Memories of an old friend as The Southern Illinoisan prepares to move to new location

It’s almost moving day.

On Monday, The Southern Illinoisan will relocate to 1001 E. Main St., Professional Park #2 in Carbondale. I’ve been describing it as behind Sunny Street Café.

Donna Denson, president and director of local sales and marketing at The Southern, said the customers should be able to contact the paper by phone at 618-529-5454 or email during the move.

Our new office hours will begin there on Tuesday and will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. As always, we are open 24/7 at thesouthern.com.

I am unique among my colleagues at The Southern because I remember the newspaper moving to 710 N. Illinois Ave. My father worked as a linotype operator at The Southern when they moved into the building in 1967. For me, 710 N. Illinois Ave. is like an old friend.

The previous location had been on West Main Street across from First United Methodist Church. My dad, John T. Halstead, described it as crowded. He said he worked in a tiny room.

The Southern Illinoisan was owned at the time by Lindsay-Schaub Newspapers Inc. They purchased the former Illinois Fruit Growers Exchange building at 710 N. Illinois Ave. and remodeled it.