Money for something: Murphysboro band gives earnings to charity

Sunday night’s Christmas concert was more than a musical performance for the members of Southern Illinois band Nine88. It was an opportunity for group members to share their “gig money” with area charities.

The Murphysboro-based group describes themselves as performers of Americana, bluegrass, country, Irish and gospel music. Originally formed more than a dozen years ago by members of the Murphysboro Knights of Columbus No. 988 (hence the group’s name), the band started by playing during worship services on the fifth Sundays occurring in some months, they have been performing at churches, community events and special occasions ever since.

And, since the beginning, once expenses have been covered, band members have saved their earnings from shows to give back to worthy organizations and causes in the region. This year group members Dave Barger, Ken Carr, Pat Cook, John Groninger, Kevin Lipe and Jeff Ripperda awarded $1,000 each to six area groups: Specialized Training for Adult Rehabilitation in Murphysboro, Friends for the Advancement of Catholic Education, the local food pantry, the Knights of Columbus council and the Murphysboro Police Department for their ‘Shop with a Hero’ program.

“Sometimes we get tips and originally, when we started getting money it was a surprise, because we never even realized people would pay us to play or give us tips,” explained band member Ken Carr. “When they first did, it got us to thinking about what we could do with it and our first ideas was to pay off the mortgage on the Knights of Columbus building, which we did. That was probably close to $40,000.”

Carr said every year since, the band members have met late in the year to decide where to give the money.

Since inception in 2010, the band has given more than $80,000 to charitable causes. With the exception of buying a trailer to haul their equipment and maintenance on it, all of the money raised by the Nine88 goes to charity.

Carr said the band plays about three times a month. He added that they are a diverse group.

“We have a physician, an accountant and a professor; the rest of us are all retired,” Carr said.

The goal of the band, he said, is to have fun and to always minister a little bit.

“No matter where we play – Knights of Columbus, a private party or Brews Brothers, we always end with “I Saw the Light,” he said.

