Murphysboro Apple Festival postponed until 2021

Fans of the Murphysboro Apple Festival will have to wait until September 2021 for apple-themed festival fun. On Monday, the Apple Festival Committee announced it would postpone the remainder of events still on the schedule.

Organizers posted the news on the Apple Festival Facebook page. “Because of the increasing numbers of positive Covid-19 cases in and around Jackson County and our IDPH Warning Status, we have made the very difficult decision to postpone the remainder of our events until Apple Festival 2021. We have discussed our options at length with Jackson County Health Department. As a committee, we feel it would be irresponsible to continue with planning and staging events that could put any of our attendees and vendors and others they come in contact with at risk,” the post says.

Vendors will be contacted via email by the event chair, and vendors are asked to respond accordingly. Vendors who do not receive an email are asked to contact the Apple Festival office at 618-684-3200 or murphysboroapplefestival@gmail.com.

Pre-order sales for bakery items and special 2020 Emporium Merchandise will be available online, and those items will be picked up at the festival office at times and dates to be announced.