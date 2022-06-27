Mount Vernon officer shoots home invasion suspect

According to a media release from the state police, Mount Vernon Police officers responded to a potential home invasion on Wescott Avenue at approximately 11:54 p.m. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle which they saw leaving the scene. Following a crash near the intersection of 42nd Street and Veterans Memorial Drive, the suspect, identified as Terrell Burnham, 20, of Harvey, Illinois, ran from the vehicle with a firearm. An officer shot the suspect, who was transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.