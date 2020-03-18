More COVID-19 closures: Crab Orchard NWR Visitor Center, Herrin City Hall

More places are announcing closures in Southern Illinois because of COVID-19.

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge announces partial closures

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge in Williamson County is closing its Visitor Center effective Wednesday and delaying the opening of all campground sites and marinas, which typically open April 1, until further notice.

Other recreational facilities, such as trails, boat ramps and restrooms will remain open where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidelines, the Refuge said in a media release.

These changes are in line with the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Carb Orchard NWR is our number one priority,” the release said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with governmental and tribal partners to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation, and officials will notify the public when full operations resume.