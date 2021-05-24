 Skip to main content
Missouri man injured in two-vehicle collision
urgent
Perry County

A Missouri man has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision on Illinois Route 13 at Plum Road in Perry County.

At approximately 9:36 a.m. Monday, a 2007 Yellow Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer traveling southbound crossed lanes and struck a northbound silver Toyota, according to a preliminary report from the Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Toyota, Edward S. Kampelman, a 30-year-old man from Chesterfield, Missouri, was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was issued a citation for improper lane usage.

— The Southern

 

