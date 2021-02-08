Marshall Browning Hospital breaks ground on ER expansion funded by an anonymous donor

DU QUOIN — Thanks to a donation from an anonymous community member, Marshall Browning Hospital administration and board of directors broke ground on a new emergency department addition on Monday afternoon.
Dan Eaves, Marshall Browning Hospital CEO, assured the crowd gathered outside on the frigid afternoon that the weather would be better for the grand opening celebration of the addition, which will be in June. Light snow flurries fell as he spoke.
“This has been a dream of the board’s for three years, and now is the time to do it,” Eaves said.
The new addition will include a dedicated entrance for ER patients and their families that will open into a new 20-foot by 16-foot waiting room with direct access to the ER. What is now a brick wall, just west of the hospital entrance, will be replaced with a wall of windows. The hospital’s main entrance will open into the current waiting room and registration area to the north and the new emergency department waiting room to the west.
“Our patients and families will have a higher level of privacy and comfort,” Eaves said.
Currently, patients coming into the emergency department and their families use a waiting room just inside the hospital’s main entrance. The space is shared by the emergency department and patient registration, and anyone entering the hospital passes through the space.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital is currently limiting visitors.
“It won’t always be this way. We want to be prepared when we get back to our new normal,” Eaves said.
Planning for the addition began on June 2018. The project is expected to take about 16 weeks to complete. The target date for completion is early June. Eaves said the hospital will have a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting when the project is finished.
The cost of the project is $365,000. The amount of the anonymous donation was not disclosed.
The Lawrence Group of St. Louis was selected as the architect. Marshall Browning Hospital hired Robinson Construction Company of Perryville, Missouri, to build the addition.
Marshall Browning Hospital is a not-for-profit critical access hospital. The hospital has 25 acute-care beds and sits on a 17-acre campus, which includes a rehabilitation center, a 22-unit independent living facility and a rural health clinic.
