Miss Southern Illinois, Miss Heartland to be named Saturday

The Miss Southern Illinois and Miss Heartland scholarship pageant set for this weekend will not only crown new title holders, but will give local women an opportunity to compete for Miss Illinois – and perhaps Miss America.

For most of five decades, Miss Southern Illinois has represented the region at fairs, business openings and special events across the region, explained Janna Harner, a two-time holder of the title and co-director of this year’s pageant. Harner said Saturday’s scholarship competition is actually two competitions in one as contestants also will be vying for the title of Miss Heartland.

“Miss Southern Illinois is considered a closed title, which means women must be from the 618 or 217 area code to compete,” Harner, of Anna, explained. “Miss Heartland can be anyone from the state of Illinois.”

To be eligible to compete for the title of Miss Heartland, Harner said women must live, work or attend school in Illinois.

Harner is also a previous Miss Heartland title holder. Pageant co-director Annika Kronenwetter is a former Miss Heartland as well, now living in the Chicagoland area.

Contestants, ranging in age from 18-26, will go through a full day of interviews and preliminary judging, culminating in the pageant finals. Harner said the competition will be many of the young women’s first experience.

“This is a first step for many of the girls who are competing at this pageant; they have never competed in a pageant before,” Harner explained. “They may be professionals in their field or they may be in college pursing a career, but in terms of ‘pageant street cred,’ they’ve never done this before and that is great.”

Additionaly, teens ages 13-18 are competing for Miss Southern Illinois Outstanding Teen and Miss Heartland Outstanding Teen through four areas of judging. Like the older candidates, winners will advance to June’s Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen pageant competition.

“They will have a private interview and then they will compete in talent, they will compete in lifestyle and fitness and then they will compete in evening gown and on-stage question, which is one area of competition,” Harner explained.

Winners will receive a scholarship package including a full semester of tuition from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, in-kind gifts as well as the opportunity to compete next summer for the title of Miss America. Harner said she and Kronenwetter will serve as mentors for the local winners leading up to the summer competition.

The event also includes a non-competitive “princess” component for girls where each will receive a crown, gift and have a lesson on being a queen from reigning Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen Mia Fritsch-Anderson. Day-of registration for the princess program will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Marion High School.

The Miss Southern Illinois/Miss Heartland pageant is set for 3 p.m. at Marion High School. The finals is open to the public. Admission is $15 per person.

