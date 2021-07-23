More Southern Illinois counties enter 'orange warning' status as COVID-19 cases spike

The number of COVID-19 cases across the region continues to rise, putting some of the region’s counties into an increased warning level, according to state health department risk metrics.
Last week, an increased positivity rate among residents of Massac County placed the county in the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Orange Warning Level.
On Friday, the Southern Seven Health Department announced three more of the seven counties it serves also have received “orange” designations.
Johnson, Pulaski and Union Counties join Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Massac, Perry, Saline, White, Wabash, Washington and Williamson in Southern Illinois with the heightened risk of COVID-19, according to information released by the Illinois Department of Public Health Friday.
Eleven other Illinois counties are also in the orange designation.
Eight different indicators are used to determine a county’s designation. A county is considered at the orange ‘warning’ level when at least two of the main indicators show an increase in risk.
According to the S7HD, the number of new cases per 100,000 people, positivity test percentage metrics, and decreasing intensive care unit bed availability at area hospitals are causing the elevated risk levels.
Union County reported 46 positive cases last week with a positivity rate of 5.3%. In Pulaski County, 9.8% of individuals tested had positive results, with 11 cases.
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 39 new cases in Williamson County and 23 in Franklin County.
Statewide, the seven-day rolling positivity average is 3.3%.
“The number of people contracting COVID-19 is still on the rise and now we are beginning to see the impacts in our area hospitals,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven’s contact tracing team. “More people are getting sick with COVID and requiring hospitalization but it doesn’t have to be this way.”
Paula Clark, COVID-19 operations section chief with the Jackson County Health Department said there were just 42 positive cases in the county during June, but 257 positive cases so far in July. She said a nationally, a majority – more than 80% of the cases – are the new Delta variant.
“I think we could say the same thing here,” she said.
“Predominately, we are seeing the positive cases come from unvaccinated people. We do have a few where vaccinated individuals are having mild cases,” Clark added.
These are called breakthrough cases – instances where vaccinated residents test positive for COVID-19 and require hospitalization.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 593 breakthrough hospitalizations and 159 deaths statewide due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.0
The department said it is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in “reporting only patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection that were hospitalized or died to help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance.”
Clark said getting a vaccination does not mean that a person will not contract COVID-19.
“That was never the case. The vaccine is there to prevent serious illness and deaths and that is exactly what it's doing,” she explained.
She said the Delta variant appears to be more infectious and is causing more severe illness.
“This is not over and people really need to continue to use caution with large gatherings and we’re going with the CDC and encouraging people to continue to mask,” she said.