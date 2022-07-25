Multiple arts and cultural projects awarded grants from the Southern Arts Fund

Artspace 304 has announced 18 arts and cultural projects throughout the region have been awarded grants from the Southern Arts Fund. Recipients of the Southern Arts Fund (SAF) include individual artists and nonprofit organizations from throughout Southern Illinois that propose events and programs with significant community outreach.

Chuck Benya, executive director of Artspace 304, says this year they were able to award a total of $40,000 in grants ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 thanks to an anonymous foundation that served as an underwriter for $30,000.

The anonymous foundation not only funded the Southern Arts Fund, it provided a part-time grants coordinator.

All SAF-funded events and programs are open to the public and bring diverse arts and cultural experiences to the region.

Southern Arts Fund provided support to 10 projects in Jackson and Williamson counties and another eight projects throughout Southern Illinois. Ten of the awardees are new artists and organizations.

“It’s so joyful to be able to have the opportunity to give grants,” Benya said.

Southern Illinois Culture and Art in Bilingual Education (SI CABE) received a grant for Latin Summer Nights, a community concert series in Carbondale.

“SI CABE wanted to center a female Latinx/Chicana singer-songwriter for our new Latin Summer Nights community concert series,” Colleen Springer-Lopez, who organized the event said. “With a grant from the SAF, we were able to host Diana Hinojosa at the beginning of the summer. The concert brought out a diverse audience to socialize, dance, and revitalize downtown.”

Project Human X was awarded a grant for the Project Human X Art Festival. “We’re looking forward to hosting an arts festival that is free to the community,” Mark Scoggin of Project Human X said.

The festival is planned for September. It will have art experiences that invite people to come and create, give artists a chance to sell their art and have live music.

Madeline Deiters received a grant to do a mural on the ground and walls of Kre8ive Fine Arts in Herrin.

Other Southern Arts Fund recipients in 2022 and there projects included:

African American Museum of Southern Illinois, Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

Art for All, Marion Summer Art Program

Carbondale Main Street, Brown Bag Concerts

Carbondale Park District, Jazz in the Park

Carbondale United, Cairo Heritage Gospel and Blues Festival

Cobden High School – ESL Club, Ballet Folclorico Dance Team

DeSande R, The Door of No Return & The Struggle Before Greatness

Douglass School Art Place, Hands in the Hood

Legacy Training, Inc., Just a Vocalist: The Art of the Music Business

Michael Faris, A History of Racism

Phillip Carrier, Sculptural Bridges at Touch of Nature Trails

Robert Ketchens, A Painted History Mural

Sandra Pfeifer, 39 Counties: Save Democracy Tour

Southern Illinois Artist Collective on Race, Equity, and Unity, A Response to the Legacy of Racial Terrorism in America: A Fine Art Show

Stone Soup Shakespeare Theater Company, A Midsummer Night’s Dream Tour

Applications were evaluated by members of the Southern Illinois Artists Council based on the following criteria: proposal quality, pursuit of excellence, community impact and need, dedication and follow-through, and community support. The Southern Illinois Artists Council (SIAC) is a community board formed in 2022 to assist Artspace 304 in increasing arts, access, and advocacy in the region.

SAF will accept new project proposals in spring 2023. Benya said artists and organizations with an idea should think about applying. He said it’s simple and they have help available to assist in the process.

For more information on Artspace 304 programming or to make a donation, visit artspace 304.org.