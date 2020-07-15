Monsignor Ken Schaefer, who died Saturday, remembered for leading with joy, positivity

Faye Finney, former principal of OLMC School, agreed. “He explained everything he did because he knew people who were not Catholic were present. He never read a homily, he just spoke from the heart and drew people in,” she said. “He was not a preacher; he was an evangelist.”

Schaefer had a way of drawing people in and making them feel accepted, whether they were part of the parish or not. He wanted to develop a relationship with them.

Finney said he was the visionary behind the school building project. He helped them adjust their original slogan to “Our Faith, Our Tradition, Our Future.” “He believed in teaching our traditions to understand them, not just going to Mass,” Finney said.

He continued to visit classrooms at the school until classes were shut down due to the coronavirus. He would visit in his wheelchair. Finney said he had “millions of different scarves,” many hanging in his office. He would change scarves several times a day to see if the children would notice. “He was fun,” she said.

Finney had one wish. “I pray they will get Phase 3 (of the school building project) done and put his name on it,” she said.

OLMC Principal Jason Swann posted a letter to the school family’s Facebook page that included this statement: