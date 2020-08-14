You are the owner of this article.
Most of West Frankfort's firefighters are quarantined after some test positive for COVID-19
WEST FRANKFORT — The city of West Frankfort is relying on other area communities to augment its fire protection services because most of its own firefighters are quarantined.

Some employees tested positive and others had to quarantine because of exposure to someone who had, said West Frankfort Mayor Tom Jordan.

Jordan said that none of the employees are experiencing serious complications from COVID-19 to date, and all are expected to make a full recovery. Most experienced only mild symptoms, or none at all, he said.

Jordan said the city is following all guidelines of the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The West Frankfort Fire Department is made up of 13 full-time firefighters. All have undergone testing since the outbreak was identified, Jordan said.

012416-biz-west-ff-1.jpg

West Frankfort Mayor Tom Jordan is pictured in 2016.

Jordan stressed that West Frankfort has full fire protection and ambulance service at this time. “To assure the appropriate level of service, the city has requested outside fire and ambulance assistance to provide fire protection and emergency care to the city and Frankfort and Denning townships,” he said. Small crews from Marion, Harrisburg, Carbondale and Du Quoin are rotating in to help under a mutual aid agreement that was already in place for sharing public safety response services in times of need. The city began accepting help from nearby communities on Thursday, Jordan said.

Jordan said some firefighters are expected to return to work this weekend, and others by the middle of next week, depending on individual quarantine and testing timelines.

Jordan said he appreciates the assistance from other communities, and expects his employees will return the favor sometime in the future as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the region.

“This is how you get through stuff — you work together and deal with it as it comes along,” Jordan said. “We’re all in this together — all of us.”

Franklin County, like much of Southern Illinois, has reported a rise in cases in recent weeks. On July 15, the county had reported 57 total cases. As of Thursday, 215 Franklin County residents had contracted COVID-19. Of that total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 112 people have since recovered, and one individual has died.

This story has been updated. An earlier headline stated all of West Frankfort's firefighters are quarantined. A majority of the firefighters are quarantined, Jordan said.

