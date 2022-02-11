Mount Vernon energy company gives $50K to Rend Lake College

A Mount Vernon-based energy consultant has given Rend Lake College $50,000 to provide equipment and technology with an emphasis on energy efficient resources.
Affordable Gas and Electric, an energy management and solutions provider which works with municipalities and organizations throughout the region, presented the gift Jan. 24.
AGE Managing Partner Jeff Haarmann said the reason for the gift is two-fold. He said the donation will help the college develop and implement a sustainable energy plan and is in recognition of the college’s commitment to the region.
“Rend Lake College is vital to our community’s success. Through its role in supporting our high school CEO entrepreneur programs in Jefferson and Franklin County to its nursing programs and countless other cost-effective, college-level programs, Rend Lake is one of many pieces to the puzzle needed to affect a change in the culture of our community. It is important to me to ensure that our young people have access to everything they need to succeed. When our youth succeeds, our community succeeds. We are fortunate to be able to offer our support.”
Haarmann said his company has worked extensively with college administrators on a variety of projects.
“Our relationship has just evolved over the years and this is was the perfect next step,” he said, adding his company also will provide consultation services to the college.
“Lending our expertise and relationships in the energy space to the goals of the college will ensure a cohesive, long-term sustainable energy play that will be good for the economics of the college while lowering the college’s overall carbon footprint,” Haarmann explained.
“Our partnership with AGE helps further our mission, and we are very grateful for their support,” said Kay Zibby-Damron, CEO of the Rend Lake College Foundation. “This incredibly generous gift allows us to maintain relative technologies and equipment that are critical for providing quality instruction and services to our students.”
Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson said AGE made the donation with an eye toward the future.
“It is partnerships like this that provide opportunities for our students and our institution to remain vibrant and relevant in the future,” Wilkerson said.
Look back: Top 20 Southern Illinois restaurants
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Sergio's Mexican Restaurant
A true testament to successful family-owned restaurants in Southern Illinois, Sergio’s Mexican Restaurant, with four locations across the region, is the perfect spot for not only satisfying Mexican cuisine, but also a jovial atmosphere and top-notch service.
Sergio’s is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, and offers a menu full of options for every taste and appetite.
Favorite starters, in addition to the complimentary bowls of freshly fried tortilla chips and cool salsa, include creamy guacamole and queso fundido. The taco salad fajita, with grilled vegetables and marinated meat, is another popular item, served in a crispy tortilla bowl and topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Nachos make a perfect shared appetizer or a filling entree, with options including "deliciosos nachos," covered in grilled chicken or steak and cheese dip, nachos Mexicanos, topped with chorizo, chicken, steak, and vegetables, or even shrimp nachos.
These are just a start to the long list of authentic Mexican dishes served at Sergio’s. Entrees also include quesadillas, with several varieties of fillings such as chicken, steak, shrimp, or just vegetables. The Sergio’s burrito is a customer favorite, filled with steak or chicken and covered in cheese sauce. Deep-fried chimichangas, enchiladas with any combination of meat and vegetables, and a variety of sizzling fajita combinations all come served with warm, tender Mexican rice and spicy refried beans.
The extensive menu also includes several steak, chicken, pork, and seafood specialty entrees. Papa’s special shrimp, a bed of rice topped with jumbo shrimp and cheese sauce is a popular option. Carnitas are an often-ordered dish, with tender pork tips, rice, beans, guacamole, toppings, and tortillas. Pollo loco and Don Julio steak are two other tantalizing dishes, with the distinct flavors of Mexico served up fresh and to order at Sergio’s.
Sergio’s offers several options on their children’s menu as well as many regular menu items and customizable choices for vegetarian diners. Desserts are cinnamon-spiced and decadent with treats including flan, churros, fried ice cream, and cheesecake chimichangas. Both import and domestic beers round out the menu, along with the famous jumbo margaritas served at Sergio’s. Be sure to enjoy the patio seating areas during the warmer months, for a meal under the stars or the beautifully decorated indoor dining spaces for a quick midweek lunch or evening family gathering. Sergio’s offers a memorable experience for diners ready to sample Mexican cuisine at the location or time of their choosing.
Top 20 Restaurant of the Week: Red Hawk Grille in Tamaroa
Red Hawk Grille, in the clubhouse of the Red Hawk Golf Course in Tamaroa, is not just a place for hungry golfers to refuel after playing 18 holes on the beautiful landscape, but also the perfect spot for lunch, dinner or a Sunday afternoon meal.
With two patios overlooking the lake and the rolling hills of Red Hawk Golf Course, and a well-appointed indoor dining room, the Grille also offers a menu full of tasty dishes along with unmatched hospitality.
For a taste of classic American cuisine, Red Hawk serves up appetizers and small plates, including crispy fried pickles, barbecue pork nachos, and hot wings on Thursdays. Salads are always a customer favorite, especially after a day outside in the heat of Southern Illinois. The Cobb salad is a tantalizing combination of lettuce, bacon, eggs, bleu cheese and avocado. The grilled chicken salad offers lettuce, seasoned chicken and mozzarella, and the strawberry salad is chock-full of bright fruits and vegetables and feta cheese for a refreshing, light meal.
Red Hawk stays open year-round, keeping reduced hours in the wintertime, and serves up some popular fresh daily specials such as hearty meatloaf, Southwestern burgers with pepper jack cheese and jalapeños, and pork tenderloin. Every Sunday, Red Hawk serves homestyle favorites for lunch, with fresh fried chicken and chicken and dumplings, alongside beloved side dishes like corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade sourdough rolls, salad, and desserts.
On the regular menu, the burgers at Red Hawk are aplenty in their topping options, and each are uniquely satisfying. The classic burger is served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, while the Texas burger is smothered in melted cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and crispy beer-battered onion rings. The patty melt, served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing, is a nice stray from the usual burger and bun.
