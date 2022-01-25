'Moore Than Coffee' thrives despite pandemic as Southern Illinois' traveling coffee bar

HERRIN – Many small businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic and even permanently shut their doors, but the owner of a traveling coffee bar in Herrin is doing all she can to make sure she will be a community staple for years to come.

Shawna Moore, the owner of Moore Than Coffee, started her business just six months prior to the initial COVID-19 shutdown that eventually put many out of business.

After bonding with her dad over coffee for years, Moore fought to not let her dream be toppled by the pandemic.

“I think many of us were in fear of the ‘unknown,'” Moore said. “We didn’t know what was happening or what to do. I made the decision to close down for about a month just because of the unknown but then decided to re-open because, being a pretty new business at the time, if I had chosen to stay closed much longer than that, my husband and I weren’t sure we would make it financially.”

Moore was finally able to follow her dream of making coffee after the business she worked for bought out her contract because they were going bankrupt, Moore said.

The buyout allowed her to purchase a customized trailer to serve as her coffee bar, supplies and a week-long coffee course in Arlington, Texas.

However, it did not give them a cushion to stay closed for more than a month when the pandemic started.

Moore was able to secure a more permanent travel setup spot to help increase her business flow by working with the local Banterra Bank and setting up in the parking lot near them.

The pandemic has still caused lingering issues for Moore’s business as well as many others in the area.

A huge issue is getting supplies delivered, Scott Kinley, executive director of the Herrin Chamber of Commerce, said.

“I think the other thing that we're seeing, especially in the restaurant industry, is a shortage of deliveries,” Kinley said. “A good example of this was we had a chamber luncheon scheduled. So they (a local business) were excited to cater that luncheon. Because we do that a couple of days before, he had called and canceled. He said, ‘I'm sorry to leave you in such a bind. Because I can't get the food, keep my business open and do the catering at the same time.’”

Moore in particular has had trouble getting lids and cups. So much so that she has started a discount campaign for individuals that bring their own clean cup for their coffee.

Anyone who does so receives $0.50 off their purchase.

Despite all of the challenges Moore has faced she is handling the pandemic fantastically, Kinley said.

“I think Moore Than Coffee is handling the pandemic very well,” Kinley said. “They’re mobile. They're able to go out to places that others can't get because of the uniqueness of just having a food truck. We did a toy drive and she was here. It was an evening event. She came in and was absolutely thrilled to be here. Moore Than Coffee is an outstanding business model. She is a wonderful individual. She's worked with us and I really can't say enough positive about Shawna or her business.”

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, another fear that both Kinley and Moore have is the damage that another shutdown would have on local businesses.

“If another shutdown were to happen because of rising numbers I’m not sure what that would mean for my business,” Moore said. “I’m sure there will be adjustments that will occur, but I can promise you that I will do whatever I can to remain open and going. I have worked too hard and put in way too many hours to see it fail. I truly love what I do and I love my customers and I hope to be around for many years.”

The best thing the community can do to help local small businesses like Moore Than Coffee is to shop local, Kinley said.

“We have some great local businesses. You have to think about ‘OK, I'm going to go and have lunch somewhere,’ right? So I can go to McDonald's or I can go to Burger King or whatever. Nothing against those companies, but you're really not helping Herrin in that much. When you go to a place like Moore Than Coffee, when you go to a place like Chuck's Barbecue when you go to a place like Joe's Pizza when you go to all these other businesses that are local, that money is here. That helps in a lot of ways," he said.

Moore has been blown away with the support she has received through the pandemic from the community and her regulars.

“That’s one reason opening a coffee trailer was so attractive to us, not only the love of coffee, but I knew I drank coffee every day and most of the time all day so surely there had to be others out there that felt the same way,” Moore said. “My regular customers have helped by continuing to show up and stop by every chance they get. I also have a lot of customers that often share my Facebook post so that helps tremendously. Just getting your name out there can be a struggle for any small business.”

To keep up-to-date on Moore’s schedule you can visit the company's Facebook page at @Moorethancoffee.

