Murphysboro church aids Mayfield relief efforts — decades after city's own tornado disaster

MURPHYSBORO — “If it fits, it ships,” is the motto of one local church aiding relief efforts for the Dec. 10 tornado that could have easily hit Southern Illinois, Rick Pierson said.

“One swirl of a cloud 150 miles away and that (tornado) would have been right here,” Pierson said. “That could have hit Carbondale, Murphysboro, Marion, West Frankfort, Herrin or anything around here. If it had happened to us, you could almost bet there’d be lines of trucks coming across the I-24 bridge headed this way.”

Murphysboro First United Methodist Church started accepting donations this past Sunday for those in Mayfield, Kentucky and Dresden, Tennessee impacted by the tornado.

The night prior, Pierson, a member of the congregation, had contacted Pastor Marty McMichael to suggest they help those in neighboring states.

McMichael was immediately on board, and after some research into who to contact on the ground in Mayfield, they announced it to the congregation.

Immediate support

The idea started with Pierson’s small horse trailer being the transport for supplies, but it quickly snowballed into something much bigger.

Within minutes, Pierson had already received a text from a church member offering their 38-foot trailer.

By the end of the day, there were stacks of supplies in the hallways of the facility.

“We’re human beings. We’re taught as Christians that you can’t just pray for your brothers and sisters to be warmer and be fed and to be OK,” McMichael said. “We are to also try to find a coat and a plate of food. The word says we are called to bear the infirmities, the weaknesses of those who are hurt. When someone is in a bad situation we are called to help them carry that weight.”

Supplies started showing up at the church, often to the overwhelming surprise of Pierson.

“I think everybody realizes that very easily could have been us. The response from Murphysboro just amazed me. It restored my faith in humanity 12 times over," he said.

The project has now concluded with one 38-foot trailer full of supplies heading to Mayfield and another heading to Dresden.

Kentucky and Tennessee’s suffering

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Monday that at least 64 deaths from the storm have been confirmed and he fears there will unfortunately be more.

Eighteen of the people who died in the storm still have not been identified.

Those dead from the tornado range in age from 5-months-old to 86-years-old.

More than 100 people remain unaccounted for, according to the governor’s office.

Three weather-related fatalities from the first storm wave in West Tennessee have been confirmed, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

These include two fatalities in Lake County and one fatality in Obion County.

Downed trees and power lines have been reported in Decatur, Gibson, Henderson, and Madison counties.

Weakley County reported damage in the Dresden area and is investigating the source of a water outage.

Shelby County is reporting damage in the Arlington area.

During the second storm wave, the SEOC received initial reports of damages and power outages stretching from Humphreys County through Clay and Macon counties in Middle Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tri-State Tornado

While Southern Illinois was spared from much of the damage caused by the storm, the incident still hits home for those of Southern Illinois.

Many Murphysboro residents have heard from their families about the devastation that was the 1925 Tri-State Tornado.

The tornado blew 219 miles across three states — Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, but it didn't reach the peak of its strength until it arrived in Murphysboro.

It was a rare EF-5 storm, the National Weather Service said. In Murphysboro alone, 234 were killed.

Jay Graff said he believed this was one of the driving forces.

“I think everybody here has heard the history through their generations of the 1925 tornado and the devastation,” he said. “This is a way for us to help others who are in need. We got the word out and we’ve had a huge response.”

It took Murphysboro years to recover, Pierson said.

He plans to stick by Mayfield and other areas that were hit as he sees endless potential in assisting people.

Future donations

The church has not decided if it will continue to accept donations or not, McMichael said.

“We have to be careful when doing this type of work,” McMichael said. “You can’t do what you want for people. You have to do what people need. Sometimes you can actually bring stuff that can be more problematic.”

That statement has been echoed by plenty of organizations from the American Red Cross to local emergency departments.

Once the Murphysboro First United Methodist Church delivers supplies to Mayfield and Dresden, they plan to speak to individuals on the ground to assess what they need.