Red Hawk Grille offers several other sandwiches and wraps. Tilapia, either fried, grilled or blackened, on a toasted bun; the popular chicken salad served either on bread or atop a bed of lettuce; and the chicken bacon ranch wrap are just a few of the fresh, flavorful dishes offered.
Dan Breslin, general manager of Red Hawk, works tirelessly to maintain the welcoming atmosphere of the eatery and to ensure that all visitors are treated well. The idyllic location is popular for family dinners, business events, baby showers and weddings, and offers a full bar along with a spacious facility. Whether visitors are on the hunt for a satiating meal after a day on the golf course or a flavorful meal for lunch or dinner, Red Hawk Grille will always have something for everyone.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Walt's Pizza in Marion
Braided crust made from handmade dough; perfectly-seasoned made-from-scratch red sauce; and the finest in fresh ingredients all come together in the double-decker pizza pie that has made Walt’s Pizza in Marion an iconic Southern Illinois restaurant since 1977.
Owner Walt Nieds has built a business with the beloved pizza that keeps customers coming in from all reaches of the region, and his son, general manager Walter Nieds, helps continue the legacy with new menu items and specials.
Specialty pizzas at Walt’s have something to offer for every taste and appetite. The Walt’s Deluxe is a classic supreme pizza with pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and green olives. The California has fresh tomatoes — instead of sauce — on a thin crust, and is topped with grilled chicken, chilis, olives, red onions and garlic. The Meat Eater's is piled high with sausage, pepperoni, beef and Canadian bacon for the biggest appetites.
From steaks to salads, and seafood to nachos, Walt’s has more than just pizza, too. Spinach and artichoke dip along with fresh tamales and hot and spicy chicken wings are just a few items that round out the appetizer menu for flavorful starters. Pasta dishes include shrimp Asiago, featuring cheese tortellini in a white wine cream sauce and topped with Asiago shrimp, chicken Primavera loaded with grilled chicken and vibrant vegetables in a Parmesan cream sauce, and classic favorites like spaghetti and meatballs. Hearty dinners on the grill menu include the Angus flat iron steak, hand-cut ribeye and chicken Sonoma, all of which come with two sides of either salad, green beans, baked potato, broccoli, or a trip to the salad bar.
Salads and sandwiches make for a perfectly filling lunch or a light dinner. With the bleu cheese wedge salad; the Italian salad, full of artichoke hearts, black olives, pepperoni and onions; and the spinach salad topped with bacon, egg, and warm oil and vinegar dressing, the options are endless for any craving. The sandwich menu is full of warm, melty favorites like Italian beef, hot ham and cheese, Reubens, and hearty cheddar bacon cheeseburgers.
During normal operations, the lunch buffet at Walt’s Pizza is offered on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with pizza, the famous salad bar with fresh local veggies, meatballs, pasta, soup, and desserts for just $9.99. Other daily specials abound throughout the week and make for terrific deals on meals to fill up the entire family.
Whether picking up a freshly made order or dining in and enjoying the rich, dark interior of Walt’s Pizza, the unbeatable atmosphere and service along with an extensive menu of delightful dishes is guaranteed to please.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Grand Riverview in Golconda
A trip to the illustrious Grand Riverview Mansion Hotel, located in the Ohio River community of Golconda, makes for an unforgettable overnight experience.
But the boutique inn also boasts a bistro eatery serving local meats and produce along with wine, beer and spirits to make any visit to the Grand Riverview unforgettable.
The 1894 Victorian home is full of charming ambiance, which owners Tony and Beth Eckert take pride in while overseeing the restaurant, hotel and Levee Lounge. Appetizers at the Grand Riverview include potato skins, fried green beans or avocado slices, shrimp cocktail with locally sourced Tanglefoot Ranch jumbo prawn, or butter and garlic escargot.
Local beef from Bison Bluff Farms in Cobden are popular with locals and visitors, with selections such as juicy cheeseburgers with all the accoutrements, bison filet mignon and hand-cut ribeyes. The menu at Grand Riverview also includes a build-your-own pizza as well as several specialty pies with combinations such as the house specialty with fennel sausage, black olives, onions, and banana peppers or the Greek pizza with gyro meat, feta cheese, spinach and mediterranean spices. Toppings for the build-your-own option include favorites like pepperoni and mushrooms, as well as sauerkraut, bratwurst and shrimp.
Other popular entrees on the Grand Riverview menu include meaty buffalo wings in a homemade parmesan sauce, the huge crispy chicken salad with spring greens, cheese, tomatoes, croutons, and perfectly fried tender chicken pieces, and beer battered fish with chips.
If a lighter lunch option is what you are looking for, the sandwiches on the Grand Riverview menu offer items such as a crispy BLT with cheese, the Bistro BBQ sandwich, and a traditional Scotch pie boasting flaky pastry filled with minced meat. All items on the sandwich board are served with a pickle and chips.
Along with the delightfully varied menu in the dining area, the Levee Lounge features hundreds of craft beers and wines local to not only Southern Illinois, but also Missouri and Kentucky. No visit or stay at the Grand Riverview is complete without an evening spent in the Lounge sampling the many libations offered while enjoying the eclectic atmosphere and unique decor.
Whether a visitor to the historic mansion and one of its well appointed suites or a hungry traveler looking for a unique dining experience, the Grand Riverview Mansion in Golconda always has something perfect to offer.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Rare Chop House in Mount Vernon
Located in the historic Fred P. Watson Building in downtown Mount Vernon, Rare Chop House has become a mainstay in fine dining for Southern Illinoisans. With innovative menu items and an impressive offering of spirits, wines, and beers, diners delight in the stylish decor and eclectic atmosphere, too.
