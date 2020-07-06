Murphysboro Apple Festival will happen in 2020, but with limited schedule

Cripps explained that in March, planning begins in earnest for the festival — that's when schools submit theme ideas, which are chosen by the committee. This year, though, COVID-19 restrictions came when the theme was to be chosen. So, Cripps said the few theme ideas sent by schools will be held over to next year.

Cripps said normally the planning committee seeks sponsors who help push out the message of the festival. However, with the economic downturn because of COVID-19, Cripps said that has shifted.

“Instead of partnering with businesses to advertise on our end we are partnering with them to advertise for them,” she said. The goal is to find ways to lift businesses up and bring customers through their doors.

Cripps said not having the usual carnival was a decision almost made for them. She said the state is not inspecting rides. With the state in its Phase 4 of reopening from coronavirus shutdowns, Cripps said the carnival company could apply for a waiver to get attractions inspected, but it wouldn’t be financially worth it to get started so late in the season, especially with few events still scheduled to go on.