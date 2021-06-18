Mindy's Miles: Going the distance for travelers

Even before she was a travel agent, people would turn to Carterville’s Mindy Combs for help in planning vacations.
She was good at it; for years, she had researched everything involved in her own family’s vacations before calling a travel agent to book flights, hotel rooms and more.
As friends and family ask her to do the same for them, it became obvious she should open her own agency. Ten years ago, she did and Mindy’s Miles Travel Agency has been booking trips and stays ever since.
“I love going on vacation and love doing the research for vacations,” Combs said. “I combined that love of travel with a passion for customer service and it made for a perfect business.”
Combs said even in this era of websites and online comparison shopping, there remain valid reasons for using travel agents.
“Travel agents aren’t going to send you anywhere ‘shady.’ A lot of the places you find online might be a great deal, but many of them are places I wouldn’t want to lay my head,” she said. “We are familiar with these places and we use reputable companies.”
She added that travel agents are available to help travelers when problems arrive.
“Often online, you cannot be completely sure what you are getting. I’ve fixed a lot of problems like when people have booked and paid online, but then got to the hotel and discovered that it really wasn’t paid for and they don’t have a place to stay. That’s not a problem you want to have in a foreign country,” she said.
For Combs, the biggest part of being a travel agent is customer service.
“What sets us apart is our customer service. I’d say 99% of what we do is service. I always tell customers that from the moment they call until they safely return home, we are there for them every single step of the way,” she said.
Throughout the pandemic, travel was impacted, but Combs still had customers eager to go places.
“During that time there were hundreds and hundreds of cancellations,” she said. “We worked to rebook trips whenever we could and to get refunds for our clients.”
Combs said the much of the hospitality industry is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but her business continues to do well.
“The entire travel industry took a major hit last year and it continues to suffer, but in the last 60 days, things have really opened back up” she said. “We are very fortunate to have been blessed with a strong client base. We have thousands of clients who have remained loyal and who we are ready to serve when they are ready to book again.”
She explained she has seen a move toward more group vacations than when she started as a travel agent.
“It used to be a really special occasion to book a vacation, but now I have clients that will vacation six or seven times a year. I think it is because it is affordable and they love doing it,” she said, adding that she is seeing a larger number of younger people traveling that in the past, too.
Mindy’s Miles offers in-person or virtual consultations with clients and she said one of the focuses of the business is giving back to the community. Combs said she is especially proud of a gift card program she started during the pandemic lockdown.
“We saw local businesses struggle and hurting so we gave away thousands of dollars of gift cards to local restaurants and other businesses through Mindy’s Miles,” she explained. “Plus, we were encouraging others to purchase gift cards. We are dedicated to our clients and our community.”