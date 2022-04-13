Much of Southern Illinois under tornado watch; high winds, hail likely

Severe storms are set to bring tornados, hail and damaging winds to Southern Illinois and the surrounding area Wednesday afternoon.

A tornado watch for long-track tornadoes has been issued until 4 p.m. today for the Illinois counties of Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Perry, Pulaski, Union and Williamson.

The tornado watch is one part of a significant severe weather episode that will occur today and this evening for Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

In Missouri, this watch includes the following 11 counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.

Across both states, the cities included are Bloomfield, Cairo, Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Charleston, Doniphan, Herrin, Jackson, Jonesboro, Marble Hill, Mound City, Mount Vernon, Murphysboro, New Madrid, Perryville, Piedmont, Pinckneyville, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Van Buren, Vienna and West Frankfort.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a Moderate Risk of Severe Weather.

The severe storms are expected to move into Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri from Arkansas between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms are expected to move across the entire outlook area until 10 p.m. tonight, according to NWS.

Because of the weather today’s Wellness on Wheels, WOW, Health Screening Event at SMILES Senior Center in Mounds has been postponed with no new date announced at this time.

Southeastern Illinois College has also decided to dismiss students at 1:30 p.m. today given the storm danger.

“Such weather poses dangerous conditions to be caught on the road during severe weather,” SIC said in a news release. “As many of our students and staff would be on the road during this projected peak storm time which could include tornadoes, SIC wants to consider their safety and urge them to be safe during dangerous weather.”

The storms are expected to bring widespread damaging straight-line winds..

A wind advisory has been put in place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for portions of Southern Illinois, Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky and Southeast Missouri.

Wind gusts of 40 mph or higher are expected outside and away from any showers or thunderstorms. Higher wind gusts, between 60 and 80 mph, are expected in the vicinity of rain and thunderstorms

These winds may toss around loose outdoor objects causing tree limbs to break and/or weakened trees to topple. If any tree limbs hit power lines, power outages may be possible, according to NWS.

Large hail up to two inches will also occur.

However, it will most likely happen over the purchase area of west Kentucky and across parts of southeast Missouri.

Flooding may develop across the region as well as the region is expected to get 1 to 2” of rainfall.

A flood watch remains in effect until this evening for portions of Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and

Southeast Missouri. The Illinois counties include Alexander, Massac and Pulaski.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone location,” according to NWS. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.”

Illinois flood warnings are in effect for the following rivers:

Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties

Illinois River at La Grange LD

Illinois River at Meredosia

Illinois River at Valley City

Kaskaskia River at Carlyle

The Southern will post updates as the weather progresses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.