Midland Inn latest Jackson County restaurant to temporarily close because of COVID-19
Midland Inn latest Jackson County restaurant to temporarily close because of COVID-19

Midland Inn in rural Jackson County announced Wednesday morning that it is temporarily closing.

“We have no positive cases at this time. However, we are taking the proper precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our customers and employees,” the restaurant posted to its Facebook page.

During the shutdown, every employee of the restaurant is getting a COVID-19 test and crews will clean and sanitize the establishment.

Midland Inn’s decision comes as a number of local restaurants have opted to temporarily close altogether, or to remove their dine-in option, because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region. Some have closed because an employee tested positive, while others have moved to idle or curtail operations out of precaution and to help slow the spread of the virus into the community.

Among them, Quatro’s Deep Pan Pizza announced temporary close plans Sunday. Thai Taste announced the following day that it would no longer offer dine-in service to protect patrons and employees, though it continues to offer curbside pick-up and delivery through GrubHub.

Flame Grill & Bar has opted to close temporarily to allow employees to time to get tested as an “added precaution.” Saluki Bar N’ Grill said in a Facebook post that its decision to close last week was a business decision based on regulations limiting capacity that did not make operations financially feasible.

The bar said it had planned to revamp its space while closed down and had hoped for a “speedy recovery.” Meanwhile, the establishment said that it has learned a couple of staff members tested positive for COVID-19, prompting additional staff to seek testing and delaying reopening plans.

Saluki Bar N’ Grill said that it is using the down time to sanitize the bar, and said it hopes that everyone “stays safe and healthy.”

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 30 0 19
Franklin 81 0 45
Gallatin 27 0 6
Hamilton 11 0 6
Hardin 9 0 1
Jackson 431 19 340
Jefferson 152 14 124
Johnson 41 0 20
Massac 25 0 11
Perry 79 1 62
Pope 3 0 2
Pulaski 89 0 57
Randolph 386 7 316
Saline 63 0 13
Union 245 18 156
Williamson 221 4 150
White 35 0 13

