Meeting a need: Carbondale Laundry Project offers monthly free laundry day

CARBONDALE — Ten dollars doesn’t sound like a lot.
For some, it’s a nice six-pack of beer. A few cups of coffee. A lunch out.
For others, it’s the difference between gas to drive to work and having clean clothes.
A local group is trying to fix this.
CARBONDALE — Leonard Wilmore passes his days gathering firewood and trying to earn a dollar.
Jane Swanson said members of Carbondale’s First Presbyterian Church, as well as The Sparrow Coalition and the city's interfaith council, started hosting a monthly free laundry day in November simply to fill a need they saw in the community. Hosting it at Carbondale’s Laundry World, they’ve done it on the first Tuesday of each month since.
They call it the Carbondale Laundry Project.
The impetus for the project came from an email circulated within her church from another congregation about helping people pay for laundry and they decided to try it.
However, like many of her church’s ministries, she said there’s no quid pro quo. Swanson said no one has to take a Bible in order to get their quarters for the washing machines. There’s no prayer circle before getting the free detergent. People come, they do their laundry and stay to talk and have a cup of coffee — also free.
“This is not about us,” she said. Instead it’s about meeting a need.
“We feel like that’s what we are called to do,” Swanson said.
Karen Apantaku said Tuesday was her third time coming. “It’s a blessing,” she said of the program.
She wasn’t alone.
Dorothy Patton and Jasmine Wiley were doing their laundry together Tuesday and echoed Apantaku’s sentiment. Wiley said when money is tight there may be weeks people have to skip laundry day to save a little. But, she said this is a problem in the long run when the dirty clothes pile up. Pointing to her pile, she said she’s not sure she could afford to wash it all if she had to fund it herself.
Toni Becker said this is the conundrum of poverty — having to choose between essentials. She was there Tuesday doing her laundry and volunteering. She said she came in November to wash her clothes and ended up attending First Presbyterian. She is new to Carbondale and lives off of $783 a month in Supplemental Security Income.
She said free laundry day helps when many find themselves in a cycle of poverty that seems designed to keep people in it.
In a report to the Sparrow Coalition, the Carbondale Laundry Project noted that between November and February it had served 137 people, providing $1,034.75 of assistance. In the future, Swanson said they hope to build on the success, potentially offering other services like haircuts and a meal.
The next free laundry day is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24 at Laundry World.
