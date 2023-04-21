A Southern Illinois school safety expert says the killing of three students and three adults in a Nashville, Tennessee parochial school last month should provide a wake-up call to private school leaders across the country, but local administrators stress they were already taking steps to keep students safe.

Steve Webb, who serves as both superintendent of Goreville Community Unit School District No. 1 and a school resource officer as well as being a sought-out speaker and consultant on school violence prevention through his company, Safe School Systems, said he believes many private and religious schools have falsely felt safe from potential acts of violence.

“I think that with many private schools, they do believe that they are a little inoculated from this issue because of their affiliation with a specific church or community that is different than a public school,” he said.

Webb added that since the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School, that perception may have been erased.

“Since the event in Nashville, I’ve received several calls and emails wanting me to come and train their staff on site vulnerability assessment and behavioral threat assessment,” he explained. “I have done these for private schools before, but I think they have lacked these things because they felt a little bit inoculated from these incidents. Now they are right in the middle of it, so I’m getting the calls.”

Leaders of private schools in Southern Illinois say while all school shootings are impactful, the Nashville shooting “hit closer to home,” reinforcing the importance of school safety plans and protocols already in place.

Jenny Martin, principal of St. Andrew School in Murphysboro, said she had a feeling violence would eventually make its way into private institutions.

“It was only a matter of time before that started happening just because of the culture of society today,” she said. “But this time just made it all more real.”

She said at her school, exterior doors are always locked, security cameras are located throughout the building and staff members have gone through training.

“We are drilling as much as we can as a staff and then with the kids without creating any sort of concern on the students’ parts. We don’t want to train to a point where it becomes a concern for them, but we want to train just in case,” she said.

She said some students’ parents are in or have been employed in law enforcement and that has aided in training and security measures. At Carbondale’s Trinity Christian School, a former local police officer serves on the school’s board of directors and has coordinated training events for teachers. Plus, Principal Phil Bankester said the potential for violent activity is always on his mind – and was even before the Nashville shooting.

“As more came out (about the Nashville shooting) and that the shooter was a former student, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I wonder what the issue was, and I’ve wondered is one of our former students going to be one to be mad about something and come back?” he said.

To keep Trinity’s building secure, Bankester said exterior doors are locked and individual classroom doors can be locked simply by pushing them shut. Additionally, he said window coverings can be dropped on classroom doors at a moment’s notice. The school also recently upgraded its video camera system – 16 cameras located throughout the interior and exterior of the school – and he said he continues to explore and implement other security technology on a constant basis. Plans for the “what ifs” are frequently reviewed and updated as well.

In addition to the usual precautions – locked doors and the like – Jacob Swann, principal of Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Herrin, said having a knowledgeable staff is a key component of school safety.

“We have two trainings right at the beginning of the school year and they a follow-up one later in the year,” he outlined. “We have our local police department come in and do an in-service with the teachers, an active shooter training so that our faculty and staff know what to do in a situation like that. Then we generally follow that up a few days later with our students going through an intruder drill so that everyone is aware of what to do in case of an emergency situation.”

As a newer building, he said his school was designed with just one entrance, a full camera system and a pod system of classroom arrangement which would give added layers of security and time in the case of an incident. Swann added that the school’s crisis management plan is reviewed multiple times a year, all in the event of the unthinkable.

“It is unfortunate what schools have to do today and it doesn’t matter what kind of schools they are,” St. Andrew’s Martin said.

Webb said private schools must have plans and everyone in each building should be familiar with those plans.

“These unfortunate things can happen anywhere, whether you are at church, at the store or at school,” he said. “You have to have a plan in the back of your mind, not just in a three-ring binder.”

