More or Les: A little guy with a big personality

What Bentley lacks in stature he makes up for in personality.

He is – and always has been in his short life – our little guy. My wife has always called him “her little Bean.” When he first came to us as a foster care placement just days after birth, we honestly were afraid that we would break him. About a month premature and weighing in at less than a small bag of onions, you could almost hold him in the palm of one hand.

Even at 5, he is still our “little big boy.” When we can find pants long enough to reach his ankles, the waist is way too big. It’s the exact opposite of me; when I finally find pants short enough, well, you know where I’m going here. I won’t “waist” your time with the details.

Anyway, Bentley may be short, but he makes up for it. He’s as outgoing as an insurance salesman who sells used cars on the side. He’s never met a stranger and is eager to share family stories and secrets, especially ones he makes up on the spot.

Not long ago, he went to “help” a neighbor plant some flowers. I heard him telling her all about his brothers. “The one in the red shirt is Kaleb,” he said pointing to his siblings. “That’s Xavier in the orange shirt and the one in this shirt (tugging at the collar of his own top) is me. I’m Bentley.”

All three of our little boys played baseball again this summer. Over the years, we’ve dubbed Bentley as the mayor of the sports complex. Everybody knows him and somehow, he is able to talk practically any parent out of a snack. That kid, with a cheese covered nacho in one hand and a candy ring pop perched on a finger of the other, can look forward to a career in politics or fundraising or maybe even one with the IRS.

Young Bentley’s vocabulary equals his talkativeness. The thing is, he doesn’t always quite get the words or the pronunciations completely right. Often, the Bentley-isms, however, are better than the normal words we use.

Our kitchen has a pantry, full of kid-palate foods. Bentley calls it the “snack closet.” A sparkler like one would use on Independence Day is a “fire sprinkler,” and duct tape is known around our house as “stuck tape.”

However, before any trip to the snack closet our toddler needs to make sure his hands are clean and free of germs and virus. Like all children in this pandemic-aware world, that means frequent hand washing and a squirt of an alcohol-based virus killer. “Let me get some of that handitizer,” Bentley says. He’s not wrong and I think he’s leading a movement. I’ve heard other children refer to it the same way.

He’s actually very efficient with his words. If something happened on the previous day, you or I might say it was “yesterday morning.” Not Bentley, he says it was “Last morning.”

It makes perfect sense, especially for those of us whose pant legs are too long – or too short, more or less.