Starters at Rare Chop House offer something for everyone, whether looking for a light beginning or a hearty, shareable appetizer. From basil bruschetta and grilled Cajun shrimp to pork belly bites and lobster-stuffed mushrooms, the first course is an exciting precursor to the main dishes ahead.
Seafood, steak, chicken and pasta all are featured on the entree menu and offer a variety of flavor combinations for diners looking to try something new. The hand-cut filet, wet aged New York strip, and choice ribeye are all served with the choice of one side including selections such as jalapeño cheddar grits, roasted potatoes, asparagus, sautéed mushrooms or one of many fresh salads. Maine lobster rolls, bourbon-grilled salmon and the crab cake sandwich are all tantalizing options for patrons looking to sample fish and seafood entrees, while the pasta primavera and chicken Florentine offer a toothsome pasta experience.
Dishes change throughout the year depending on what is in season and weekly specials are sure to please, with dishes such as grilled mahimahi over lime cayenne cream and saffron rice.
The flavor combinations and gourmet recipes are artfully plated to enhance the fine dining experience and as the winner of multiple Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence, Rare Chop House is proud to offer wines from South Africa, France, California, New Zealand and Italy, just to name a few. Twenty different labels of bourbon are featured at the premier steak restaurant along with a regularly rotating lineup of draft beers.
Live music is often provided on Saturday evenings in the lounge area for diners on the hunt for an evening complete with both food and entertainment. With an expertly designed interior that dazzles with its urban industrial decor, artful wine room and posh private dining rooms available for reservation, Rare’s appearance is topped only by the high standard of service provided by waitstaff.
Be sure to visit Rare Chop House in Mount Vernon for a top-notch culinary adventure.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Rise Above It Bakery & Cafe in Carterville
Crystal Lukens, owner of Rise Above It Bakery & Cafe, knows a thing or two about feeding large groups of people and devising tantalizing menus.
With more than 10 years of experience catering corporate and family events, Lukens is also the successful chef, baker and operator of the popular eatery in downtown Carterville. The building that Rise Above It calls home is owned by Lukens’ sister, Jennifer Spence, a local property developer and enthusiastic supporter of local historical buildings.
The sibling duo say the name Rise Above It serves a dual purpose of being a pun on the way Lukens’ handmade pastries and breads truly rise above, and also the ability the sisters have had to rise above challenges in life to realize their dreams. The success of Rise Above It is a testament to the hard work and determination of Lukens and Spence.
The restaurant has a loyal following of hungry diners that keep coming back for breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes full of distinctive flavor combinations. Rise Above It serves up options that Lukens is proud to offer as something more wholesome and unique than a simple sandwich at a drive-thru.
Avocado toast served on wheat berry bread is a popular option, along with the fried green tomato BLT with house-made pimento cheese. Biscuits and gravy come with the option of Lukens’ fluffy special recipe biscuits or Sister Schubert rolls, both smothered in country gravy. The chicken salad is made fresh by Lukens and features chopped pecans, mayo, grapes and celery. Another favorite, the Reuben sandwich, is topped with delicious, creamy homemade Thousand Island dressing and locally made sauerkraut.
Besides some well-known customary recipes, Rise Above It offers unique dishes, such as the "ponut," which is a potato doughnut baked in a Bundt pan, topped with cheddar cheese, peppers, and onions, and fried just enough to crisp up the concoction. Crystal’s Original Salad is a favorite of patrons as well, with lettuce, onions, peppers, candied pecans and cheese tossed in the restaurant’s famous Crystal’s Original Salad Dressing, a special recipe devised by Lukens.
The bakery portion of Rise Above It offers sweet, comforting treats that all pair well with coffee and good company. White chocolate raspberry scones, blueberry, banana nut, and chocolate chip cappuccino muffins, donuts from an old family recipe, cinnamon rolls, and flaky cream horns filled with fluffy cream are some of the pastries available at Rise Above It, and are each made with love and care for customers.
With Spence managing the beautiful building, which is conveniently situated in the heart of Southern Illinois, and Lukens working hard to provide modern, comforting fare, Rise Above It Bakery & Cafe offers the perfect casual atmosphere and upscale service to complement the outstanding comestibles.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Yamato Steak House of Japan in Carbondale
Yamato Steak House of Japan, which just celebrated its third anniversary as one of Carbondale’s most popular sushi stops, is owned by Penny Lan, a friendly and attentive proprietor who prides herself on offering the authentic flavors of Japanese cuisine. With earthy umami flavors, fresh vegetables, fried tempura selections, and a variety of sashimi and sushi choices, Yamato is a culinary adventure for every palate.
Starters include both cool and warm dishes, with selections including light spring rolls, seaweed salad with rich sesame oil, tuna or salmon tartaki, steamed edamame, fried coconut shrimp and lobster rangoon.
Sushi can be ordered by two-piece orders or as an entree, which include a larger serving of sushi alongside a serving of miso soup and a fresh salad with a special house dressing. Vinegar seasoned rice is topped with seafood and vegetables, some wrapped with nori, and come in popular choices like California rolls, tuna rolls, yellowtail and tuna sashimi, and vegetarian options including asparagus, avocado, and sweet potato rolls. Specialty rolls are an adventurous way to explore new flavor combinations at Yamato. With selections like the green dragon roll, featuring spicy salmon, avocado, and masago, and the thunder roll, a with fried tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber and spicy tuna, visitors can experiment with the familiar components of sushi in exciting new combinations.
For diners looking for something besides sushi, numerous lunch and dinner entrees are available in a variety of mingled flavors. Teriyaki bento boxes offer a sample of several different items. The main portion of the bento boxes contain teriyaki tempura vegetables, chicken, steak, or seafood and are paired with fried rice, a sushi roll, spring roll, miso soup and salad.
