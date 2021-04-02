Memories of an old friend as The Southern Illinoisan prepares to move to new location

It’s almost moving day.
On Monday, The Southern Illinoisan will relocate to 1001 E. Main St., Professional Park #2 in Carbondale. I’ve been describing it as behind Sunny Street Café.
Donna Denson, president and director of local sales and marketing at The Southern, said the customers should be able to contact the paper by phone at 618-529-5454 or email during the move.
Our new office hours will begin there on Tuesday and will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. As always, we are open 24/7 at thesouthern.com.
I am unique among my colleagues at The Southern because I remember the newspaper moving to 710 N. Illinois Ave. My father worked as a linotype operator at The Southern when they moved into the building in 1967. For me, 710 N. Illinois Ave. is like an old friend.
The previous location had been on West Main Street across from First United Methodist Church. My dad, John T. Halstead, described it as crowded. He said he worked in a tiny room.
The Southern Illinoisan was owned at the time by Lindsay-Schaub Newspapers Inc. They purchased the former Illinois Fruit Growers Exchange building at 710 N. Illinois Ave. and remodeled it.
The building on Illinois Avenue had a small dock on the south side of the building. For years, the paper was sent to readers from that spot.
As the business expanded, so did the building. The building received a $7 million expansion and upgrade in 2007 that not only increased its footprint, but added the infrastructure that met the increasing demands of technology.
In 1997, Pete Selkowe, former editor and publisher of the newspaper, shared some memories of the paper for a 50th anniversary section. He said The Southern Illinoisan was the first Lee newspaper to use the Harris Pagination System and converted to offset and full-color printing in 1982.
In an article about the newspaper’s 40th anniversary in 1987, former reporter Nancy Weil wrote the transition to computers.
I started at the newspaper in 1989. We had three computer systems. One just handled the stock listings. Another was used for writing and a third for pagination. Over the next few years, our systems were upgraded and combined into a more efficient computerized operation.
If there is one truth I take with me to our new building, it is that the newspaper business is a fast-moving, constantly changing entity.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078