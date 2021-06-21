Carbondale artist creates portrait of Vietnam vet from a '71 photo

MOUNT VERNON — In 1971, Charlie Rightnowar of Mount Vernon was a young soldier stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.
He had returned from Vietnam in December and was working in the fort’s information office. He was asked by his boss, the lieutenant colonel in charge of the office, to be in a Coca-Cola ad. A photographer from an advertising agency in Georgia was coming to Fort Benning to take photos.
“He offered me $50 and the weekend off. I was making $350 a month, and $50 was a sizeable amount,” Rightnowar said.
The photo, showing a soldier drinking a can of Coke, ran in trade magazines or trade journals.
A couple years ago, Rightnowar’s wife, Paula, wanted to have a portrait of her husband painted from that photo. Paula Rightnowar shared her idea with her colleague, Ross Rubinacker.
Rubinacker is a member of BNI PROFIT in Carbondale, and he knew fellow member Chris Ahart, owner of Aris Studios, is a talented artist. Paula Rightnowar contacted Ahart to paint a portrait from the photo.
Ahart said the plan was to do a “quick” portrait from the photo. Then, he saw the photo and heard to the story behind it.
“I thought I’m going to make this a museum-quality piece,” Ahart said.
Charlie Rightnowar was in college and had a draft deferment. “A buddy and I got the bright idea to go to Decatur and get jobs. When I dropped out of school, I lost my deferment,” he said.
He was drafted into the Army on Aug. 25, 1969, and landed in Vietnam on Jan. 20, 1970, as an infantryman. He returned to the U.S. on Dec. 18, 1970.
“I wasn’t a hero or anything. I just did what I was told to do. The real heroes are those who didn’t make it home,” he said.
Ahart started painting Oct. 30, 2019, after receiving the photo from Paula Rightnowar.
“We talked about what the portrait should be,” he said.
Ahart did some editing for the portrait. Part of the wheel of a Jeep is in the photo. Ahart darkened it to ad contrast. He added more detail on the soldier and a nameplate on his jacket.
“I wanted him to be the star of the show,” Ahart said.
The painting shows the Coke can, but the advertising slogan was left off. Ahart said Coca-Cola has always been a huge supporter of the arts, such as their Christmas paintings of Santa Claus and a series done by Andy Warhol.
Ahart finished the pencil and oil painting May 24, 2021. He put a total of 277 hours into the 24-inch by 30-inch painting.
Rightnowar saw the painting two or three times while it was in process. He said it just kept getting better.
“I just can’t believe what a good job he did,” Roghtnowar said. “I’m totally amazed.”
The Marion mall through the years
At the drive-in
Marion mall opening
Marion mall opening
Marion mall opening
The Lettermen perform at the opening gala
Marion mall under construction
Marion mall under construction
Marion mall under construction
Illinois Centre Mall: Coming soon
Target at the Marion mall
Former Marion mall manager
Newly opened mall as seen in panoramic
Marion mall concept
Marion mall concept
Marion mall concept, from overhead
Marion mall under construction in 1990
Under construction
Under construction
Marion mall concept
Dillard's in Marion on opening day
Marion mall grand opening
Sears at the Marion mall
Phar-Mor at the Marion mall
Santa's area
Talking bear at the Marion mall
Marion Mall 2018
Marion mall in 2017
Marion mall through the years
Ken Gray Museum leaves Marion mall
Country Porch leaves Marion mall
Country Porch leaves Marion mall
Marion mall through the years
Dark Mall
Still Open
Food Stall mall
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078