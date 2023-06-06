A new Miss Illinois will be crowned in Marion on Saturday. Twenty-six young women representing all parts of the state arrived on Tuesday to begin five days of interviews, rehearsals, special events and performances as part of the Miss Illinois 2023 Scholarship Competition.

The women are hoping to succeed reigning Miss Illinois Monica Nia Jones of Chicago who was named Miss Illinois 2022 during the competition’s finale at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center last June. Jones has spent the last 12 months traveling throughout the state as Miss Illinois, participating in everything from fundraisers and ribbon cuttings to classroom visits and special ceremonies.

Jones was the first Black Miss Illinois in two decades, following the footsteps of Erika Harold, who won in 2002.

Jones used her year as Miss Illinois to promote her community service initiative or “platform” of using music to unite people and communities. She also represented the state in December’s Miss America competition.

The competition has found a home in Marion, having held the annual event in the community for more than 10 years.

“I can’t say enough nice things about Marion,” said Susan Shea, executive director of the Miss Illinois organization. “This has been a great location for us and it feels like home. We’re proud to be here.”

Jones said serving as Miss Illinois has been a dream come true.

“I grew up watching Miss America competitions. It was an unshared dream and a lifelong goal to compete on the Miss America stage,” she said. “The moment I heard by name called ‘our 2022 Miss Illinois is Monica Nia Jones,’ I was in complete disbelief that my dream was finally coming true, my heart was beating out of my chest and my soul was praising God.”

Among the 26 women hoping to win the thousands of dollars in scholarships, a variety of in-kind gifts, the crown sash and the title of Miss Illinois are Miss Metropolis Hope Pearcy of Metropolis and Miss Capital City Breana Bagley of Decatur. Bagley is a graduate of the Southern Illinois University School of Law. Bagley, who was second runner-up for the title last year, said she feels proud to be competing in Marion.

“As an alumna of Southern Illinois University, it means a lot to me to represent the region and SIU on this stage,” she said.

The winner will be crowned on Saturday evening and will begin her reign as Miss Illinois immediately thereafter.

