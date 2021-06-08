Mounds native, No. 2 at Health and Human Services reflects on COVID-19 response

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There are tons of lessons that have to be learned,” the Meridian High School graduate said.

Among them, he explained, was the importance of having a decentralized health care system. Even though there were some issues in the system during the pandemic, he said the structure was beneficial.

“It is local, it’s personalized, it’s very redundant, but it is able to marshal local resources very quickly. I’m glad if we made mistakes in decisions at HHS — and there were some — they didn’t rarify into the entire country because people could do what they needed to do,” he said.

He said pandemic policies, programs and procedures were best left to states and local units of government because they could be more responsive and innovative in approaches to serving their areas.

Hargan used the example of the delivery of vaccines to clinics in Alaska by whaling vessels and the way Native American tribal leaders communicated the importance of taking precaution and the COVID-19 vaccine, and serving as examples, to their communities.

One painful lesson, he said, is the nation has learned the importance of having a domestic supply of medical products.