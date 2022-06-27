 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount Vernon officer shoots home invasion suspect

Illinois State Police are investigating incidents surrounding the shooting of a subject by a Mount Vernon police officer late Saturday night.

According to a media release from the state police, Mount Vernon Police officers responded to a potential home invasion on Wescott Avenue at approximately 11:54 p.m. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle which they saw leaving the scene. Following a crash near the intersection of 42nd Street and Veterans Memorial Drive, the suspect, identified as Terrell Burnham, 20, of Harvey, Illinois,  ran from the vehicle with a firearm. An officer shot the suspect, who was transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Burnham is charged with one count of felony home invasion and felony armed violence.

He was released from the hospital on Sunday and transferred to the Jefferson County Jail where he is awaiting bond.

les.odell@thesouthern.com

(618) 351-5036

