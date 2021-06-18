Mindy's Miles: Going the distance for travelers

For Combs, the biggest part of being a travel agent is customer service.

“What sets us apart is our customer service. I’d say 99% of what we do is service. I always tell customers that from the moment they call until they safely return home, we are there for them every single step of the way,” she said.

Throughout the pandemic, travel was impacted, but Combs still had customers eager to go places.

“During that time there were hundreds and hundreds of cancellations,” she said. “We worked to rebook trips whenever we could and to get refunds for our clients.”

Combs said the much of the hospitality industry is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but her business continues to do well.

“The entire travel industry took a major hit last year and it continues to suffer, but in the last 60 days, things have really opened back up” she said. “We are very fortunate to have been blessed with a strong client base. We have thousands of clients who have remained loyal and who we are ready to serve when they are ready to book again.”

She explained she has seen a move toward more group vacations than when she started as a travel agent.