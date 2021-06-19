 Skip to main content
Miss Illinois Top 5 finalists include three with ties to Southern Illinois
breaking urgent

Miss Illinois Top 5 finalists include three with ties to Southern Illinois

MARION — Three women with local ties have been named Top Five finalists for the title of Miss Illinois and remain in the running for the honor tonight at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

Local candidates Miss Heartland Breana Bagley of Carbondale and Miss Southern Illinois Janna Harner of Dongola join Miss Northern Suburbs Isabelle Hanson — an on-air reporter and news anchor with KFVS-TV. All have advanced to the top five finalists and are in the running to be Miss Illinois. Other finalists are Miss Chicago Monica Nia Jones and Miss Capital City Sheridan Hurtig.

The new Miss Illinois will be named following a final round of questions from judges regarding each candidate’s own social impact initiatives. In addition to the title and crown, Miss Illinois will win at minimum a $10,000 scholarship as well as numerous in-kind awards.

