Missing Chicago teen last seen in Carbondale found safe
Jackson County

Missing Chicago teen last seen in Carbondale found safe

A missing Chicago teen last seen in Carbondale has been located, according to the Carbondale Police Department.

Rakim Verner, 18, of Chicago, was reported missing after he boarded a Carbondale-bound Amtrak train on June 23. The original news release about his disappearance said he was last seen walking south along U.S. 51 near Southern Illinois University.

A news release Friday from CPD said Verner was found around 11:20 a.m. Friday in a rural area on U.S. 51 South. The release said possible sightings were investigated, and that information was eventually obtained that led investigators to find Vernon. After being sent to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for a precautionary evaluation, the release said he was reunited with his family.

— The Southern

Rakim J. Verner

Verner

 Provided by the Carbondale Police

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

