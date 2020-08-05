Mold delays start to school year for Frankfort CUSD 168

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST FRANKFORT — COVID-19 isn’t the only threat to the start of the school year for Frankfort CUSD 168. Its other nemesis: mold.

Teachers were expected to report to school for planning days this coming Tuesday, with students starting back Friday, Aug. 14.

Instead, to allow ample time for mold mitigation and testing, teachers will not report to school until Monday, Aug. 17. The first day of student instruction has been delayed to Monday, Aug. 24.

The schedule change was determined by the school board at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Superintendent Matt Donkin said that in recent days, moisture and cooling issues have led to mold growth in some classrooms on the third floor of the 100-year-old Frankfort Community High School.

The district has called in consultants and is contracting with a firm to mitigate the issue and conduct testing to make sure the rooms are clear of mold prior to the start of school, he said. In the most optimistic scenario, contractors would complete the work by Monday. But it’s possible that it takes later into the week to receive an “all clear.” Given that, Donkin said it made more sense to adjust the schedule now rather than try to do so at the last minute.