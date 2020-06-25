More Southern Illinois businesses prepare to reopen Friday as state moves to Phase 4

“It’s maintaining our relationships with those customers,” he said. “They miss that activity and it’s kind of our responsibility if we have the opportunity to give them that.”

But, both said they would be doing all they could to reduce any risk of contracting COVID-19 for themselves or their customers. This means asking customers to leave bowling balls in the ball return when they are finished with play and to place any bowling balls touched while choosing one to use on the ground so staff can clean them before they're used by anyone else.

Ludwig also said he is asking that people call ahead or make reservations online — he and his staff want to have 15 minutes between reservations to clean each station.

“It’s the long-term health of the facility that we are trying to maintain,” Ludwig said.

Walter Wit, PK’s general manager, said he’s taking the bar’s reopening very seriously. People will follow the rules — or else.

“I will straight-up go back to outside seating,” he said, if people don’t follow the rules of masks at all times except when seated and drinking.