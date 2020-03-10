Meeting a need: Carbondale Laundry Project offers monthly free laundry day

“We feel like that’s what we are called to do,” Swanson said.

Karen Apantaku said Tuesday was her third time coming. “It’s a blessing,” she said of the program.

She wasn’t alone.

Dorothy Patton and Jasmine Wiley were doing their laundry together Tuesday and echoed Apantaku’s sentiment. Wiley said when money is tight there may be weeks people have to skip laundry day to save a little. But, she said this is a problem in the long run when the dirty clothes pile up. Pointing to her pile, she said she’s not sure she could afford to wash it all if she had to fund it herself.

Toni Becker said this is the conundrum of poverty — having to choose between essentials. She was there Tuesday doing her laundry and volunteering. She said she came in November to wash her clothes and ended up attending First Presbyterian. She is new to Carbondale and lives off of $783 a month in Supplemental Security Income.

She said free laundry day helps when many find themselves in a cycle of poverty that seems designed to keep people in it.