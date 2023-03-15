MURPHYSBORO — What time and towns forget men of honor must oftentimes recall for them.

The year is 1925. What at first appeared on the horizon to be a dust cloud turned out to be a mile-wide, F-5 tornado which toppled, not so much houses as entire towns, and as the name signifies, the tornado's damage path ran through three states, with Murphysboro bearing the heaviest casualties.

"It was the deadliest tornado in U.S. history," stated Major General Richard Neely, the adjunct general for the Illinois National Guard in a letter commemorating the event. The letter was presented to the Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens and city council members by Cody Schaefer, a unit readiness NCO with the 123rd Engineer Battalion, headquartered in Murphysboro, who read the letter aloud during a council session on Tuesday evening.

Within hours, the letter relates, hundreds of guardsmen were sent to the scene of devastation following the tornado, providing medical treatment, shelter, clothing, and bedding to a Murphysboro stripped of its homes. Additionally, the National Guard soldiers were a display of force in the vacuum of order and security left by the deadly storm, warding off looters by their very presence.

In recalling the near 100-year-old Tri-State Tornado disaster, Murphysboro recalls the heroism and dedication to service of the 300-year-old Illinois National Guard which played an instrumental role in safeguarding the devastated town from further plight and plunder.

"'...To protect the homeless, guard property, shelter the sick, prevent looting and thievery, and to ward off ghouls, such an organized, specially trained, adequate force was necessary,' General Black wrote, 'It reveals the vital part which the National Guard plays in times of a great crisis,'" said Neely in his letter.

And that vital part the National Guard plays is not a thing of the past. Murphysboro's very own ING 123rd Engineer Battalion would be a great asset to have in rebuilding roads and regrading efforts if another event like the Tri-State Tornado befell Murphysboro.

"We have highly-trained, motivated soldiers who would be able to greatly impact a natural disaster if one were to occur again," said Schaefer.

Murphysboro guardsmen are among the greater state-wide force of 13,000 soldiers and airmen who serve in the Illinois National Guard, networked together to form a shield in times of war and peace, against man-made and natural foes. It is partnering up with local communities like Murphysboro that the National Guard garners its strength.

"The National Guard is part of our communities, and we draw our strength from our communities," Neely wrote.

In the ILNG 300th "Birthday Speech" for 2023, we hear the words, "Our history tells stories of commitment, courage, dedication, hard work, and overcoming adversity. Our Soldiers and Airmen are weaving the thread of our history each day. Future Soldiers and Airmen, Illinoisans who believe in democracy and the values and rights espoused in our Constitution, will continue our history for perpetuity."

If anything like an F-5 tornado were to ever strike Southern Illinois again, there is peace of mind in knowing that the Illinois National Guard is "always ready, always there!"