Midland Inn latest Jackson County restaurant to temporarily close because of COVID-19

Midland Inn in rural Jackson County announced Wednesday morning that it is temporarily closing.
“We have no positive cases at this time. However, we are taking the proper precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our customers and employees,” the restaurant posted to its Facebook page.
During the shutdown, every employee of the restaurant is getting a COVID-19 test and crews will clean and sanitize the establishment.
Midland Inn’s decision comes as a number of local restaurants have opted to temporarily close altogether, or to remove their dine-in option, because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region. Some have closed because an employee tested positive, while others have moved to idle or curtail operations out of precaution and to help slow the spread of the virus into the community.
Among them, Quatro’s Deep Pan Pizza announced temporary close plans Sunday. Thai Taste announced the following day that it would no longer offer dine-in service to protect patrons and employees, though it continues to offer curbside pick-up and delivery through GrubHub.
Flame Grill & Bar has opted to close temporarily to allow employees to time to get tested as an “added precaution.” Saluki Bar N’ Grill said in a Facebook post that its decision to close last week was a business decision based on regulations limiting capacity that did not make operations financially feasible.
The bar said it had planned to revamp its space while closed down and had hoped for a “speedy recovery.” Meanwhile, the establishment said that it has learned a couple of staff members tested positive for COVID-19, prompting additional staff to seek testing and delaying reopening plans.
Saluki Bar N’ Grill said that it is using the down time to sanitize the bar, and said it hopes that everyone “stays safe and healthy.”
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|30
|0
|19
|Franklin
|81
|0
|45
|Gallatin
|27
|0
|6
|Hamilton
|11
|0
|6
|Hardin
|9
|0
|1
|Jackson
|431
|19
|340
|Jefferson
|152
|14
|124
|Johnson
|41
|0
|20
|Massac
|25
|0
|11
|Perry
|79
|1
|62
|Pope
|3
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|89
|0
|57
|Randolph
|386
|7
|316
|Saline
|63
|0
|13
|Union
|245
|18
|156
|Williamson
|221
|4
|150
|White
|35
|0
|13
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
