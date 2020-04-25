'Mixed emotions': Local GOP lawmakers happy with some of Pritzker's stay-home response, still waiting on others

“It opens not a huge door, more like a doggie door for us,” Buckman said, adding that it will be enough for Legal Smile to keep its head above water.

Buckman said the last month has been extremely hard but he feels fortunate to have a strong customer base.

“We’re lucky enough to have had such a good year to where we aren’t scraping for pennies just yet,” he said.

Also among the list of businesses allowed to open — as long as guests remain socially distant — are golf courses. Carbondale’s Hickory Ridge Public Golf Center is owned and operated by the Carbondale Park District. The golf course, like the district, has fallen on hard times — there is an ongoing discussion about a potential merger of some operations with the City of Carbondale.

Kathy Renfro, CPKD’s executive director, was encouraged by the news that the golf course could reopen May 1, but, like others, was foggy on the details. She said questions like whether Hickory Ridge can sell concessions or rent golf carts will factor into how much this decision might help.

Renfro said it will be hard to make financial projections until further details are released from Springfield.