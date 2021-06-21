Carbondale artist creates portrait of Vietnam vet from a '71 photo

“I thought I’m going to make this a museum-quality piece,” Ahart said.

Charlie Rightnowar was in college and had a draft deferment. “A buddy and I got the bright idea to go to Decatur and get jobs. When I dropped out of school, I lost my deferment,” he said.

He was drafted into the Army on Aug. 25, 1969, and landed in Vietnam on Jan. 20, 1970, as an infantryman. He returned to the U.S. on Dec. 18, 1970.

“I wasn’t a hero or anything. I just did what I was told to do. The real heroes are those who didn’t make it home,” he said.

Ahart started painting Oct. 30, 2019, after receiving the photo from Paula Rightnowar.

“We talked about what the portrait should be,” he said.

Ahart did some editing for the portrait. Part of the wheel of a Jeep is in the photo. Ahart darkened it to ad contrast. He added more detail on the soldier and a nameplate on his jacket.

“I wanted him to be the star of the show,” Ahart said.

The painting shows the Coke can, but the advertising slogan was left off. Ahart said Coca-Cola has always been a huge supporter of the arts, such as their Christmas paintings of Santa Claus and a series done by Andy Warhol.