Mount Vernon energy company gives $50K to Rend Lake College

A Mount Vernon-based energy consultant has given Rend Lake College $50,000 to provide equipment and technology with an emphasis on energy efficient resources.

Affordable Gas and Electric, an energy management and solutions provider which works with municipalities and organizations throughout the region, presented the gift Jan. 24.

AGE Managing Partner Jeff Haarmann said the reason for the gift is two-fold. He said the donation will help the college develop and implement a sustainable energy plan and is in recognition of the college’s commitment to the region.

“Rend Lake College is vital to our community’s success. Through its role in supporting our high school CEO entrepreneur programs in Jefferson and Franklin County to its nursing programs and countless other cost-effective, college-level programs, Rend Lake is one of many pieces to the puzzle needed to affect a change in the culture of our community. It is important to me to ensure that our young people have access to everything they need to succeed. When our youth succeeds, our community succeeds. We are fortunate to be able to offer our support.”

Haarmann said his company has worked extensively with college administrators on a variety of projects.

“Our relationship has just evolved over the years and this is was the perfect next step,” he said, adding his company also will provide consultation services to the college.

“Lending our expertise and relationships in the energy space to the goals of the college will ensure a cohesive, long-term sustainable energy play that will be good for the economics of the college while lowering the college’s overall carbon footprint,” Haarmann explained.

“Our partnership with AGE helps further our mission, and we are very grateful for their support,” said Kay Zibby-Damron, CEO of the Rend Lake College Foundation. “This incredibly generous gift allows us to maintain relative technologies and equipment that are critical for providing quality instruction and services to our students.”

Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson said AGE made the donation with an eye toward the future.

“It is partnerships like this that provide opportunities for our students and our institution to remain vibrant and relevant in the future,” Wilkerson said.

