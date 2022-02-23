More Southern Illinois education institutions remove mask mandates

Add Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 and John A. Logan College to the list of local education institutions going "mask optional."

The Carbondale district — one of the last, few school systems in the region requiring masks as of late — has changed its policy to one of no longer mandating that students wear face masks during education sessions. Instead, the district has moved to a “strongly recommended masking” policy.

The change was effective Wednesday, following adoption of a resolution by the Carbondale Elementary School District Board of Education Tuesday evening.

Carbondale District Superintendent Janis Pavelonis announced the policy change in an email to district parents Tuesday evening. Fall enrollment data shows 1,444 students served by the Carbondale district in four school buildings.

“The district continues to recommend staff and students wear high-quality masks, but masks will no longer be required. Masks will continue to be available to all individuals in schools that [sic] wish to use one,” the email read.

Likewise, John A. Logan College announced Wednesday that when the state's indoor mask mandate expires at the end of February, masks will be optional but not required on the campus. Officials from the college said the institution's vaccination mandate will remain in place.

Most elementary and high schools in the region removed their mask mandates following Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow's Feb. 4 ruling which struck down Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandate.

A midlevel appellate court dismissed the case Thursday.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Illinois Supreme Court is being asked to review the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 mitigation orders for K-12 schools on an expedited schedule.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a petition for appeal Tuesday, along with a motion for an emergency stay of a Sangamon County judge’s order to block enforcement of the rules.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

