Multiple gas stations under investigation in Southern Illinois

Several Southern Illinois gas stations were among a number of stations across the state blocked off by law enforcement officials earlier this week in what some agencies are calling an investigation by the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Published, broadcast and online reports indicate that stations in Metropolis, Albion, Centralia and Salem were among those blocked off by squad cars and other vehicles either Tuesday or Wednesday. A Facebook post from the Edwards County Sheriff’s Department and reports from Fairfield radio station WFIW indicated that “Special Operations” were conducted throughout the state by the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Revenue. The broadcast outlet reported the Albion Phillips 66 station was closed at 2:41 p.m. Thursday and the Harrisburg Conoco station was also closed. Several other stations were closed Tuesday.

The Peoria Journal-Star reported that four Shell-branded stations in that city also were closed.

Illinois Department of Revenue spokesperson Maura Kownacki said in a statement, “Our Bureau of Criminal Investigations conducts investigations of potential violations of the Illinois tax laws and related offenses and, if warranted, refers the matter for criminal prosecution. The Illinois Department of Revenue cannot comment on the status of ongoing investigations, however, or even acknowledge their existence due to confidentiality provisions in the tax laws.”

According to WFIW, some of the stations appear to be owned by Peoria-based KKG Enterprises and others by Axis Investments LLC of Tazewell County.