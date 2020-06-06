More than 200 attend Black Lives Matter rally in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — More than 200 people took to the streets Saturday evening in Du Quoin to say "black lives matter."
“It’s about unity, togetherness and love,” organizer Amanda Mitchell told those gathered in Keyes City Park.
Mitchell said a couple things happened that spurred her to action. Her son learned about George Floyd’s death through the internet and told his mother about it. Floyd, who was black, died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis Police custody after a white officer pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while he was prone and handcuffed. Mitchell's son was so upset, that Mitchell, whose mother is white and father is black, felt the need to do something for her son and her 2-year-old granddaughter.
Then, she found a note on her car May 30 from her sister, Tenielle Worthington. Worthington was meeting friend Nicholas Tate for a small protest in front of the shopping center on Washington Street (U.S. 51). Mitchell was one of the 20 to 30 people who joined the impromptu protest.
She decided to plan a march the following week to raise awareness to support the Black Lives Matter movement and posted the information on her Facebook page. She said the whole community stepped up to help, including her friends and family, and the Du Quoin Police Department.
“It was just everybody,” Mitchell said.
“I am really proud of her, and myself and my friends,” Worthington said.
Keenan Rice and friends Tracy, Krissy and Dawn served hamburgers, hot dogs and chips to the crowd at the end of the march.
"We are just trying to understand, help and show that we appreciate what they are doing," Rice said.
Taylor Hebbeler drove two hours to march in her hometown. She grew up in Du Quoin and now lives in St.Louis
“I’m here to support my friends and to promote equality,” Hebbeler said.
The group walked down the west side of Washington Street to McDonald’s, and then back to the park on the east side of the street. Several Du Quoin police cars drove along with the walkers. When one person made a disparaging remark or two, police officers asked him to stop, according to the demonstrators.
“I am very thankful for Du Quoin Police officers. I really, really appreciate their help,” Mitchell said.
She explained that the situation in the county has gone past recognition. She wants to see change.
“We can do whatever we can to make it change. We’re still here,” Mitchell said. “If we have to argue about equality, something’s wrong.”
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
