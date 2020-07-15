Monsignor Ken Schaefer, who died Saturday, remembered for leading with joy, positivity

HERRIN — Monsignor Ken Schaefer is being remembered as a trusted friend who brought joy and positivity to those around him.
“As far as Father Ken, you couldn’t find a better human being. He was quite a leader. Father Ken just brought a lot of joy and happiness to people,” Brenda Brewster said.
Monsignor Schaefer died July 11 in Millstadt at age 71, after a lengthy battle with cancer. For 26 years, he served as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Herrin, Holy Spirit in Carterville, and Sacramental Minister to St. Paul's Parish in Johnston City.
Brewster worked on fundraising for the new Our Lady of Mount Carmel Regional Catholic School, which soon hopes to begin Phase 3 of its building plan. As she worked late at the church, Brewster saw Schaefer help people who came to the church in need.
“If somebody came over needing help, he would stop everything to help them,” she said.
She said Schaefer was not afraid of death, but he wasn’t ready to go. “He wanted to be with us longer,” she said.
“God called one of his angels home,” her husband, John Brewster, said.
Lisa Cochran, a longtime teacher at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, said Schaefer wanted to be involved in everything, and he loved spending time with students.
“He used to come to classrooms before holy days and pass out holy cards. He told them how special it would be to collect them through the years,” she said. “I would show (the students) my collection. I had a box full.”
Cochran said Schaefer had a vision and desire to improve things in the parish. He led a project to improve the church building, then began a campaign to build a new school building.
He would visit Cochran’s classroom after a rain. All of the kids would be working on one side of the classroom because half of it was flooded. He would tell them they would have a new school soon.
When Schaefer would come onto the playground during recess, children would flock to him. Cochran taught first grade the past few years, and it was hard to explain to them they had to stay back and not hug “Father Ken” to keep him from getting sick during cancer treatment. She said the students just loved him. They shared a special relationship.
The school family suffered through the tragic deaths of several students in a few years. Schaefer was there, leading the children and adults through their grief. “Listening to him did more good for those kids. Everything was down, but he could always end on a positive note. That really helped the kids,” Cochran said.
She said Schaefer was very welcoming to people of other faiths, beliefs and races. He just loved people.
Faye Finney, former principal of OLMC School, agreed. “He explained everything he did because he knew people who were not Catholic were present. He never read a homily, he just spoke from the heart and drew people in,” she said. “He was not a preacher; he was an evangelist.”
Schaefer had a way of drawing people in and making them feel accepted, whether they were part of the parish or not. He wanted to develop a relationship with them.
Finney said he was the visionary behind the school building project. He helped them adjust their original slogan to “Our Faith, Our Tradition, Our Future.” “He believed in teaching our traditions to understand them, not just going to Mass,” Finney said.
He continued to visit classrooms at the school until classes were shut down due to the coronavirus. He would visit in his wheelchair. Finney said he had “millions of different scarves,” many hanging in his office. He would change scarves several times a day to see if the children would notice. “He was fun,” she said.
Finney had one wish. “I pray they will get Phase 3 (of the school building project) done and put his name on it,” she said.
OLMC Principal Jason Swann posted a letter to the school family’s Facebook page that included this statement:
“Father Ken was a doer. He not only spoke as to how we should conduct ourselves, he lived the message he tirelessly tried to instill in us. By his actions, he showed us how to be to others. We need not build monuments to him as they are already all around us, in the growth and renovation of our parish, the school, this town, and countless lives that he touched who came before us and will continue after. His legacy is one of love; a legacy that will continue.”
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin. Private family memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin and will be livestreamed for the public on the school Facebook page.
