Most of West Frankfort's firefighters are quarantined after some test positive for COVID-19

WEST FRANKFORT — The city of West Frankfort is relying on other area communities to augment its fire protection services because most of its own firefighters are quarantined.

Some employees tested positive and others had to quarantine because of exposure to someone who had, said West Frankfort Mayor Tom Jordan.

Jordan said that none of the employees are experiencing serious complications from COVID-19 to date, and all are expected to make a full recovery. Most experienced only mild symptoms, or none at all, he said.

Jordan said the city is following all guidelines of the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The West Frankfort Fire Department is made up of 13 full-time firefighters. All have undergone testing since the outbreak was identified, Jordan said.