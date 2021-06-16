Miss Illinois to be crowned Saturday in Marion

A new Miss Illinois will be crowned Saturday night in Marion — the finale of four days of competition, months of preparation for young women vying for the title, and a two-year reign for the current Miss Illinois.
Like many other events, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a 2020 version of scholarship competition, typically held annually. So leaders and organizers are eager for this year’s event, which got underway Wednesday in Marion. It is the ninth year the competition has been held in the community.
The 24 candidates — including five from Southern Illinois — have waited for this opportunity.
“The bottom line is everybody has been pretty resilient through everything with the pandemic, but I know the candidates, their parents and everyone is ready to see this competition,” said Ashley Hatfield, executive director of the Miss Illinois Organization. “We’re ready to get underway and see a completion to this part of their journey.”
During their stay in Marion, participants will interview with judges, rehearse individual talent performances and learn group musical numbers ahead of Thursday’s preliminary competitions and Saturday’s finals.
Each of the candidates earned the right to compete after being named a local or regional title holder. Winning brings more than a title, sash and crown. There are in-kind awards and money for education.
“Miss Illinois wins a $10,000 scholarship, plus there are opportunities to win multiple other scholarships as the top scorer in various categories,” Hatfield, who was Miss Illinois 2007, explained. “The scholarships are the biggest thing that we do.”
In all, more than $34,000 in scholarships will be awarded with nearly $5 million in in-kind awards available, most in the form of tuition waivers to various colleges and universities.
Of course, the newly named Miss Illinois also will be invited to represent the state at the upcoming 100th Miss America competition to be held later this year. There, she will be eligible for additional scholarship money.
The winner of Saturday’s competition also will spend a year traveling throughout the state as Miss Illinois, participating in everything from fundraisers to school visits and special events.
She likely will use the title as a way of promoting a cause for which she is passionate, known as her “platform.” The two dozen competitors this year have chosen a wide variety of platforms: advocacy for children, medical causes, diversity efforts, and food insecurity awareness, among others.
Miss Illinois 2019 Ariel Beverly — whose reign continues until a new title holder is named Saturday — used her tenure to promote art education.
For her, it has been an unusual reign. Marked by the pandemic, her time as wearing the crown was extended a second year since the competition was not held in 2020. A teacher by trade, she returned to the virtual classroom last year, while continuing duties as Miss Illinois “on the side.”
“Being Miss Illinois, I think, has helped me to learn to open up a little more and has helped me build a lot more confidence in myself,” Beverly said.
Hatfield said even those who do not win the title will gain from the experience.
“Being on stage in a live competition is a confidence-builder and what I think our organization does is allow young women to build and grow and become more aware of their own viewpoints and who they are as people as well as to develop as professionals,” she said. “We want them to be the people who are most competitive in the job market.”
She added that the demands on the winner during her reign are significant.
“It takes a very, very mature young woman to be Miss Illinois. It’s an experience that expands your horizons. It gives you access and gives you a platform to further whatever you believe in; a sort of greater voice. It allows you to impact more people. It is a wonderful experience,” Hatfield said.
The competition has an impact not only on those hoping for the crown, but also on the region.
“It brings people from all over the state and neighboring states to Marion,” Hatfield said. “They stay in hotels and eat in the restaurants. So many people come and they ask us for ideas of things to do and places to visit. I think the entire region feels a positive impact from Miss Illinois.”
Former Miss Illinois Board President Kyle Harfst, who worked as executive director of Southern Illinois University’s Office of Economic Development until 2019, said the competition makes a significant economic impact on Southern Illinois.
He estimates the direct and indirect impact to be in the neighborhood of $500,000 each year. Plus, he said, there is a long-term effect.
“Another thing it does is brings people from outside to the region. They see Southern Illinois and they often want to come back. It’s not just one event, but the first in many visits,” Harfst said.
In addition to the Miss Illinois competition, Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen will be crowned this week in Marion. More information about both programs is available at https://www.missillinois.org/.
The preliminary competitions, held Thursday afternoon and evening, as well as Saturday night’s final are all open to the public. Tickets for the preliminary rounds and the final, as well as the Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen final on Friday, are available at https://marionccc.com/.