Hibachi is another toothsome option for patrons of Yamato. With a choice of mixed vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops or lobster, just to name a few, diners enjoy the grilled main dish with miso soup, salad, fried rice, zucchini, onions and mushrooms.
A children’s menu is available to ensure that even the smallest diners are well fed, with chicken, shrimp or steak served with fried rice and glazed carrots. Yamato Steak House is the ideal eatery for fresh, delectable sushi and numerous other Japanese delights.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Thai Taste in Carbondale
Since opening in 2004, Thai Taste has continually pleased the palates of newcomers to Thai cuisine as well as patrons familiar with the spicy flavors of Southeast Asia.
The popular eatery, located in the center of Carbondale, occupies the main floor of a charming historical building on Main Street. With high ceilings and plenty of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows, lunch and dinner crowds chatter happily in the casual chic atmosphere while waiting for delights served up fresh from the bustling kitchen.
Appetizers are a delight to be shared together at dinnertime and are satisfying enough to create an entire lunchtime meal. Crispy egg rolls are served with sweet and sour sauce; or the fresh version, spring rolls, are filled with crisp cucumber, bean sprouts and cooked tofu. Chicken satay is a favorite among adults and children alike, with tender strips of marinated chicken, grilled and served alongside rich peanut sauce and a cucumber salad. The spicy chicken wings are perhaps the most popular appetizer at Thai Taste, sautéed in a secret recipe sweet and sour sauce that packs a punch.
Main dishes can be ordered with a spice level ranging from one to 10, with one being mild and 10 being daringly hot.
Noodle dishes include favorites such as pad thai, with thin rice noodles, eggs and ground peanuts, and pad see ewe with flat flour noodles, broccoli, egg and soy sauce. Fried rice dishes are a filling and comforting main with pineapple, spicy, and the traditional fried rice as available options.
Entrees are offered in a variety of different flavor and vegetable combinations at Thai Taste. Pad pak provides a colorful medley of broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms and onions in a light sauce while pad kratium prig thai is an eclectic mix of garlic pepper sauce and green onions, topped with fried garlic and fresh cilantro. Most noodle dishes, rice dishes, and entrees are served with the option of tofu, chicken, pork, beef or shrimp to please vegetarians, pescatarians, and meat-eaters alike.
Soups are not just a light starter to a meal at Thai Taste, but also a filling and comforting main dish. Aromatic blends of lemongrass, lime juice, citrus leaves and coconut milk combine with fresh vegetables and noodles to please sight, smell and taste when enjoying one of the various brothy concoctions in popular dishes such as pho tai and tom yum.
While the lunch special is still a perfectly filling midday repast, where dishes come with a choice of the soup of the day or an extra egg roll, the full menu is available all day. An impressive selection of beer and wine is available whenever Thai Taste is open, with both domestic and international selections to complement any meal. For an adventure through the many fresh, colorful dishes that make up Thai cuisine, make sure to plan a stop at Thai Taste.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: T Street in Christopher
Since 1998, T Street Pub in Christopher has been a gathering place for families, friends, classmates, and colleagues to enjoy consistently delicious food with unbeatable service and atmosphere.
The menu at T Street is full of selections for every taste, featuring starters, salads, sandwiches, steaks, fish, and pasta dishes, along with regular weekly specials that remain wildly popular.
Favorite appetizers at T Street include hand-battered fried mushrooms; Mexi potato skins covered with ground beef, queso, and sour cream; and pub chips that are made up of fried potatoes piled high with cheese and bacon, and served with chipotle sauce.
Sandwiches, which can be made into a basket by adding fries and slaw, include both classic and blue Reubens, the latter served covered in bleu cheese, as well as grilled or blackened tilapia sandwiches, ribeye sandwiches covered in grilled onions and cheese, and Italian beef. A variety of entrees are featured on the regular menu with choices such as the grilled pork chops and chicken Monterey, comprised of two grilled chicken breasts covered in sautéed mushrooms, garlic, and melted cheese. Hand-breaded cod fish and grilled salmon are some freshwater fish choices, and all entrees come with two side dishes with choices like baked potato, waffle fries, onion rings, and steamed broccoli.
Pasta dishes are all served with salad and the house dressing is tops for many customers with its tangy, sweet Italian flavor. Popular items include pasta Roma, which is a noodle dish served with cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and T Street’s homemade meat sauce. The Eroni Special includes garlic butter noodles served with a secret blend of spices and grilled chicken. The Saturday night special, including prime rib and the pasta bar, is the most popular evening, week after week. With the choice of two different noodles, various homemade sauces, meats and veggies, the pasta bar is complete with garlic bread and a salad.
The prime rib on Saturday night, as well as the hand-cut steaks from the regular menu, are a house favorite, also. The 16-ounce prime rib on Saturday night is cooked to order and comes with two sides, while the ribeye and center cut filet mignon are also delectable choices. On Thursdays, fried chicken is on special, along with $1 domestic draft beers. Diners can choose from two, three or four pieces of white meat, dark meat, or a combination of both, and special sides are offered on Thursday night including mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and corn, to create the perfect homestyle dinner. The Friday night special is the perfect end to the week, with surf and turf on the menu. T Street’s 16-ounce hand-cut ribeye is grilled to order and topped with either fried or grilled shrimp, and comes with two sides.
