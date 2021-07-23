More Southern Illinois counties enter 'orange warning' status as COVID-19 cases spike

Union County reported 46 positive cases last week with a positivity rate of 5.3%. In Pulaski County, 9.8% of individuals tested had positive results, with 11 cases.

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 39 new cases in Williamson County and 23 in Franklin County.

Statewide, the seven-day rolling positivity average is 3.3%.

“The number of people contracting COVID-19 is still on the rise and now we are beginning to see the impacts in our area hospitals,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven’s contact tracing team. “More people are getting sick with COVID and requiring hospitalization but it doesn’t have to be this way.”

Paula Clark, COVID-19 operations section chief with the Jackson County Health Department said there were just 42 positive cases in the county during June, but 257 positive cases so far in July. She said a nationally, a majority – more than 80% of the cases – are the new Delta variant.

“I think we could say the same thing here,” she said.

“Predominately, we are seeing the positive cases come from unvaccinated people. We do have a few where vaccinated individuals are having mild cases,” Clark added.