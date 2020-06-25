More Southern Illinois businesses prepare to reopen Friday as state moves to Phase 4

CARBONDALE — As the state moves into Phase 4 of its reopening plan Friday, Southern Illinois business owners say they are anxious. Anxious to see their customers again, and anxious about how to keep them safe and make ends meet.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that starting Friday, the state would move to Phase 4 of its reopening plan, allowing for restaurants and other service industries to resume indoor service, though with limited capacities.
Tim LaBott, co-owner of Herrin Bowl, knows exactly how many days it's been since he had to close his business because of COVID-19 — the answer is an even 100. When asked how he felt about reopening, albeit in a limited way, on Friday, LaBott was of two minds, nervous and excited. He said he was looking forward to seeing patrons again, but anxious about how to keep them safe and how to navigate the political hurricane that comes with COVID-19 — wearing a mask for other’s safety has become a political statement.
“No matter what decision we make it’s probably going to be wrong in some people’s eyes,” LaBott said.
He said the restrictions put on his industry will make it difficult, if not impossible, to turn a profit with this reopening. He said he can have 50% of his capacity or 50 people in the bowling alley, whichever number is smaller.
He’s not alone. Carterville’s S.I. Bowl is in a similar boat. With 32 lanes, owner Steve Ludwig said he already knows he will lose money by reopening. But sometimes, he said, money isn’t the point.
“It’s maintaining our relationships with those customers,” he said. “They miss that activity and it’s kind of our responsibility if we have the opportunity to give them that.”
But, both said they would be doing all they could to reduce any risk of contracting COVID-19 for themselves or their customers. This means asking customers to leave bowling balls in the ball return when they are finished with play and to place any bowling balls touched while choosing one to use on the ground so staff can clean them before they're used by anyone else.
Ludwig also said he is asking that people call ahead or make reservations online — he and his staff want to have 15 minutes between reservations to clean each station.
“It’s the long-term health of the facility that we are trying to maintain,” Ludwig said.
Walter Wit, PK’s general manager, said he’s taking the bar’s reopening very seriously. People will follow the rules — or else.
“I will straight-up go back to outside seating,” he said, if people don’t follow the rules of masks at all times except when seated and drinking.
“I’m not going to be bullied around,” he said. The bar posted on Facebook a list of guidelines for customers coming back for inside service. The front door is now the only entrance, unless the beer garden is open. The newly made drink station will be the only place to order a drink unless a customer is seated at the bar.
He said he and the bar's staff will be taking the new guidelines very seriously. He hopes customers will do the same.
“I can’t police grown adults from interacting, but hopefully they can understand and adhere to what we’re advising and trying to mandate,” Wit said.
Chris Georgantas, manager of The HUB Recreation Center in Marion, said the fitness center won’t be open Friday, but instead will let members back in on Monday — he said staff wanted enough time to finish renovations and cleaning before resuming service.
Georgantas said equipment has been moved to both allow for the maximum number of stations being opened and also to make sure they are socially distant. He also said he and his staff will be cleaning all points of contact with members. He will even have a disinfectant fogger running after hours in places that cleaning may be challenging.
“We will have a continuous cleaning process going on,” he said.
Cara Recine, executive director at The Varsity Center in Carbondale, said after a lot of conversations internally, The Varsity will be taking its reopening very slowly. It starts with Saturday’s 80th birthday celebration for the center, which is also a fundraiser. The event will feature buskers under the marquee and access to the bar with the ability to bring drinks outside.
Recine said Varsity staff are “going to be extremely careful” about what they do and how they do it. She said they will be “reopening in the small ways we can.” But will these small ways be enough to pay for the center’s operations? Recine isn’t sure, which is why Saturday’s fundraiser is important.
“We are hoping people will help us out,” she said.
Saturday will also function as a dry run of sorts for reopening. Will people comply? What works? What doesn’t?
Above all of it, Recine said the health of her staff and patrons is the most important thing.
“We just feel this deep responsibility” to keep everyone safe, Recine said.
