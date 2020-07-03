More Carbondale Parks to reopen, some as early as Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Carbondale Park District has announced another round of facilities slated to reopen.

A news release sent Thursday from CPKD said playgrounds in the district will reopen Friday with bathrooms and water fountains closed — CPKD facilities have been closed for months in response to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The news release also said other facilities like Kids Korner Childcare and the LIFE Community Center will reopen July 15. The release said while the facilities will be open, they won’t be the same. The release said groups will be smaller, areas will be sanitized more and all staff will be wearing masks.

Not everything will be open, though. The news release said basketball courts as well as soccer, softball and baseball fields will remain closed. The Splash Park will not reopen for the 2020 swim season.

Those interested can make park shelter reservations beginning July 9 by calling 618-549-4222.

The news release encouraged park guests to continue to vigilant to contain the spread of COVID by maintaining social distance with those in their household as well as wearing masks.

District-owned Hickory Ridge Golf Course reopened in April.

