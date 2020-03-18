More COVID-19 closures: Crab Orchard NWR Visitor Center, Herrin City Hall

More places are announcing closures in Southern Illinois because of COVID-19.
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge announces partial closures
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge in Williamson County is closing its Visitor Center effective Wednesday and delaying the opening of all campground sites and marinas, which typically open April 1, until further notice.
Other recreational facilities, such as trails, boat ramps and restrooms will remain open where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidelines, the Refuge said in a media release.
These changes are in line with the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Carb Orchard NWR is our number one priority,” the release said.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with governmental and tribal partners to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation, and officials will notify the public when full operations resume.
While some parts of the Refuge remain open, the FWS urges visitors to do their part when visiting to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious disease by maintaining safe distances between people, frequently washing hands and following other good hygiene practices.
Herrin closes offices to the public, maintains essential services
Effectively immediately, the following Herrin offices are closed to the public: City Hall, Sewer Department, City Garage and Animal Control Facility.
All services to the public will continue, though with modifications.
Payments can be made by mail, at the drop box in front of City Hall, by phone by calling 618-942-3177, option 1, or online at www.cityofherrin.com.
To conduct business with a City Hall office, call the numbers below to schedule an appointment with the respective office:
Water, trash and streets/alleys: 618-942-3177
Mayor or City Clerk: 618-942-3175.
Code Enforcement: 618-942-6004.
Fire Department: 618-942-6514
Police Department (non-emergencies) 618-942-4132.
Property owner’s permits may be dropped in the water department night box in front of City Hall. Be sure to specify your check is for the permit and include permit number or a copy of the permit.
These changes are being made at the recommendation of the CDC and other state and federal agencies, and in order to protect the health and safety of employees while continuing to maintain essential city services, the city said in a press release. “We shall together as a community get through this temporary situation,” the statement said.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI