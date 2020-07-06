Murphysboro Apple Festival will happen in 2020, but with limited schedule

MURPHYSBORO — With precautions continuing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been the year of postponements and cancellations. While the Murphysboro Apple Festival will go forward in 2020, it will do so with limitations.
The coronavirus has forced the closure of businesses and the cancellation of public events as local and state governments have tried to contain its spread. The pandemic has led to the cancellation of both the Du Quoin and Illinois state fairs and many other regularly scheduled spring and summer events.
MURPHYSBORO — The Murphysboro Apple Festival is comfortably rooted in American tradition.
In June, the Murphysboro Apple Festival committee announced that the show would go on but, at the time, they weren’t sure of the exact details. Some of those details were released Monday on Facebook.
Events planned for the 2020 Apple Festival include the annual 5K run, apple pie and apple butter contest, food vendors, the Appletime Emporium and Bakery, and the festival’s window display contest. However, some events, like the grand parade, Apple Festival pageants, obstacle course, pie-eating contest, Drums at Appletime and the carnival will all be postponed to the 2021 festival.
Sarah Cripps, who runs social media and marketing for the annual festival, spoke to The Southern on behalf of Apple Festival Chair Shawn Sterns. Cripps said she and other organizers are “very disappointed” to have to scale back the festival this year. She said between 40,000 and 50,000 people make their way through the festival each year. Cripps said this has been a good, regular boost to the economy.
Cripps explained that in March, planning begins in earnest for the festival — that's when schools submit theme ideas, which are chosen by the committee. This year, though, COVID-19 restrictions came when the theme was to be chosen. So, Cripps said the few theme ideas sent by schools will be held over to next year.
Cripps said normally the planning committee seeks sponsors who help push out the message of the festival. However, with the economic downturn because of COVID-19, Cripps said that has shifted.
“Instead of partnering with businesses to advertise on our end we are partnering with them to advertise for them,” she said. The goal is to find ways to lift businesses up and bring customers through their doors.
On Friday, Illinois Department of Agriculture announced that the Du Quoin State Fair and the Illinois State Fair in Springfield would be cance…
Cripps said not having the usual carnival was a decision almost made for them. She said the state is not inspecting rides. With the state in its Phase 4 of reopening from coronavirus shutdowns, Cripps said the carnival company could apply for a waiver to get attractions inspected, but it wouldn’t be financially worth it to get started so late in the season, especially with few events still scheduled to go on.
This was a particularly big blow because Cripps said the carnival was one of the primary events that was geared toward kids. So, Cripps said, the committee is brainstorming other events that would attract families. Some of them might even be throwback events that haven’t been seen at the festival in years, though Cripps was tight-lipped about what they might be.
Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said in a written statement Monday that he was happy to see the festival was not scrapped entirely, and also that the events being held will be safe.
“I’m proud of the volunteers that make up the Apple Festival Committee for working to host events that can appropriately carry on the tradition of the Apple Festival while respecting the guidelines put forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health,” Stephens wrote.
Cripps said she was unaware of any massive cancellations or postponements in the festival’s 69 years. However, while the Apple Festival will look a great deal different this year than it has before, there will be at least one familiar face.
“It would not be a festival without Captain,” Cripps said of Captain Applesauce, the official face of the festival.
With next year being the milestone 70th Apple Festival, Cripps and others hope that this year’s absence will make the heart grow fonder and that next year will be especially jubilant.
This year's festival will run Sept. 18 and 19.
A look back at the Murphysboro Apple Festival
Captain Applesauce
1989 Apple Festival
1990 Apple Festival
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
Apple Festival Grand Parade
APPLE FESTIVAL PARADE
Apple Fest Pet & Hobby Parade
Apple Fest Pet & Hobby Parade
Apple Fest Pet & Hobby Parade
Apple Fest Pet & Hobby Parade
Captain Applesauce and 2015 Miss Apple Festival salute winning theme-creators
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
Wild ride at Apple Festival
Apple Fest Pet & Hobby Parade
Apple Festival Grand Parade
Apple Festival Grand Parade
Apple Festival Grand Parade
Apple Festival Grand Parade
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.