The wait staff at T Street is continually praised for courteous, attentive service while the clean, crisp atmosphere of the pub-style eatery makes it the perfect place for everyday dinners out, as well as graduation parties, birthdays, class reunions and other celebrations. The banquet room at the popular restaurant holds up to 40 people with the option of ordering from the regular menu or reserving T Street catering. The catering menu is buffet-style and includes two entrees, a potato, a vegetable, rolls, salad, tea and coffee with the option to add dessert. Whether enjoying the plentiful spread at the restaurant itself or at a separate venue, T Street’s catering menu satisfies any crowd. Make sure to stop in at this locally owned, immensely popular restaurant that serves up some of the freshest and tastiest American cuisine in the region.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Mi Patio Mexican Grill
Mi Patio Mexican Grill, on the west end of Murphysboro, lives up to its name. The eatery has been a well-loved restaurant for residents all over Southern Illinois, as well as a perfect stop for visitors to Lake Murphysboro and Kincaid Lake for more than seven years. With a name that means, "my backyard," the staff at Mi Patio make sure that each visitor feels at home.
Appetizers start off the experience at Mi Patio with a bang, with favorites like nachos fajitas served with strips of grilled beef or chicken, peppers and onions, taquitos that are rolled, deep-fried and covered with cheese, and queso fundido to go along with the complimentary baskets of freshly made tortilla chips and cool salsa.
On the entree menu, patrons of Mi Patio have favorites including the super burrito, which is filled with seasoned steak, chicken and carnitas, and served with a side of refried beans and Mexican rice. Chimichangas are always a pleasing dish, with a tortilla filled with steak, chicken, shrimp or pork, deep-fried, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes and warm cheese sauce. Taco salads are a cool option for warm evenings on the outdoor, covered patio and many of the spicy, cheesy dishes go well with Mi Patio’s famous margaritas, frozen or on the rocks, or an ice-cold import or domestic beer. While carnivores delight in flavorful carnitas, pollo playa, and carne asada, vegetarians adore the meatless menu options at Mi Patio, including burritos, enchiladas rancheras, and vegetable fajitas.
The children’s menu at Mi Patio ensures eaters of all ages will leave satisfied, offering smaller portions and prices for burritos, enchiladas, chicken nuggets and cheeseburgers. If visitors don’t fill up on the ample portions during the main course, desserts at Mi Patio include creamy flan, mouthwatering sopapillas, drenched in cinnamon and honey, and crowd favorite fried ice cream.
The simple, fresh ingredients that make up the menu at Mi Patio are what make the food so delicious and comforting, for both lunch visitors and dinnertime guests. The waitstaff is always courteous and pleasant and make visitors feel as though they are in the comfort of their very own backyard at Mi Patio.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Jordo's Pizzeria in Anna
For over six years, Jordo’s Pizzeria in downtown Anna has enjoyed a loyal following of customers who return to the mom-and-pop restaurant to enjoy the dish sure to please every customer: pizza. While the eatery serves up the classics like cheese and pepperoni pies, Jordo’s also offers some tasty specialty pizzas along with melty sandwiches, piping hot calzones, and pasta dishes for every taste.
The fresh ingredients, homemade sauce and dough, and 100% real cheese that make up Jordo’s pizzas are lovingly prepped by owner Anthony Edwards, who takes pride in the flavor of the mouthwatering dishes served at Jordo’s. Patrons rave about the perfectly tender yet crunchy crust to hold the generous toppings and melty cheese. Jordo’s offers either build-your-own pizza options or specialty recipes such as the popular Italian beef pizza, with seasoned, tender roast beef and pepperoncini peppers, the taco pizza with zesty Southwestern flavors, and the super seven with multiple, hearty meat toppings for the most carnivorous visitors.
Sandwiches are the perfect option for diners looking for something other than pizza. The BLT, Philly cheesesteak, and chicken bacon club, with breaded chicken, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on toasted rye, are some tantalizing menu items that are sure to satisfy.
Jordo’s Pizzeria has pasta night every Thursday and continues to increase the dishes offered with many of the pastas and sauces homemade. Lasagna with layers comprised of four varieties of cheese, strips of pasta, marinara sauce, and three meats, chicken and broccoli alfredo, chicken parmesan, and shrimp penne are just a few of the recipes on rotation. Calzones with up to five toppings and meaty, bone-in wings either hot, mild, or BBQ round out the menu while a variety of fountain drinks, along with iced tea, are on tap to provide cool refreshment.
With friendly waitstaff and a cozy, welcoming atmosphere inside a brick building, Jordo’s Pizzeria is the ideal choice for a quick and satisfying lunch or an evening family gathering. The exciting flavor combinations and trusted favorites at Jordo’s go hand in hand with the hearty portions and reasonable prices.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Jack Russell Fish Company in Benton
Jack Russell Fish Company, located east of the town square in Benton, is a well-kept and welcoming establishment with its tidy brick facade and bright red-and-yellow canopy above the front entrance. But a step inside the popular restaurant makes visitors feel as though they have entered a beachside eatery, with its casual, coastal atmosphere to match the delectable fish and seafood on the menu.
Appetizers at Jack Russell include the cool and creamy spinach artichoke dip served with chips, fried crab cakes, and of course the infamous hot wings, covered in a specially made hot sauce. Each day for lunch, the eatery serves mouthwatering single, double, or triple cheeseburgers with options including cheddar, pepper Jack or bleu cheese. On Mondays, diners flock to Jack Russell to enjoy the toothsome treats for dinner, as well. Old Tavern fish sandwiches are wildly popular, and with a hearty portion of Icelandic cod, breaded with a perfectly thick, crunchy coating, served on fluffy white bread with pickles and onions, it’s no wonder.
Sides at Jack Russell, to go with dinner options including fried catfish, snow crab legs, clam strips and grilled shrimp skewers, include a variety of options such as crispy french fries, onion rings, slaw, red beans and rice and potato salad. While grilled fish tacos, served with shredded cabbage and cheese on corn tortillas, are always on the menu, every Tuesday is taco Tuesday with both fish and chicken tacos on special.
