Miss Illinois Pageant postponed until next year

MARION — The Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization announced this week that the Miss Illinois 2020 Competition, previously scheduled for June in Marion, has been delayed until next year because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the Miss America Organization’s announced that the Miss America 2021 competition, scheduled for December 2020, would be delayed. All 50 states and the District of Columbia, which send state winners to the Miss America competition, have been advised to delay their qualifying competitions.
Miss Illinois is usually crowned in June at Marion Cultural and Civic Center from among regional winners throughout the state. The Miss Illinois board has decided to make June 14-19, 2021, the dates of next year's pageant. All winners of regional contests held earlier this year will get an opportunity to compete for the Miss Illinois crown in 2021.
Ariel Beverly, who was crowned Miss Illinois 2019 in Marion last June and competed for Miss America 2020 last December, will continue her reign until next year's event.
“We believe that this will give us a better opportunity to plan a program for our participants that is worthy of their efforts as local contestants. We want the candidates to get the full Miss Illinois experience, but above all else, we want to ensure the safety of all involved and the public ...,” said Ashley Hatfield, director of the Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization, in a news release.
For updates on the Miss America 100th Anniversary, visit www.MissAmerica.org. For more information about the Miss Illinois program, visit www.missillinois.org. Follow Miss Illinois on Facebook (Miss Illinois), Twitter (@MissAmericaIL), and Instagram (@MissAmericaIL).
Cobden celebrates graduates with parade
