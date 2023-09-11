The Murphysboro Apple Festival kicks off Wednesday for the 72nd version of the annual event.

With everything from a carnival and arts and crafts fair to pie baking and eating contests, organizers say there is something for all interests at the festival.

“The Apple Festival has been going for 72 years and it’s a great event; it is the signature event for the community,” Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said.

One of the drawing cards for the festival is its atmosphere, explained Shawn Stearns, who serves as president and general chairman of the Apple Festival.

“One of the most important things is that it is a family-friendly event with no alcohol,” he said.

Stearns said while attractions such as the carnival (which operates through Saturday) do require tickets, organizers work to offer much of the festival for free. He said planning for the festival goes on year-round and takes an army of volunteers.

“The thing I am most proud of is that we have about 150 volunteers that put this festival on and that is a testament to our town. We all do it for the love of our community and it has grown so much from a small festival to what it is today,” he said. “It doesn’t happen without a lot of people in the background and the entire community embraces it. We continue to thrive year after year.”

One new aspect of the festival this year is a raffle Saturday evening to benefit the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Otherwise, Stearns said much of what people have come to expect at the annual festival will continue, including all of the apple-themed foods and souvenirs.

“There’s our Apple Bakery and we’ll be packing it full with apple fritters, turnovers and everything apple that people can purchase,” he said. “It’s incredible because we usually sell out before Saturday night, just like we do with our T-shirts at the Emporium right across the street. You got to jump on those early.”

With the long-range weather forecast looking favorable, Stearns said he expects large crowds, especially for Saturday’s Grand Parade, which the mayor said is his favorite part of the annual festival.

“The Apple Festival Grand Parade is, in my opinion, the best parade of the year in Southern Illinois. There’s a reason why people put their chairs out for it week in advance. The Grand Parade is almost like a Norman Rockwell scene and you can’t help but be captured by the energy of it,” Stephens said.

For a complete list of activities at the 72nd Murphysboro Apple Festival, visit www.murphysboroapplefestival.org.