Those famous fresh-cut chicken wings are just 75 cents on Wednesdays, which make for a great night to sample the spicy fried favorite. For something a little different, try the gyro special on Thursdays or the fried chicken sandwiches on Fridays, with a hearty piece of chicken breast, breaded and fried to perfection.
Another alluring aspect of Jack Russell is the absolutely charming patio that diners enjoy during warm weather, with plenty of seating to enjoy a hot, fresh meal, cold beer and one of the regular bands that perform outside in the summer. Visitors to Jack Russell Fish Company return time and time again for the ample portions, fair prices, and courteous waitstaff. With an appealing, laid-back atmosphere and consistently delicious menu items, a stop at Jack Russell Fish Company makes for a superb lunch or dinner.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Cristaudo's in Carbondale
When looking for a restaurant with local, distinctive flavors and an extensive menu full of dishes to please a wide array of palates and preferences, Cristaudo’s Café, Bakery, and Catering in Carbondale is second to none. While the Carbondale staple is well-known for the delectable pastries, cookies, cakes, and candies that adorn the bakery case each day, Cristaudo’s is also an extremely popular stop for breakfast, brunch and lunch.
With hearty breakfast dishes like biscuits and gravy, made with local pulled pork and fresh-made scones topped with a fried egg, truck stop eggs served with chili, cheddar and rice, and even homemade, warm granola topped with honey and yogurt, the most important meal of the day is sure to please at Cristaudo’s.
For lunch, Cristaudo’s serves up a bevy of tasty options including perfectly seasoned chicken salad on croissants, TLT — or tofu, lettuce, and tomato — daily selections of quiche and soup, and a variety of sandwich options all made with natural and additive-free deli meat and served on in-house baked breads.
Both breakfast and lunch are served all day and there are an abundance of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Currently, the winter specials at Cristaudo’s include sesame raisin french toast, served with orange rum sauce, and shepherd’s pie with mashed potatoes, tempeh, mixed vegetables, provolone and local mushroom gravy. Also on this season’s list of specials are apple bread pudding and a breakfast bowl full of oven roasted vegetables, two local eggs, Lick Creek bacon, and cheddar. In fact, a medley of Lick Creek spare ribs, rosemary garlic bratwurst and marinated chicken can be added to the savory selections for just $3.95. The specials for the cold, winter months are warm and comforting while bursting with flavor.
On the weekends, Cristaudo’s serves eggs Benedict in several different ways, all of which are popular with the Saturday and Sunday crowds. Each style begins with an English muffin and two local eggs. Beyond the traditional eggs Benedict on the menu, served with ham and hollandaise sauce, diners can also choose the Cajun style, a combination of Lick Creek andouille sausage and Cajun hollandaise; green tomato style with a fried green tomato, wasabi hollandaise, and wheatgrass; the garden Benedict with tomato and avocado; or the roasted shiitake variety, which is topped with local shiitake mushrooms, miso hollandaise, and a teriyaki drizzle.
As is apparent from the description of the menu items above, Cristaudo’s proudly utilizes fresh, local ingredients in many of their dishes while also offering a variety of Southern Illinois wine, beer and spirits as a festive addition to any meal. Coffee is always fresh and hot, while specialty espresso and tea lattes adorn the menu with several different flavor combinations like chocolate, cherry and cayenne in the Cherry Bomb latte and the earthy flavor of the Matcha tea latte. For a memorable meal full of the best flavor combinations Southern Illinois has to offer, visit Cristaudo’s, and don’t forget dessert.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Bottom's Up Bar & Grill in Jacob
Bottom’s Up Bar & Grill in Jacob is not only a fantastic option for fresh and tasty homestyle food, but is also of a popular destination with a quirky atmosphere.
The eatery is a fixture in the Mississippi River Bottoms community of Jacob, Neunert, Gorham, and Raddle, but also a popular spot for customers from all other regions of Southern Illinois. The building itself was built in the late 1800s.
Owners Kristi and Jason Thies took over ownership of Bottom’s Up in 2009 and continually strive to uphold the friendly environment of the long standing restaurant while ensuring each customer gets a wholesome, filling meal.
Bottom’s Up is perhaps most well known for its crunchy, well-seasoned fried chicken, with half-price whole fried chickens on special every Wednesday. SIU Carbondale students are known to flock to Bottom’s Up to take advantage of the mid-week treat and get a filling meal along with a road trip off the beaten path. The River Bottoms area is largely a peaceful agricultural area and the restaurant, with its original hardwood floors, a spacious bar, and trinkets and decor adorning the walls and shelves throughout the dining area, makes for an entertaining excursion.
Besides the famous fried chicken, Bottom’s Up serves dinner options such as ribeye steaks, pork chops and catfish, which are served with a choice of two sides, including waffle fries, coleslaw, baked potatoes and fried chips — just to name a few. Sandwiches like the rueben and Philly steak are sure to please, along with cheeseburgers and fried fish sandwiches. Loaded potato skins, fried portabella mushrooms, and cheese fries are just a few of the appetizers enjoyed by patrons of Bottom’s Up. Plus, with a new menu coming out in the near future, diners will have even more options.
Bottom’s Up has something for everyone and each visitor is sure to find something they enjoy. A trip through the beautiful landscape leading to the Mississippi River Bottoms is not complete without a stop at this well-loved eatery.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Chango's in Carbondale
If a menu full of choices, choices and more choices makes for a happy diner, then Chango’s Bar & Grill in Carbondale is the ideal place to visit when looking for a flavorful lunch, dinner or late night meal. The Mexican eatery, conveniently located on The Strip, offers dine-in, carry-out or delivery for their many meal combination options.
