Massac County resident tests positive for COVID-19

A Massac County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Southern Seven Health Department.
The patient is a woman in her 60s who is thought to have been exposed through travel. She is in isolation at home, according to the health department. This is the first lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive in Massac County and within the Southern Seven Health Department's coverage area, which includes Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.
Public health officials are investigating, speaking with individuals with whom the woman may have had contact prior to her diagnosis. Through the investigation, public health officials may place other people on home quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus. Anyone contacted by the health department is asked to respond promptly.
Public health officials said in the release they expect the number of cases to increase as more tests become available.
The news release says anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call their primary care provider. The health department does not provide a test for the virus.
The following hotlines are available in the Southern Seven region to answer questions about COVID-19 symptoms:
- Massac Memorial Hospital, 1-618-638-1344 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.);
- Southern Illinois Healthcare, 1-844-988-7800 (24 hours);
- St. Francis Medical Center, 1-573-331-4200 (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.);
- Baptist Health, 1-888-227-8478 (24 hours); and
- Illinois Department of Public Health, 1-800-889-3931 or dph.sick@illinois.gov.
There are at least nine other known COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois: four in Jackson County, two in Randolph County, and one each in Williamson, Franklin and Saline counties. As of Wednesday morning, there were 5,994 positive cases in Illinois, and 99 people in the state had died from the virus.
