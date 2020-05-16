Maxton Funeral home to reopen under new ownership as funeral home, event center

DU QUOIN — A new funeral home in Du Quoin is really an old funeral home. Vonda and William Rosado will reopen the historical Maxton Funeral Home at 11 S. Hickory St. as Maxton-Rosado Funeral Home and Event Center.
William Rosado serves as the executive manager of the funeral home and event center. He is a licensed pre-need specialist, able to assist families with any pre-planning. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in business management, and graduated from Elverado High School and Sacred Heart Catholic School.
Vonda is a 1994 graduate of the Southern Illinois University Mortuary Science Program and a 1991 graduate of Herrin High School. She has been a licensed funeral director and embalmer for more than 26 years and also is a licensed pre-need specialist.
"Our focus is to help people from all walks of life with their needs. We felt like there was a need for affordable services,” William Rosado said.
Vonda Rosado worked for Diane and the late Larry Hughes. They were her mentors. The Rosados will strive to serve families equally, regardless of the family’s financial situation. That's something Vonda learned from Larry and Diane Hughes — to help any family that comes through the door.
They want to honor Vonda’s mentors and the late Frank Maxton, former owner of the funeral home and an important member of the Du Quoin community.
“We want to take the Hughes tradition and Frank’s tradition and build on them,” William Rosado said.
William Rosado said it is a great honor to carry on where Maxton left off, and his legacy deserves to be remembered. Maxton was named Rotarian of the Year in 2000, Du Quoin's Citizen of the Year in 2005, and upon his retirement, former Mayor John Rednour declared Oct. 27, 2012, as Frank Maxton Appreciation Day. Francis McCara “Frank” Maxton died Sept. 21, 2014 at the age of 80.
The couple also will offer the building as an event space. The 5,000-square-foot home has a wooden staircase and wood floors with a 900-square-foot chapel. They hope it will be used for family celebrations, weddings and meetings.
“We want people to see the funeral home as more than a final destination. It can be used for other celebrations," William Rosado said.
The couple have four children, Preston, Kamen, Parker and Keaton, and one grandson, Braxton. William’s parents are Jesus and Marian Rosado of Elkville. Vonda’s parents are Gloria Robison of Energy and the late Robert E. Robison.
They are booking events of any kind and are open by appointment for funeral pre-planning and general consultations. They hope to be fully operational this summer.
Maxton-Rosado Funeral Home and Event Center can be reached at 618-542-2020. More information is available on their Facebook page or at www.maxtonrosado.com.
