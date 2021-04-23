Mayor says staying the course key to Murphysboro economic success during COVID

The hospitality industry is one that was hit especially hard during the pandemic. According to a Reuters article Jan. 8, employment in the industry in December was down 23% from pre-pandemic levels in February, more than any other industry.

This would have been enough for developers like Joe Koppeis to cut their losses on big hospitality industry projects. But he decided to stay with his multi-year Holiday Inn Express project in Murphysboro. Stephens gave Koppeis a lot of credit here.

“That developer had the opportunity to pull out of that project and he decided to go forward anyway,” he said. “He felt like it was a place where he wanted to make an investment.”

Koppeis said the town and its people are good and he still believes in the success his newest endeavor will enjoy after the COVID-19 dust settles.

While certainly seeing the industry shrivel under COVID-19 restrictions was unprecedented Koppeis said there are still lessons to be learned.

“I think customer service has become more and more and more important,” he said. Customer loyalty is earned not bought, he said.

“If you are good to your customers your customers will be good to you,” Koppeis said.