Mount Vernon 'bed build' resolves to help local children sleep in peace

Few things mean as much to a child as a safe, comfortable bed. Dozens of local kids who have not had the privilege of a nice place to sleep before are getting new beds thanks to a not-for-profit, dozens of volunteers and a Mount Vernon motorcycle dealership.

Saturday’s “Bed Build” effort at Roadhouse Harley-Davidson resulted in the construction of 50 beds to be given – complete with mattresses and bedding – to children and teens who, for a variety of reasons, do not have a bed. The building and delivery of beds is a project of the Salem chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization. The beds are given away, completely free of charge.

“What we do is take donations and then we build beds for kids that don’t have beds from the ages of 3 to 17,” explained Kevin Rakers, president of the chapter which serves Clinton, Jefferson and Marion Counties.

Rakers said so far in this calendar year his group has given away more than 200 beds.

“Our motto is ‘No kid sleeps in the floor in our town,’ and that’s what we are hoping to accomplish,” he explained.

The organization receives requests for beds from a number of sources including the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services, foster care agencies, churches and individuals.

He oversaw more than 50 volunteers from Roadhouse Harley-Davidson, area churches, civic groups and community members in the construction of beds. Volunteers ranged from kindergarteners to those in their 70s.

“We started at 10 a.m. and when we left Saturday afternoon just a few hours later, we had 50 twin bed sets ready to be delivered,” Rakers said. “On build day, we take regular hard pine lumber and cut them, sand them and drill them. We put the headboards, footboards and side rails together and the headboards get an S.H.P. brand. We stain them all and once the stain dries we load them up to go to our warehouse and from there, delivery to the kiddos.”

Rakers said often the lumber is donated and mattresses as well. He added that church groups and businesses often contribute bedding sets and pillows to make a complete bed.

Roadhouse Harley-Davidson General Merchandise Manager Chelsea Heck said the dealership routinely hosts fundraiser cookouts for charitable organizations, but the “bed build” was different.

“We talked about doing a cookout, but then things just grew and we decided to do an on-site build. We’ve got room here at the dealership and it’s been a really cool thing,” she said.

Rakers said dozens of volunteers gave of their time and effort.

“I think people like to help because it’s being part of something good and it touches their hearts,” he said. “Every child deserves a nice place to sleep – a safe place of their own – and I guess everybody wants to make sure that we are able to see our mission through.