Maxton Funeral home to reopen under new ownership as funeral home, event center

“We want to take the Hughes tradition and Frank’s tradition and build on them,” William Rosado said.

William Rosado said it is a great honor to carry on where Maxton left off, and his legacy deserves to be remembered. Maxton was named Rotarian of the Year in 2000, Du Quoin's Citizen of the Year in 2005, and upon his retirement, former Mayor John Rednour declared Oct. 27, 2012, as Frank Maxton Appreciation Day. Francis McCara “Frank” Maxton died Sept. 21, 2014 at the age of 80.

The couple also will offer the building as an event space. The 5,000-square-foot home has a wooden staircase and wood floors with a 900-square-foot chapel. They hope it will be used for family celebrations, weddings and meetings.

“We want people to see the funeral home as more than a final destination. It can be used for other celebrations," William Rosado said.

The couple have four children, Preston, Kamen, Parker and Keaton, and one grandson, Braxton. William’s parents are Jesus and Marian Rosado of Elkville. Vonda’s parents are Gloria Robison of Energy and the late Robert E. Robison.

They are booking events of any kind and are open by appointment for funeral pre-planning and general consultations. They hope to be fully operational this summer.

Maxton-Rosado Funeral Home and Event Center can be reached at 618-542-2020. More information is available on their Facebook page or at www.maxtonrosado.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.