sound company co-owner came up to me at the mixing console as the limo sped off into the night and said: “Hey, man, do you know who that woman was?” I said, umm, no ... he said: “Allison Krauss.” Whoops! (Krauss and Waite had done a country duet remake of "Missing You," which charted at number 34 in 2006-2007.)
Blake Shelton was on the bill one year. His sound guy "Pig" was a tripped-out dude and had brought in their own massive analog monitor console, a Midas or DDA. It took six guys to flip that mixing board into user position on its custom stand.
Other vignettes: We had to look after Foreigner's Lou Gramm's oxygen container — it was really hot that year. Chicago-area band The Buckinghams, makers of the '60s hits "Kind of a Drag" and "Don’t You Care," preferred my Pearl drum set to the rental backline DW kit out of St. Louis.
I mixed front-of-house for the Grass Roots, who played their hits "Temptation Eyes," "Midnight Confessions" and "Let’s Live for Today" (still good advice). I played bass with The Temptations at sound check when their bassist was sick, and their drummer said: "So, what do you do here?" I said "I wear a lot of hats," and he replied: "Well, you sure wear that one good!" Phil Vassar ("Just Another Day in Paradise") was in top form and sang from on top of his white piano. Collective Soul ("Shine") was on their game, as was Kansas. Asleep at the Wheel were interrupted mid-show by inclement weather.
There have no doubt been many other tales from behind the scenes at HerrinFesta in this last decade. The original HerrinFest old-school contingent of Jim Gentile, Danny Cox, Joey Helleny, Frank King, et al., were the godfathers. In those early days, they built that festival up, growing bigger from year to year. I was glad to have been a small part of it.
Not to be left out: Who in attendance could forget the infamous HerrinFest Jungle Dogs' gig? Weather, again, LOTS of it, inundation with antediluvian rain, lightning, dogs and cats living together. We had to stop the show for safety and insurance reasons, but the crowd wasn’t having it. We shut down the PA except for one microphone and I had to feel my way out to the center-stage mic stand under a tarp and yell an expletive or two to get the crowd to disperse, much to the chagrin of all.
Wild times!
Column | Robbie Stokes: A tale of 2 great bassists, who came up in the '80s Carbondale scene
Do you remember where you were the night of Dec. 8, 1980? A momentous event in the annals of musical history occurred that fateful evening.
As well, if you've made enough orbits around the sun to have been alive in November of 1963, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy looms large in memory. That dark news found us over the intercom in the afternoon while in class at Carbondale's University High School at Pulliam Hall. But for musicians, the night of Dec. 8, 1980, was marked forever by the loss in New York City of The Beatles' John Lennon.
The ascendance of The Beatles in 1964 was much-needed good juju after the dark business of the Kennedy assassination.
On that night in the winter of 1980, I was on stage at the old Hangar 9, at the time a one-story pole barn that had opened just two years prior. The event was the SIU School of Music recital for my friend and bandmate Angus Thomas, bassist extraordinaire and the pride of Chicago. I was assisting on guitar and sound.
We had earlier formed a band with some like-minded friends, rehearsing and recording in a rented house on Old Route 51 South. Pooling talent from this group and others at the SIU School of Music, Angus put together his recital.
Notably, Carbondale's proud and long music history has seen many great string and electric bass teachers at the SIU School of Music: London Branch, Harold Miller, Lex Valk, Phil Brown — all great players that walked the hallowed corridors of Altgeld Hall. Guys like that helped draw bass students like Angus and his student, Darryl Jones, also from Chicago, to SIU Carbondale. Angus was an early mentor to Darryl, and they remain great friends to this day.
Delivered that night in 1980 over a TV set on the Hangar 9 wall, the sad news of Dec. 8 hung over the festivities at the recital. Somehow we got through it.
Angus "Bangus" Thomas and Darryl "Munch" Jones are brothers in the bass guitar. Angus went on to get a record deal on EMI with Combo Audio out of Champaign, and played with jazz legend and Alton, Illinois-native Miles Davis and the UK's John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, the cradle band for Eric Clapton, early Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green, Cream’s Jack Bruce and many other great British blues and rock guitarists and bassists. (Side note: Frequent Carbondale visitor Carolyn Wonderland is now with the Bluesbreakers! We have mixed her sound here many times.) I also had the pleasure of jamming with Mayall at a show at the famous Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco during future Rolling Stones' guitarist Mick Taylor's tenure with the band (1967-1969).
While the story of Angus and Darryl, these two great bassists, is well-known by many longtime Carbondale scene-makers, newer arrivals may not realize that these incredibly accomplished and famous musicians strode our city sidewalks. There were — and are — many others.
Twenty-six years ago, after the retirement of the Stones' original bassist and founding member Bill Wyman, Darryl won that position in The Rolling Stones.
Prior to the Stones gig, Darryl also worked with Miles Davis, and also Sting and Madonna (Darryl can be glimpsed in the "Truth or Dare" movie and dancing across the stage with Madonna and company in the "Express Yourself" video. He also appears in the Sting "Bring on the Night" concert video. You can locate those on YouTube or Fandango movie clips).
Darryl also worked with The Beatles’ George Harrison, and has recently started his eponymous instrument design, manufacture and sales company Jones Musical instruments. The Rolling Stones just wound up their rescheduled 2019 "No Filter" tour.
Angus spends much time in Europe nowadays, often touring with the Philip Fankhauser Band, an award-winning Swiss blues group.
Darryl lives in Los Angeles, but is rarely home. My esposa and I visited his domicile with Angus in 2005. That was a good trip ... Angus took us to Open Mic Night at The Joint on Pico (Avenue), where the Eagles’ drummer Joe Vitale, Neil Young bassist Rick Rojas, Linda Ronstadt guitarist Waddy Wachtel and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (and now Fleetwood Mac) were the talent! Ah, L.A., baby!
Angus and Darryl visited me one night during a St. Stephen’s Blues’ gig in Carbondale at the old Sidetrax beer garden, around 2009. To say it was a surprise is an understatement! These two excellent musicians are part of an esteemed history in this storied mid-size college burg.
Until next time!
