Memorial Day events in Southern Illinois modified because of COVID-19

CARBONDALE — Memorial Day is a day to remember veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice. But this year, with social distancing and health concerns, the typical celebrations in communities might be on hold.
Carbondale’s Memorial Day ceremony at Oakland Cemetery has been a long-standing tradition, but this year, the city will eschew its normal gathering in place of a virtual commemoration. Roni LeForge, the city’s public information officer, said the city has been working on a video this week to honor the holiday in a safe way. It will be released Monday through various online channels, including Facebook and YouTube.
“We didn’t want anyone to be showing up that day,” LeForge said Tuesday.
LeForge said the video will feature an introduction by Mayor Mike Henry, Carbondale Police and Fire honor guard members laying wreaths at Oakland Cemetery and a reading of General Order 11, which established the holiday.
Carbondale isn’t the only city changing its Memorial Day ceremony, as many across the region are having to look at alternate plans. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted an executive order March 16 restricting travel and gatherings of 10 or more people, which could hamper plans for a day at the lake or a family picnic. The executive order was issued in response to the spreading of the deadly COVID-19 virus.
Memorial Day is also the time to celebrate the unofficial start to summer.
There has been some pushback from local municipalities and sheriff’s offices about enforcing the order. Representatives from the Carbondale Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that the city is asking for voluntary compliance.
“The Police Department will continue to work with residents and visitors to educate them about the executive order with the ultimate goal of voluntary compliance,” the emailed statement said. “The City will assist however we can to keep everyone safe and healthy over the Memorial Holiday weekend.”
Shawn Ladd said it is his understanding, after much research, that there is nothing requiring him or his officers to enforce the executive orders, especially when he sees some orders that violate either the state or U.S. constitutions.
A typical hotspot for summer outings, especially over the holiday weekend, is Franklin County’s Rend Lake. However, Franklin County Sheriff Dave Bartoni said his deputies will not be going out of their way to enforce social distancing.
“We’re not taking any proactive approach to the regulations at all,” Bartoni said Tuesday, adding that patrols at Rend Lake begin this weekend.
Rachel Torbert, deputy director for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, addressed safety concerns the department has going into the holiday weekend. She recognized that many will want to visit one of the 60 state parks that have been reopened after they were shuttered this spring because of COVID concerns. On May 1, it was announced that both Kinkaid Lake and Lake Murphysboro would be open for recreation alongside Giant City State Park.
“If Illinoisans choose to visit one of our state parks, we would ask them to only visit parks closest to their homes and, if crowds are forming at their chosen location, we ask that they move to another area or return another day or time to visit,” Torbert wrote in an email Tuesday.
It's been announced that Lake Murphysboro and Lake Kinkaid state parks will be open. The announcement came after a confusing week for residents and local officials trying to keep up with the state’s decision-making.
She also said visitors should bring with them a face covering “in case social distancing cannot be achieved” and hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. She also said visitors should stay at least six feet apart from others; stay home if they are sick or feeling any symptoms such as fever, coughing, trouble breathing, and/or flu-like symptoms; visit alone or with members of their households; and cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue or elbow."
As for whether IDNR conservation officers will be enforcing social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings, Torbert wrote that officers will be monitoring state sites “as they always do, reminding patrons to recreate safely and responsibly.”
Did you know these 29 celebrities went to SIU?
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone
Bob Odenkirk
Jenny McCarthy
Jim Belushi
Hannibal Buress
Brandon Jacobs
Curt Jones
Darryl Jones
Justin Hartley
Joe Swanberg
David Lee Murphy
Dave Steib
David Selby
Dennis Franz
Dick Gregory
Jason Frasor
Jim Hart
Joan Higginbotham
Roland Burris
Donald McHenry
Mark Victor Hansen
Randy Daniels
Richard Roundtree
Steve Finley
Walt Frazier
Walt Willey
Steve James
Shawn Colvin
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.