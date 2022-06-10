Miss Illinois to be crowned Saturday in Marion

Twenty-six young women complete five days of interviews, rehearsals, performances and special events Saturday evening in Marion when one of them crowned as Miss Illinois 2022.

The women, including three from Southern Illinois, are hoping to succeed reigning Miss Illinois Isabelle Hanson, who won the title last year during the scholarship competition’s finale at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

The three area women: Miss Southern Illinois Breana Bagley, Miss Metropolis Cami Horman and Miss John A. Logan College Alara Pfeaster are competing with the other candidates for thousands of dollars in scholarships, a variety of in-kind gifts and, of course, the crown, sash and title of Miss Illinois.

Additionally, the winner will represent the state in the annual Miss America competition held in December.

The winner of Saturday’s competition also will spend a year traveling throughout the state as Miss Illinois, participating in everything from fundraisers to school visits and special events.

She likely will use the title as a way of promoting a cause for which she is passionate, known as her “platform.” The two dozen competitors this year have chosen a wide variety of platforms: advocacy for children, medical causes, diversity efforts, and food insecurity awareness, among others.

Hanson, a reporter and television anchor for Cape Girardeau television station KFVS, spent the last year promoting media literacy safe use of social media among children and youth.

“I have truly enjoyed visiting schools,” Hanson said. “I have spoken with kids about being smart, responsible and respectful users of social media. With all of the pressures of social media it can be a hard time to grow up right now.”

She said she expects Saturday evening to be a powerful experience for her.

“I get emotional just thinking about it because I am truly so grateful for the year. It’s bittersweet; there is no other word to describe it. It’s time for someone else to have this experience but I’ll miss all of the life-changing moments that have left a lasting mark on my heart,” she explained.

Southern Illinois has left a lasting mark on the Miss Illinois organization, with the 2022 competition marking ten years of crowning a winner in Marion.

“I can’t say enough nice things about Marion,” added Susan Shea, executive director of the Miss Illinois organization. “This has been a great location for us and it feels like home. We’re proud to be here.”

Local candidates said the competition’s Marion location give a sort of “home field advantage.”

“It definitely helps with the nerves,” Miss John A. Logan College Alara Pfeaster said. “I feel comfortable and already familiar with my surroundings. It’s definitely nice to have that.”

