My daughter was proposing a “refreshing” of our living room recently. She does this periodically. I think it is an effort to keep her parents hip, cool or whatever the current term is (I’ve heard “slappin’” used by some young people. Maybe that’s the word I’m looking for).

Anyway, she was talking about getting rid of a white or dirty beige chair and ottoman from our living room because, well, because it is dirty beige (with the emphasis on dirty). She wanted to replace it with a blue chair from our bedroom. Of course, that (at least to her and her mother, both of whom appreciate the finer things) means that the color palette (I think that is a fancy term for pillows and throw blankets) in the living wrong no longer works.

“We’ll need to get rid of this pumpkin burnt blanket,” she said.

“You mean the terracotta one?” my wife asked.

I was perplexed. I didn’t know we had a terracotta blanket or a pumpkin burnt orange blanket. I saw two blankets in the living room. One was black. The other was brown. I mean, if I were to get really descriptive about the brown, I guess I could have called it rust colored.

I know there is a wide variety of shades and hues and colors, but some of the naming has gotten out of hand. I’ve often wondered if you see the same thing I see when we both say we see blue. Beyond that, I’m guessing we can each point to a color and call it something different. Blue, royal, navy, cobalt, midnight, cyan, aqua…the list goes on and on.

I once owned a 1973 Jeep. It was back before they called them Wranglers, but that was the year the manufacturer introduced a new color called “Wrangler Yellow.” More refined people would call it chartreuse, but that’s definitely not a very manly-sounding color name; Wrangler Yellow was a much better choice. Regardless, that’s what color my Jeep was and it was bright and ugly. I loved it.

Some color names describe exactly the shade in question: mustard yellow, Kelly green and monkey butt pink, for example. Other names fall short: denim, Spanish red and sea green come to mind as names which could mean any variety of shades. I know it is hard to keep track of everything, especially colors. Printers and designers spend hundreds on swatch books to find just the right tone and to be able to communicate that color to one another. The books used to be called PMS (for Pantone Matching System), but for some reason they changed the name several years ago. Even the color identification tool is confused with names!

I recently learned that basketball referees often refer to colors only by single syllables: maroon they call red; for purple, they are likely to say blue. Whatever the reasoning, I like their thinking. I’m all in favor of the 12 box of crayons rather than the 144 (with or without the built-in sharpener). It just makes things easier.

I don’t care if the blanket is Pantone 4014C or terracotta or pumpkin burnt orange or rust. To me, it is brown…more or less.