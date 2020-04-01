Massac County resident tests positive for COVID-19; 2nd Williamson County resident has virus

A Massac County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Wednesday news release from Southern Seven Health Department. Also on Wednesday, officials announced the second case in Williamson County
The Massac County patient is a woman in her 60s who is thought to have been exposed through travel. She is in isolation at home, according to the health department. This is the first lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive in Massac County and within the Southern Seven Health Department's coverage area, which includes Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.
In Williamson County, the case is in a woman in her 50s who is thought to have been exposed to the coronavirus through community spread, according to a news release from Franklin-Wililamson Bi-County Health Department. She is at home and doing well, health officials said. This is the second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Williamson County.
Public health officials are investigating, speaking with individuals with whom the women may have had contact. Through the investigation, public health officials may place other people on home quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus. Anyone contacted by health department officials is asked to respond promptly.
Public health officials from both departments said they expect the number of cases to increase as more tests become available.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call their primary care provider.
The following hotlines are available in the Southern Seven region to answer questions about COVID-19 symptoms:
- Massac Memorial Hospital, 1-618-638-1344 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.);
- Southern Illinois Healthcare, 1-844-988-7800 (24 hours);
- St. Francis Medical Center, 1-573-331-4200 (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.); and
- Baptist Health, 1-888-227-8478 (24 hours).
In Franklin and Williamson counties, the following hotlines are available:
- Southern Illinois Healthcare, 844-988-7800;
- Franklin Hospital, 618-435-9700; and
- Heartland Regional Medial Center, 888-543-2786.
To reach the Illinois Department of Public Health, call 800-889-3931 or visit dph.sick@illinois.gov.
In Southern Illinois, there are also four known cases in Jackson County, two in Randolph County, and one each in Franklin and Saline counties. As of Wednesday morning, there were 5,994 positive cases in Illinois, and 99 people in the state had died from the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
