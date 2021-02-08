Marshall Browning Hospital breaks ground on ER expansion funded by an anonymous donor

DU QUOIN — Thanks to a donation from an anonymous community member, Marshall Browning Hospital administration and board of directors broke ground on a new emergency department addition on Monday afternoon.

Dan Eaves, Marshall Browning Hospital CEO, assured the crowd gathered outside on the frigid afternoon that the weather would be better for the grand opening celebration of the addition, which will be in June. Light snow flurries fell as he spoke.

“This has been a dream of the board’s for three years, and now is the time to do it,” Eaves said.

The new addition will include a dedicated entrance for ER patients and their families that will open into a new 20-foot by 16-foot waiting room with direct access to the ER. What is now a brick wall, just west of the hospital entrance, will be replaced with a wall of windows. The hospital’s main entrance will open into the current waiting room and registration area to the north and the new emergency department waiting room to the west.

“Our patients and families will have a higher level of privacy and comfort,” Eaves said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}