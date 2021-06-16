Miss Illinois to be crowned Saturday in Marion

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For her, it has been an unusual reign. Marked by the pandemic, her time as wearing the crown was extended a second year since the competition was not held in 2020. A teacher by trade, she returned to the virtual classroom last year, while continuing duties as Miss Illinois “on the side.”

“Being Miss Illinois, I think, has helped me to learn to open up a little more and has helped me build a lot more confidence in myself,” Beverly said.

Hatfield said even those who do not win the title will gain from the experience.

“Being on stage in a live competition is a confidence-builder and what I think our organization does is allow young women to build and grow and become more aware of their own viewpoints and who they are as people as well as to develop as professionals,” she said. “We want them to be the people who are most competitive in the job market.”

She added that the demands on the winner during her reign are significant.

“It takes a very, very mature young woman to be Miss Illinois. It’s an experience that expands your horizons. It gives you access and gives you a platform to further whatever you believe in; a sort of greater voice. It allows you to impact more people. It is a wonderful experience,” Hatfield said.