Diners begin by choosing a burrito, with a choice of a 10-, 12- or 14-inch tortilla; one, two or three tacos; traditional or Doritos nachos; a quesadilla; a torta; or a bowl to fill to the brim with Mexican favorites. Tantalizing base fillings are enough to create a meal on their own. Options include spicy, tender barbacoa slow-cooked in a rich chili sauce, juicy pork carnitas seasoned to perfection, as well as Mexican chicken, tofu, shrimp, steak and tinga, a full-flavored chicken dish with a magical mix of tomatoes, onions and chipotles.
Toppings are next in line, and include filling favorites such as brown or white rice, black or refried beans, cheese, sour cream, grilled onions and peppers, cilantro and black olives, just to name a few. A variety of salsas are on hand, including mango, corn and bean, tomatillo and salsa verde, and extra servings of meat can be added for an additional cost for those extra-hungry visitors. Many customers choose to add creamy, spicy queso or fresh guacamole, rich with chunks of fresh avocado, tomatoes and onions, with a side of crispy, warm tortilla chips to round out their meals.
Regulars rave about the advantage of choosing a familiar and beloved combination of meat, toppings and sides at every visit, while other frequent diners at Chango’s enjoy the freedom to eat a different meal at each and every visit. With fresh and colorful ingredients, filling portions, and a lively atmosphere, Chango’s is the optimal choice for consistently delicious Mexican fare.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Centralia House
The food alone can tell the story of a restaurant, but diners looking for a bit of historical charm along with a scrumptious meal are often drawn to Centralia House Restaurant, which was built on Oak Street in Centralia over 100 years ago.
The popular eatery, which was originally built as a saloon and still has its original bar, stone cellar, and an antique cash register, has a whimsical atmosphere to go along with its exquisite menu offerings.
Delectable starters include grilled brie, spinach and artichoke dip, shrimp Provence, and fried zucchini. Hand-cut steaks are a favorite entree, and like all main dishes at Centralia House, come with a choice of a soup or salad, and either a baked potato, Creole rice, steak fries, or vegetables.
Centralia House is perhaps most well-loved for its many Creole dishes, most notably the filet with Centralia House shrimp. A 6-ounce filet paired with four spicy barbecue shrimp, the surf-and-turf-style dinner is sure to satisfy. Bourbon Street pork chops, chicken Creole, and red beans with andouille sausage all lend flavor and depth to the Centralia House menu, and ensure patrons of all tastes can find something enjoyable. Dessert is not to be missed at the fine eatery, with rich selections including cheesecake, cherries jubilee and bananas foster.
Lunch at Centralia House offers visitors a bevy of salads, such as the chicken Cobb, chilled seafood plate, and steak Caesar. Sandwiches like the mushroom Bordeaux burger, rib-eye steak sandwich and chicken club are all served with a choice of steak fries, potato salad, slaw, or Creole rice, and the Cajun two-bean soup is a favorite. Smaller sized portions of the dinner entrees are also available, for that same gourmet flavor in a midday portion.
Many visitors to Centralia House Restaurant opt to take the train from either Carbondale or Du Quoin, which arrives just a block from the restaurant. Restaurant-goers can catch the late afternoon train to Centralia and enjoy three hours at the restaurant before heading back on the return trip, providing ample time to enjoy a four-course dinner and digestifs to follow. Be sure to visit Centralia House Restaurant for a taste adventure, charming ambiance and unrivaled service.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Bunker's Bar and Grill in Okawville
While golfers certainly enjoy the convenience and ease of visiting Bunker’s Bar and Grill after a round of golf at Rolan Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville, patrons of the restaurant also include members of the community who enjoy dining in or carrying out. Since opening nearly three years ago in the clubhouse of the golf course, the eatery has acquired a large customer base with their extensive menu and stellar service.
Appetizers can be enjoyed as a stand-alone snack or as a starter to a phenomenal meal, with tantalizing offerings such as fried dill pickle spears, pepper jack cheese balls, and mini tacos. Chef and Caesar salads are a fresh addition to any meal, and are often enjoyed with the daily soup.
A favored, quick lunch option for many diners is the substantial sandwich menu which boasts warm, melty Philly cheesesteak, crisp BLTs, and the Bunker burger, a specialty burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and bacon. Hearty entree options include favorites such as shrimp scampi, mostaccioli, rib-eye steaks and deep-fried catfish. All entrees are served with a choice of two sides and a trip to the salad bar.
A favorite among visitors to Bunker’s are the made-to-order pizzas with homemade crust and sauce and topping combinations like the meat-lover's or chicken bacon ranch. Available in 6-, 9-, or 12-inch sizes, there is a pizza to alleviate any level of hunger pangs.
Several specials are offered each week at Bunker’s, including 50-cent wings on Thursdays, fish and shrimp specials on Fridays, and fried chicken dinners on Sundays. A fun children's menu is available, with dishes to please every young diner, like grilled cheese, chicken tenders, and hot dogs.
Visitors to RBM Golf Course enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, courteous waitstaff, full service bar, and the pristine landscape that has something to offer year-round. Outdoor seating is available during warm weather on the patio, and diners can enjoy a sporting event on the large-screen televisions. Visit Bunker’s for affordable and scrumptious lunch offerings, a bountiful meal after a round of golf, or a delectable evening meal with family and friends.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Country Cupboard in Carterville
Country Cupboard, a mainstay in Carterville conveniently located right off Illinois 13, serves soul-warming, home-style dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner to their loyal customer base. With hearty portions enough to feed the hungriest diners, reasonable prices, and several made-from-scratch items, it’s no wonder Country Cupboard has stood the test of time as a locally owned eatery.
Patrons enjoy the consistently delicious menu offerings at County Cupboard, served up warm and full of flavor to both locals and visitors traveling through the area alike. Breakfast is offered from 6 to 11 a.m. daily, with filling selections like fried eggs or stuffed omelets served with bacon, sausage, or ham and a choice of toast or a biscuit and gravy with potatoes. The lunch crowd is steady and the dining room is often filled with members of the workforce looking for a hearty midday meal. A variety of sandwiches, like the toasty patty melt or the BLT, are all served with a pickle and chips, and provide a quick and filling lunch option.
