Mount Vernon 'bed build' resolves to help local children sleep in peace

Few things mean as much to a child as a safe, comfortable bed. Dozens of local kids who have not had the privilege of a nice place to sleep before are getting new beds thanks to a not-for-profit, dozens of volunteers and a Mount Vernon motorcycle dealership.
Saturday’s “Bed Build” effort at Roadhouse Harley-Davidson resulted in the construction of 50 beds to be given – complete with mattresses and bedding – to children and teens who, for a variety of reasons, do not have a bed. The building and delivery of beds is a project of the Salem chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization. The beds are given away, completely free of charge.
“What we do is take donations and then we build beds for kids that don’t have beds from the ages of 3 to 17,” explained Kevin Rakers, president of the chapter which serves Clinton, Jefferson and Marion Counties.
People are also reading…
Rakers said so far in this calendar year his group has given away more than 200 beds.
“Our motto is ‘No kid sleeps in the floor in our town,’ and that’s what we are hoping to accomplish,” he explained.
The organization receives requests for beds from a number of sources including the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services, foster care agencies, churches and individuals.
He oversaw more than 50 volunteers from Roadhouse Harley-Davidson, area churches, civic groups and community members in the construction of beds. Volunteers ranged from kindergarteners to those in their 70s.
“We started at 10 a.m. and when we left Saturday afternoon just a few hours later, we had 50 twin bed sets ready to be delivered,” Rakers said. “On build day, we take regular hard pine lumber and cut them, sand them and drill them. We put the headboards, footboards and side rails together and the headboards get an S.H.P. brand. We stain them all and once the stain dries we load them up to go to our warehouse and from there, delivery to the kiddos.”
Rakers said often the lumber is donated and mattresses as well. He added that church groups and businesses often contribute bedding sets and pillows to make a complete bed.
Roadhouse Harley-Davidson General Merchandise Manager Chelsea Heck said the dealership routinely hosts fundraiser cookouts for charitable organizations, but the “bed build” was different.
“We talked about doing a cookout, but then things just grew and we decided to do an on-site build. We’ve got room here at the dealership and it’s been a really cool thing,” she said.
Rakers said dozens of volunteers gave of their time and effort.
“I think people like to help because it’s being part of something good and it touches their hearts,” he said. “Every child deserves a nice place to sleep – a safe place of their own – and I guess everybody wants to make sure that we are able to see our mission through.
20 healthy comfort food recipes to make this fall
1. Creamy Pumpkin Pasta
Brittany Mullins, the health coach behind Eating Bird Food, develops nutritious recipes that taste amazing and never make you feel like you’re skimping. This creamy pumpkin pasta recipe is the perfect comfort food for fall. It comes together in under 30 minutes so you can make it as a weeknight treat.
2. Sweet Potato Red Lentil Curry
Is there anything more comforting than filling your kitchen with aromatic spices on a chilly evening? This flavorful sweet potato red lentil curry recipe from Sweet Potato Soul will do just that. This warming, delicious dish is vegan, too.
3. Creamy Hummus Pasta Bake
Pasta lovers need to try this vegan creamy hummus pasta bake from Pick Up Limes. It takes just five ingredients to make, so it’s great for a quick comfort food meal that keeps your grocery bill low.
4. Sweet Potato Walnut Chili with Cornmeal Dumplings
It's officially chili season. Laura Wright, the food blogger behind The First Mess, added her own extra comforting spin to this plant-based chili recipe with some cornmeal dumplings.
5. Instant Pot Beef Stew and Mashed Potatoes
Is there a more classic Sunday supper recipe than beef stew and mashed potatoes? This Instant Pot version from Melissa’s Healthy Kitchen makes prepping this comforting vegetable packed dish easy.
6. Brown Butter Sweet Potato Bread
Admittedly this brown butter sweet potato bread with maple cream cheese frosting is still a little bit of a treat, but in true All the Healthy Things fashion, home cook and recipe developer Ashlea Carver made it gluten free and healthier with a sweet potato puree.
7. Sheet Pan Eggs and Breakfast Hash
Need a simple, healthy breakfast that’s big on comfort food flavors to get you out of bed on cold fall mornings? This sheet pan breakfast hash with eggs from Isabel Eats will do the trick.
8. Butternut Squash Dumplings in Ginger Soy Broth
This mouthwatering dish from Half Baked Harvest is packed with flavor and spice. Curry roasted squash is pan fried inside dumpling wrappers and served with a ginger-garlic broth. It’s healthy enough to eat any day of the week and delicious enough to kick your takeout habit.
9. Garlic Dumpling Soup
Can’t get enough dumplings? Neither can we. This garlic dumpling soup recipe from Food by Maria has a different flavor thanks to plenty of fresh lemongrass. It makes two to three serving0s, so you won’t have to eat the same leftovers all week.
10. Vegetarian Enchiladas
These tasty vegetarian enchiladas from Cookie and Kate are stuffed with healthy ingredients such as broccoli, bell pepper, black beans and spinach, before being topped with a delicious homemade red sauce. This dish strikes the ideal balance between hearty and healthy.
11. The Best Lentil Soup
Once you try this Love and Lemons lentil soup recipe, you’ll never want to make another. Between the holiday pies and cookies, this comforting soup provides the perfect nourishment.
12. Vegan Sweet Potato Pie
This thick and creamy sweet potato pie recipe will have the non-vegans at your Thanksgiving table fooled. Jessica in the Kitchen kept this recipe simple with just 11 ingredients.
13. Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pasta
This easy one-pot vegan spinach artichoke pasta recipe from From My Bowl gets its comforting creamy texture from cashew butter. There are also easy substitutions if you’re gluten free or allergic to nuts.
14. Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread
15. Curried Butternut Squash Soup
This curried butternut squash soup recipe from A Simple Palate kicks things up a notch by adding just the right amount of sweetness from apples and a touch of spice with curry.
16. Coconut Chickpea Curry
This one-pot Jamaican fusion curry from Jessica in the Kitchen is comforting and budget-friendly. It’s packed with nutritious vegetables and plant-based protein from chickpeas.
17. Coconut Milk Pumpkin Soup
This warming coconut milk pumpkin soup from Love and Lemons is flavored with healthy aromatic spices like ginger, turmeric and cumin.
18. Paleo Turkey Meatballs
Thanksgiving isn’t the only time of year you should be eating turkey. These paleo turkey meatballs from Lexi’s Clean Kitchen are packed with delicious Italian spices, onion, and spinach.
19. Triple Apple Muffins
Not sure what to do with your apple-picking bounty? Try this moist and delicious triple apple muffin recipe from Green Kitchen Stories. The dollop of apple sauce in the middle of the muffin is a fantastic surprise.
20. Butternut Squash Chipotle Chili
Can you ever have too many chili recipes in your fall and winter rotation? Cookie and Kate’s take on this comfort food classic is gluten-free and vegan, but it still sure to satisfy the meat eaters at your game day watch party.
(618) 351-5036