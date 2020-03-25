You are the owner of this article.
Mount Vernon Continental Tire plant to temporarily suspend production amid COVD-19 crisis
Jefferson County

Mount Vernon Continental Tire plant to temporarily suspend production amid COVD-19 crisis

According to a news release from the company, Mount Vernon’s Continental Tire plant will be shutting down temporarily at the end of the week.

The release said the company has made the “decision to implement a temporary full ramp-down of production.” Casey Morris, the communication specialist for the company’s tire division, said Wednesday that the last shift will be worked on Saturday. She said the anticipated reopen date will be in April, about two weeks after the initial shut down.

The release said the decision was made both “for the protection of our employees and in response to the production adjustments of our customers.” It said it has strengthened its inventory to meet demand while the plant’s operations are suspended.

The Southern asked Morris whether the company’s warehouse would be staffed during this time, as well as whether employees were being laid off and how many workers would be impacted by the temporary suspension. Morris said the details were not available.

— Isaac Smith

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

