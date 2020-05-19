Memorial Day events in Southern Illinois modified because of COVID-19

Memorial Day is also the time to celebrate the unofficial start to summer.

There has been some pushback from local municipalities and sheriff’s offices about enforcing the order. Representatives from the Carbondale Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that the city is asking for voluntary compliance.

“The Police Department will continue to work with residents and visitors to educate them about the executive order with the ultimate goal of voluntary compliance,” the emailed statement said. “The City will assist however we can to keep everyone safe and healthy over the Memorial Holiday weekend.”

Energy police chief's letter sparks debate about gubernatorial powers, stay-home order Shawn Ladd said it is his understanding, after much research, that there is nothing requiring him or his officers to enforce the executive orders, especially when he sees some orders that violate either the state or U.S. constitutions.

A typical hotspot for summer outings, especially over the holiday weekend, is Franklin County’s Rend Lake. However, Franklin County Sheriff Dave Bartoni said his deputies will not be going out of their way to enforce social distancing.

“We’re not taking any proactive approach to the regulations at all,” Bartoni said Tuesday, adding that patrols at Rend Lake begin this weekend.