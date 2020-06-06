More than 200 attend Black Lives Matter rally in Du Quoin

“I am really proud of her, and myself and my friends,” Worthington said.

Keenan Rice and friends Tracy, Krissy and Dawn served hamburgers, hot dogs and chips to the crowd at the end of the march.

"We are just trying to understand, help and show that we appreciate what they are doing," Rice said.

Taylor Hebbeler drove two hours to march in her hometown. She grew up in Du Quoin and now lives in St.Louis

“I’m here to support my friends and to promote equality,” Hebbeler said.

The group walked down the west side of Washington Street to McDonald’s, and then back to the park on the east side of the street. Several Du Quoin police cars drove along with the walkers. When one person made a disparaging remark or two, police officers asked him to stop, according to the demonstrators.

“I am very thankful for Du Quoin Police officers. I really, really appreciate their help,” Mitchell said.

She explained that the situation in the county has gone past recognition. She wants to see change.

“We can do whatever we can to make it change. We’re still here,” Mitchell said. “If we have to argue about equality, something’s wrong.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.