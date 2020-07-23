Midland Inn latest Jackson County restaurant to temporarily close because of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Midland Inn in rural Jackson County announced Wednesday morning that it is temporarily closing.

“We have no positive cases at this time. However, we are taking the proper precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our customers and employees,” the restaurant posted to its Facebook page.

During the shutdown, every employee of the restaurant is getting a COVID-19 test and crews will clean and sanitize the establishment.

Midland Inn’s decision comes as a number of local restaurants have opted to temporarily close altogether, or to remove their dine-in option, because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region. Some have closed because an employee tested positive, while others have moved to idle or curtail operations out of precaution and to help slow the spread of the virus into the community.

Among them, Quatro’s Deep Pan Pizza announced temporary close plans Sunday. Thai Taste announced the following day that it would no longer offer dine-in service to protect patrons and employees, though it continues to offer curbside pick-up and delivery through GrubHub.