Dinnertime customers of Country Cupboard enjoy favorites like hand breaded catfish and the chopped sirloin with grilled onions and mushrooms, both of which, like every entree, are served with soup or salad, potato, and a dinner roll. Sunday specials attract families and groups of friends ready to enjoy the fried chicken, roast beef, and chicken and dumpling dinners for a true taste of home.
The kitchen at Country Cupboard prides itself on offering a number of homemade dishes, like their beloved mashed potatoes, along with a refrigerated display case full of tantalizing pies. Although selections change from day to day, count on sampling sweet treats such as chocolate or coconut cream with mile high meringue. The pies are a perfect end to any meal throughout the day, paired with the fresh brewed coffee that customers look forward to. The warm, friendly smiles from wait staff, along with an extensive menu full of home-style dishes, make Country Cupboard a favorite for many Southern Illinoisans.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Anchor Grille in Sesser
Since opening in 2017, Anchor Grille in Sesser has enjoyed a steady following of satisfied diners, and with just a glimpse at the menu and service, it is easy to understand why.
Owners Joshua and Ashley Qualls proudly keep busy serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner six days a week to hungry customers looking for the very tastiest in home-style cooking. Ashley, who began the venture with her husband after an unexpected change in her previous career, is passionate about offering the very best homemade menu items while also providing some very unique dishes to adventurous eaters.
While perusing the menu, visitors to Anchor Grille delight at finding comforting recipes they adore, such as fried chicken, hand-rolled dumplings, catfish dinners, homemade seasonal cobblers, and made-from-scratch pies and soups. Equally enticing are the more daring and rare eats, including swordfish, blackened red snapper, alligator bites and mussels. Obviously, seafood is a specialty at Anchor Grille, and is a favorite among regulars and new customers alike.
Appetizers such as onion rings, shark strips and chicken wings are excellent starters to fun meals like the alligator burger, which is a fresh-made hamburger topped with alligator sausage. Homemade soups like creamy chicken noodle, broccoli cheddar, chili, and corn chowder can all be served in a bread bowl, and are enjoyed year-round for the flavor combinations and care that go into their preparation. An extensive fresh salad bar is available daily, and the breakfast buffet on Saturday and Sunday mornings is not to be beat. The same goes for the scrumptious desserts, including favorites such as coconut cream, chocolate silk or chocolate peanut butter pies.
The restaurant also features these daily specials:
- Tuesdays: steak special;
- Wednesdays: all-you-can-eat boneless wings;
- Thursdays: build-your-own all-you-can-eat pasta bar;
- Fridays: all-you-can-eat fish, hushpuppies, slaw, fries;
- Saturday (first of each month): seafood buffet;
- Saturdays: crab legs and steak specials;
- Saturday & Sunday mornings: breakfast buffet; and
- Sundays: buffet with homemade fried chicken, chicken and dumplings.
Ashley has also introduced a catering side to Anchor Grille, with dishes offered that are similar to the restaurant’s. Clients can build a menu for eight to 200 guests and enjoy the same homemade goodness and top-notch customer care as visitors to the restaurant do. A call to Anchor Grille can start the process of bringing the goodness of Anchor Grille to any special event.
With consistently reliable and courteous service, ample portions, and gleaming reviews from visitors hailing from Murphysboro, Marion, Champaign, Missouri, and everywhere in between, Anchor Grille is the perfect spot for diners searching for satisfying, delicious food.
Top 20 restaurant of the week: Big Blues Que in Creal Springs
Each Friday evening and all day every Saturday, Big Blues Que in Creal Springs has a steady flow of customers lined up to sample delicious, tender and flavorful pulled pork, baby back ribs, and Sam’s famous baked beans. Along with these regular dishes, weekly specials range from sirloin steak tips to smoked bologna to barbecue meatloaf, and each and every one are enjoyed by patrons year-round.
Sam and Gail Blue, who opened the unique eatery in 2015, know that consistency is key and show up every weekend to feed hungry diners from not only the Creal Springs area, but also Murphysboro, Harrisburg, Carmi and beyond. While the carryout-only restaurant is a bit unlike others in the region, it is no less popular. While there are a few picnic tables outside for diners who can’t wait to sample their meals, most customers show up eager to take home the smoked meats and delectable sides to enjoy at home for a convenient, satisfying meal.
“One thing that makes us different is being here just two days. We cook everything good and fresh each day. If people preorder for the next day, then we make it as close to that pick-up time as possible,” Gail said.
The folks at Big Blues Que not only make the famous smoked meats each day, but also craft their own hot and mild sauce. Besides Sam’s baked bean recipe, which he created almost 15 years ago, regular side dishes include potato salad and coleslaw. Other menu items include the loaded nachos, which come heaped to the brim with baked beans, nacho cheese and pulled pork BBQ, and the loaded baked potato, a dish weighing in at over 2 pounds and enough to share with a friend. The hearty menu item is made up of a giant baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, cheese sauce, baked beans, and more of that famous pulled pork.
“We don’t mess around with potatoes,” Gail laughed.
While barbecue, baked beans, potato salad and slaw may evoke thoughts of summer for most, Big Blues Que stays steadily busy year-round, with special orders for over 100 families filled on Christmas Eve alone. With special menu offerings like smoked turkeys, ham and pork loins, it’s no wonder so many Southern Illinoisans think of the Que crew for special events.
The line moves quickly and the wait is worth it for an unforgettable BBQ adventure at Big Blues Que. But don’t wait until too close to closing time. Call ahead and reserve your order, because when the pork runs out, the day is done.