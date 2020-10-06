Mississippi River more than 3 times older than initially thought, SIU research indicates

A Thursday news release from SIU announcing the research said the uranium found in zircons eventually breaks down and forms lead. By calculating the amount of uranium and lead in the zircons, the researchers were able to date the particles, which Potter-McIntyre said produces a specific fingerprint based on the different ages and formation of the sand grains. She said this fingerprint was statistically compared to other rock units and it was determined that the closest match was to older rocks in the Illinois Basin — a geographic area centered in Illinois that contains significant deposits of coal and other minerals. Potter-McIntyre said this suggests that a river was eroding those rocks and transporting the grains to the south.